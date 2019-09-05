US Open 2019 Live score, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final tennis match: Nadal eyes third straight semi in New York

Berrettini in the on-court chat: "I only remember the match point right now. I don't remember anything else except the double fault. I would like to say congrats to Gael and his team. When I was playing, I was thinking it was one of the best matches. Grazie! Thanks everyone."

"I was lucky that I had the match points and not him. It was tight. Proud of myself, lost my serve twice in the fifth, I kept concentrating and looking forward to the next point."

"Thanks to everyone in my box. All the people that care about me. There's more at home. Be ready for the next match guys! The tournament is not finished."