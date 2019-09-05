US Open 2019 Live score, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final tennis match: Nadal eyes third straight semi in New York

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.
Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.
No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.
The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.
Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 07:14:48 IST
Highlights
The Women's singles semi-finals is set!
(13) Belinda Bencic vs (15) Bianca Andreescu
(5) Elina Svitolina vs (8) Serena Williams
Bianca Andreescu beats Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam semi-finals!
Bianca Andreescu completes the turnaround and books her place in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time with a brilliant comeback win over Elise Mertens.
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *5-3 Mertens
Mertens double faults at 0-15 and Andreescu goes on the attack to bring up triple breakpoint. She fails at her first two attempts but gets the break at the third time of asking with a powerful return down the line. The Canadian will now serve for a place in the semi-final!
Bianca Andreescu wins the second set 6-2!
Mertens begins with a double fault. Andreescu attacks the wings and whips in a crosscourt forehand winner and then brings up two set points with another forehand winner. Mertens saves both. Set point No 3 for Andreescu following a BH unforced error from Mertens. The Canadian smacks in another brilliant forehand winner right in the corner to clinch the second set! Fantastic comeback from Andreescu!
Andreescu 3-6, *4-2 Mertens
Andreecu brings up triple breakpoint and she breaks with a powerful crosscourt winner!
Andreescu 3-6, 2-1* Mertens
And Mertens breaks back! The Belgian gets the set back on serve after breaking to 15.
Andreescu 3-6, *2-0 Mertens
Andreescu stretches Mertens wide and wins the second point with a volleyed drop shot. Mertens double faults to bring up triple breakpoint for Andreescu who converts at the first time of asking! She needed that break to lift her up and she's pumped up now.
Elise Mertens wins the first set 6-3!
A one-sided opening set goes to Elise Mertens! Bianca Andreescu was supposed to be the favourite in this tie but the Canadian teen has been blown away by her Belgian opponent so far.
Andreescu 1-3* Mertens
An early breakpoint opportunity from Mertens as she takes a 15-40 lead. She converts at the first time of asking after Andresuce misses a volley at the net. Early break for Mertens!
Matteo Berrettino into the semis
Matteo Berrettini through to his first ever slam semi-final. Beats Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to progress at the US Open. Only his second main draw appearance at US Open and he's into the semifinals. What an absolute sensational almost four hour match where Berrettini needed five match points. Berrettini led 5-2 in the fifth and served for the match multiple times before closing it out in the tiebreak. He will face the winner of Nadal and Schwartzman.
Monfils wins the fourth set 6-3
Gael Monfils has forced a fifth set after finding the the energy and consistency - even if temporarily - to break the Berrettini serve. The Italian with a solitary break point chance but he failed to make it count. Monfils better on serve return this set as well.
Berrettini wins third set 6-2
Matteo Berrettini in completely control now. He is solid on serve and creating openings on the Monfils serve to keep the pressure applied throughout. The Italian 13/13 on first serve in that set.
Roof being closed!
After the lights being turned on, the roof being closed now. Both players take their seat and this could take a while. Not as long as Wimbledon's roof but roughly five minutes. Raining slightly too so might need to mop up the court as well.
Berrettini makes it one set all
From 3-6, 0-2 down, Berrettini turns things around to take the second set 6-3. He looked down and out of ideas but has clawed back with big hitting and Monfils suddenly looks deflated. The Frenchman labouring around and taking his time to move around.
Monfils wins first set 6-3
Gael Monfils wins the opening set 6-3 against Matteo Berrettini with a single break of serve the difference between the two players. Monfils better on returns and Berrettini put under pressure with more balls to play each time.
Next up on Arthur Ashe and third of the men's singles quarterfinals is Matteo Berrettini against Gael Monfils. The Italian comes through to the stadium first followed by the Frenchman.
Bencic through to the semis
Belinda Bencic is through to the semis for the first time at a slam. She beats long-time hitting partner and friend Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 to set up a semifinal with either Bianca Andreescu and Elisa Mertens. Bencic has dropped only a single set (vs Cornet) through the course of the two weeks.
Bencic 7-6, 4-3 *Vekic
Comfortable holds for both players before Vekic once again has her serve under pressure. Incredible get from Bencic and Vekic is unable to pick up the short ball. With three break point chances available, Bencic needs just the one to force an error from Vekic backhand. BREAK!
Bencic wins first set 7-6
An hour into the match and an error by Vekic hands Bencic the first set 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal. The Swiss was broken first in the set but roared back with a break back immediately. She improves her tiebreak record to 10-2 in the year by converting the fourth set point chance.
Bencic 5-5 *Vekic
Donna Vekic serving for the first set. A 77mph second serve and Bencic is all over it with a thumping forehand winner. On the second point, Vekic with some incredible defensive work to keep Bencic in the hunt despite some big, deep hitting. Double fault, first of the match for Vekic, to make it 15-30 and Bencic has a slight opening. 108 mph first serve sees a loopy reply and Vekic thrashes it away on the forehand side. Now Bencic creates her own first break point with a smart strike on the forehand. And then gets racket on a 111 mph first serve and Vekic nets the backhand. Little time to react for the Croatian and we're back on serve. BREAK BACK!
Bencic* 4-5 Vekic
Bencic frustrated with herself and the errors from her racket. From 40-15, Vekic has forced things to deuce by putting Bencic under pressure. A double fault later, Vekic has first break point of the match. Bencic goes for too much on the backhand and that is the first BREAK of the match. Poor couple of points from Bencic despite going 40-15 ahead and she has squandered the serve.
At the coin toss, Belinda Bencic calls heads but it comes out tails and Vekic opts to receive. So Bencic will get us going in the third quarterfinal of the women's singles draw and first match of the day.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
07:14 (IST)
Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman
The pair have met seven times before with Nadal winning all seven meetings. They have clashed thrice in Grand Slams with Schwartzman managing to win a set on the last two meetings -- 2018 Australian and French Opens. The last time they met in New York, Nadal wrapped up a straight sets win in the second round of the 2015 edition. Nadal starts as clear favourite today.
07:11 (IST)
Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman
After Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka's quarter-final exit, Nadal remains the only player remaining in the men's draw to have played in a Grand Slam final, let alone win one. The path has become so much easier for Grand Slam no 19 for Nadal. He takes on Diego Schwartzman in the final quarter-final match with the Argentine looking to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.
07:01 (IST)
The Women's singles semi-finals is set!
(13) Belinda Bencic vs (15) Bianca Andreescu
(5) Elina Svitolina vs (8) Serena Williams
06:58 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu reaches her first Grand Slam semi-finals!
Andreescu: This is so crazy. A year ago, I was in the qualifying rounds and was suffering from a back injury. I can't believe this right now. I need someone to pinch me! Is this real life? The experience of playing in big crowds in Australia, Indian Wells and Toronto helped me today. After losing the first set, I just told myself to get my shit together. Elise was playing so well but I told myself to stick to my tactics. It's not going to be easy against Belinda in the semi-final
06:55 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu beats Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam semi-finals!
Bianca Andreescu completes the turnaround and books her place in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time with a brilliant comeback win over Elise Mertens.
06:51 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *5-3 Mertens
Mertens double faults at 0-15 and Andreescu goes on the attack to bring up triple breakpoint. She fails at her first two attempts but gets the break at the third time of asking with a powerful return down the line. The Canadian will now serve for a place in the semi-final!
06:45 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 4-3* Mertens
Andreescu draws Mertens to the net with a clever drop shot and then lobs her for 30-0. Mertens returns long off Andreescu's second serve for 40-0 and Andreescu gets the hold to love after Mertens once again fails to return the Canadian's second serve.
06:42 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *3-3 Mertens
Andreescu fires in a powerful forehand winner down the line to bring up double breakpoint. Mertens saves the second one by hitting some deep shots and gets to deuce with a smash winner. The Belgian gets the hold with some good serving.
06:37 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 3-2* Mertens
Andreescu commits her third double fault of the match for 15-30. She doesn't let that affect her momentum as she gets the hold without any further trouble.
06:34 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *2-2 Mertens
Mertens wraps up a quick-fire hold to love. The match is tantalizingly balanced right now. Who will blink first?
06:30 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 2-1* Mertens
A pair of devastating forehand winners from the Canadian as she closes a quick hold.
06:26 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *1-1 Mertens
Andreescu is on the ascendancy now. She's finding chinks in Mertens' armour as she brings up two breakpoint opportunities. Mertens labours with her serves and comes out with the hold. Just a matter of time before Andreescu breaks Mertens' resistance.
06:14 (IST)
Are we headed for 12-0 or 11-1?
06:09 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *0-0 Mertens
Andreescu takes a toilet break after winning the second set.
06:08 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu wins the second set 6-2!
Mertens begins with a double fault. Andreescu attacks the wings and whips in a crosscourt forehand winner and then brings up two set points with another forehand winner. Mertens saves both. Set point No 3 for Andreescu following a BH unforced error from Mertens. The Canadian smacks in another brilliant forehand winner right in the corner to clinch the second set! Fantastic comeback from Andreescu!
06:03 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 5-2* Mertens
A brilliant comeback from Andreescu after losing the first set without much of a fight. She consolidates her break with a comfortable hold and is a game way from taking the match to a third set.
06:01 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, *4-2 Mertens
Andreecu brings up triple breakpoint and she breaks with a powerful crosscourt winner!
05:54 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 3-2* Mertens
Andreescu begins her service game with a double fault and follows it up by sending a tired forehand to the net. She wins the next point with a good serve down the T. The Canadian defends well on the next rally with a lob hit on the stretch landing right on Mertens' baseline which Mertens nets. Andreescu gets the hold with a brilliant forehand winner.
05:50 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, *2-2 Mertens
Andreescu brings up two breakpoints. Mertens saves the first with a good unreturned serve out wide. Andreeescue approaches the net on the next point but Mertens defends well and smashes a forehand winner past Andreescu. The Belgian gets the hold.
05:44 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 2-1* Mertens
And Mertens breaks back! The Belgian gets the set back on serve after breaking to 15.
05:41 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, *2-0 Mertens
Andreescu stretches Mertens wide and wins the second point with a volleyed drop shot. Mertens double faults to bring up triple breakpoint for Andreescu who converts at the first time of asking! She needed that break to lift her up and she's pumped up now.
05:37 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 1-0* Mertens
Andreescu begins the second set with a double fault. She wins the next three points before Mertens sets up a brilliant forehand winner for 40-30. A FH unforced error gets the game to deuce. She gets the hold with a smash and a forehand winner.
05:33 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, *0-0 Mertens
05:31 (IST)
Elise Mertens wins the first set 6-3!
A one-sided opening set goes to Elise Mertens! Bianca Andreescu was supposed to be the favourite in this tie but the Canadian teen has been blown away by her Belgian opponent so far.
05:29 (IST)
Andreescu 3-5* Mertens
A pair of forehand winners and a volleyed winner sees Andreescu hold to love. Mertens to serve for the first set.
05:25 (IST)
Andreescu *2-5 Mertens
Mertens closes out another easy hold with a powerful forehand winner. The Belgian is a game away from winning the first set.
05:21 (IST)
Andreescu 2-4* Mertens
A deep return from Mertens forces Andreescu to send her forehand long. Mertens goes 0-30 up with a down the line backhand winner. A Mertens backhand to the net makes it 15-30. Mertens brings up double breakpoint with a brilliant point. Andreescu pulls out a drop shot which Mertens rushes to get to and flicks it beyond Andreescu. The Canadian challenges but is unsuccessful. However, she rallies to get to deuce. An overhead smash winner brings up gamepoint but she then goes on to shank her backhand long. Mertens brings up another breakpoint with a brilliant forehand winner. She loses it after volleying wide. Mertens brings up a fourth breakpoint with a good return of serve. Andreescu saves it with an ace and she finally wins the game. Big hold from the Canadian.
05:11 (IST)
Andreescu *1-4 Mertens
At 30-30, Mertens dishes out a good serve which rise sharply forcing Andreescu to return it wide from an awkward position. Mertens closes out the hold after Andreescu misses her forehand.
05:07 (IST)
Andreescu 1-3* Mertens
An early breakpoint opportunity from Mertens as she takes a 15-40 lead. She converts at the first time of asking after Andresuce misses a volley at the net. Early break for Mertens!
05:02 (IST)
Andreescu *1-2 Mertens
A very good service hold from Mertens. She mixed up her serves well and got the hold with a kick serve which Andreescu nets.
05:00 (IST)
Andreescu 1-1* Mertens
A deep backhand from Bibi Andreescue sets up an easy putaway at the net on the first point. At 30-15, she whips in a powerful forehand beyond Mertens and wraps up the hold with a service winner out wide. Strong start from Andreescu here.
04:56 (IST)
Andreescu *0-1 Mertens
Andreescu wins a long rally which sees both players stretched all around the court with a clean forehand winner. A couple of errors from Mertens brings up double breakpoint for Andreescu. Bianca loses both after missing back to back forehands. Mertens gets the hold in the end with a service winner.
04:52 (IST)
Andreescu 0-0* Mertens
Ready? Play! Elise Mertens to get us started.
04:50 (IST)
Top seeds Cabal and Farah progress in the men's doubles draw. They will face Murray and Skupski.
04:48 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu vs Elise Mertens
This is their first-ever meeting. Andreescu is 31-4 in 2019, the best record on the WTA Tour this year. Mertens has a mixed record this year at 28-21 but has the Doha title in her kitty.
04:47 (IST)
Strong assessment by Johnny Mac about Andreescu.
04:39 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu vs Elise Mertens
18-year-old Bianca Andreescu is perhaps one of the most exciting young talents in tennis right now and the Canadian is enjoying a breakthrough year. While she has suffered from injuries, Andreescu is yet to lose since February when she lost to Angelique Kerber at Indian Wells. She retired at the French Open and missed Wimbledon through injury but she has been in brilliant form at Flushing Meadows. She didn't drop a set in the first three rounds and then ended the run of Taylor Townsend in the fourth round. In Elise Mertens, she faces her biggest test of the tournament. 25th seed Mertens is in scintilating form and is yet to drop a set. With both players aiming to reach a first Grand Slam semi-final, we can expect some good tennis today.
04:04 (IST)
Next Gen may not be arriving but the men in the 20s have!
04:00 (IST)
Berrettini (and many others) exhausted after that five setter
03:56 (IST)
What a moment for Italian tennis!
03:55 (IST)
Berrettini in the on-court chat: "I only remember the match point right now. I don't remember anything else except the double fault. I would like to say congrats to Gael and his team. When I was playing, I was thinking it was one of the best matches. Grazie! Thanks everyone."
"I was lucky that I had the match points and not him. It was tight. Proud of myself, lost my serve twice in the fifth, I kept concentrating and looking forward to the next point."
"Thanks to everyone in my box. All the people that care about me. There's more at home. Be ready for the next match guys! The tournament is not finished."
03:51 (IST)
Matteo Berrettino into the semis
Matteo Berrettini through to his first ever slam semi-final. Beats Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to progress at the US Open. Only his second main draw appearance at US Open and he's into the semifinals. What an absolute sensational almost four hour match where Berrettini needed five match points. Berrettini led 5-2 in the fifth and served for the match multiple times before closing it out in the tiebreak. He will face the winner of Nadal and Schwartzman.
03:49 (IST)
Fifth set tiebreak
5-2: Monfils serves his 17th double fault and this is putting the match on the platter for Berrettini.
5-3: Berrettini seems to have found Monfils off and approaches the net with Monfils well behind the baseline but the approach isn't the greatest and the Frenchman sends a forehand winner passing shot.
5-4: Monfils with percentage tennis and has Berrettini nets the backhand. Back on serve. Despite the gifts.
6-4: The amount of effort it takes to get a point off Monfils! Berrettini going back repeatedly on Monfils' forehand and each time the Frenchman has one more ball. Berrettini closes it out with a deft volley.
Match point number four for Berrettini.
6-5: Monfils saves it with an ace down the tee. Berrettini challenges but the ball has found the line.
Match point number five for Berrettini.
7-5: Berrettini with a huge serve and Monfils' serve return goes long.
03:43 (IST)
Fifth set tiebreak
1-0: No tenser moment than a fifth set tiebreak! Berrettini to get things going and he starts off well with a forehand cross court winner.
2-0: Double fault by Monfils.16th of the night.
2-1: Big serve by Monfils and Berrettini's serve reply sails long.
3-1: This time Berrettini with a big serve down the tee and Monfils' return is long.
4-1: Berrettini with a big serve and looks to go for a forehand winner but it is touch and go. Linesman says wide but it has found the line! Such fine margins.
4-2: Monfils with a serve and forehand winner approach this time. Change of ends.
03:39 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-6 *Monfils
From 30-0, Monfils has given Berrettini a slight opening. Rather the Italian has created it. First a winner and then an incredible lob winner. Followed by a Monfils double fault. Out of nowhere. Berrettini hits the net on the serve return and Monfils saves another match point. Backhand error brings up game point for Monfils but he doesn't convert with a 15th double fault. Make that 16 double faults now. Third match point for Berrettini. What an incredibly nervous point by both players. The tension can be felt by everyone on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Berrettini nets his sliced backhand and Monfils survives once again. Back-to-back backhand errors and Monfils has another opportunity to hold his serve. The Frenchman looking to get the crowd going and the crowd responds. As does Monfils! Berrettini's forehand goes long. Monfils saves three match points and we're headed for a fifth set tiebreak!
03:31 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-5 Monfils
Fifth set and over three and a half hours played and yet Monfils is able to pick up a drop shot which sits up after hitting the top of the net. Berrettini keeps the going alive by forcing Monfils into errors. From 0-30 it is 30-30. Berrettini holds with gifts from Monfils on return. Four straight points for the Italian and he holds.
03:27 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 5-5 *Monfils
Bit of an up and down game with Monfils and Berrettini both erring in shots here and there. Monfils holds out when Berrettini's backhand goes a touch wide. Three straight games for Monfils now.
03:21 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 5-4 Monfils
Berrettini serving for the match with new balls. Starts off with a big serve and Monfils is unable to get it back. Monfils with a rally from the back and Berrettini with a tired-looking backhand into the net. Nothing tired about that 124 mph first serve which goes long after hitting Monfils' racket. Matteo with a well planned serve-and-volley but misses the backhand volley. Nerves? 30-30. In the circumstances, a solid point from Berrettini - two big shots and then a smash. Match point. Double fault! Wow. Break point! Both players involved in a cagey rally before Monfils goes all out for a forehand winner. Berrettini nets the forehand and Monfils stays alive. BREAK!
03:13 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 5-2 Monfils
Monfils with an error on the serve return and Berrettini clinches his third straight game for a comfortable hold. One game away....
03:09 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-2 *Monfils
A poor, poor serve from Monfils once again and this time Berrettini breaks at love. Following the break, Berrettini gets a code violation for coaching. The Italian walks up to ask how he received any coaching and the umpire informs him that he was warned earlier.