US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, men's singles final: Nadal wins 19th Grand Slam in five set marathon

Rafael Nadal: The first word goes to Daniil, he's had one of the best summers I've seen someone have in this sport. He's just 23 years old and already a World No 4 and I'm sure he'll have many chances to return to this court, this occasion, in many more Grand Slam finals.

Thank you to the US Tennis Association, the ball boys and the security personnel. My team, of course, they've been amazing and I couldn't have done anything without them.

To the crowd here, I hope to see you next year.