US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, men's singles final: Nadal goes for fourth US Open title

New York: Rafael Nadal looks to cap one of his greatest Grand Slam years with his fourth US Open title when he faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander chases his 19th career Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record, in his 27th Slam final and his fifth championship match on the New York hardcourts.
Nadal, who made the semi-finals at all four Slams for the first season since 2008, captured his 12th French Open title in June, lost the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic and fell to Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
And while he has dropped only one set in the Flushing Meadows fortnight, Nadal is facing the hottest player on tour in fifth-ranked Medvedev, who at 23 could become the first Slam winner born in the 1990s.
Medvedev has produced a stunning six weeks on hardcourts: reaching the Washington final, losing the Montreal final to Nadal in their only prior meeting, winning the title at Cincinnati while Nadal rested and now charging into his first Grand Slam final.
Medvedev leads the ATP tour in season wins and has battled through four four-set wins at the US Open.
Nadal will be Medvedev's fourth left-handed foe of the tournament.
Medvedev also sees an edge in having faced Nadal in Canada, even in defeat.
Nadal sees little to take from a windy Montreal win given the likely lack of breeze in the big stadium. "Here the wind is not there. Of course, helps a little bit," Nadal said. "But I think he's taking the steps forward every single day."
AFP
Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 01:18:48 IST
"Medvedev, the first Russian man to enter a major final since Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open, faces some heavy odds as he takes on Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s title clash. Not only does Nadal have 18 Grand Slam titles to his name, but he is also looking more intimidating than ever in New York," writes Deepti Patwardhan in the preview.
01:18 (IST)
Wild that Nadal has to go through security and then show hos player accreditation to get in!
01:18 (IST)
01:06 (IST)
Nadal has stated that the Russian fifth seed Medvedev is the man to beat this season as he's coming off a brilliant season, having already won two titles, with a win-loss record of 44-16, better than any player on the tour this season.
01:01 (IST)
In their only previous meeting which happened in the final of the Montreal Open this year, Rafael Nadal won in straight sets, swatting aside the Russian Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 then. Medvedev has gone on to state that while he lost that match badly, the experience of having played Nadal in the final of Masters event will come in handy when he'll step on court for the biggest match in his career so far.
00:49 (IST)
Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the US Open. Like the women's final, we have one demi-god against a rather newcomer to the tour. Rafael Nadal with 18 grand slam titles to his name takes on Daniil Medvedev who had not gone past the fourth round at a grand slam in his previous appearances. In his two appearances in New York, Medvedev had exited in the first round and third round in the last two years.