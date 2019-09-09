US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, men's singles final: Nadal wins first set 7-5

Nadal* 7-5 Medvedev

Nadal standing deep in his court, nullifying the big serve from the Russian. The inside-out forehand from the Spaniard is killing the Russian here, pounding away at his balance, leaving him scampering across the court but to no avail.

Facing a breakpoint, Medvedev tries to serve and volley again but Nadal lobs one down his wrong side. The Russian moves back and tries to play a badminton backhand, learns that it won’t work in tennis.

Nadal gets the break, and the set. The crowd erupts.