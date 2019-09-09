US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, men's singles final: Medvedev leads 4-3 in 3rd set

New York: Rafael Nadal looks to cap one of his greatest Grand Slam years with his fourth US Open title when he faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander chases his 19th career Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record, in his 27th Slam final and his fifth championship match on the New York hardcourts.
Nadal, who made the semi-finals at all four Slams for the first season since 2008, captured his 12th French Open title in June, lost the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic and fell to Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
And while he has dropped only one set in the Flushing Meadows fortnight, Nadal is facing the hottest player on tour in fifth-ranked Medvedev, who at 23 could become the first Slam winner born in the 1990s.
Medvedev has produced a stunning six weeks on hardcourts: reaching the Washington final, losing the Montreal final to Nadal in their only prior meeting, winning the title at Cincinnati while Nadal rested and now charging into his first Grand Slam final.
Medvedev leads the ATP tour in season wins and has battled through four four-set wins at the US Open.
Nadal will be Medvedev's fourth left-handed foe of the tournament.
Medvedev also sees an edge in having faced Nadal in Canada, even in defeat.
Nadal sees little to take from a windy Montreal win given the likely lack of breeze in the big stadium. "Here the wind is not there. Of course, helps a little bit," Nadal said. "But I think he's taking the steps forward every single day."
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 04:15:42 IST
"Medvedev, the first Russian man to enter a major final since Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open, faces some heavy odds as he takes on Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s title clash. Not only does Nadal have 18 Grand Slam titles to his name, but he is also looking more intimidating than ever in New York," writes Deepti Patwardhan in the preview.
04:15 (IST)
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 4-3 Nadal
Medvedev cuts the ball and the deft drop shot couldn't have been more perfect. A rare sight today for Medvedev. He holds his serve easily, goes ahead in the third set.
04:14 (IST)
04:13 (IST)
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 3-3 Nadal
Nadal faces a couple of breakpoints and just like that, serve and volley comes through and he draws level. Deep serves moving away from the Russian and Nadal volleys. Medvedev does manage to chase one down by Nadal is there, manning the net, volleys easily for the winner.
Medvedev holds on though, keeping up with the Spaniard, not going for the risky winners but just hitting his shots and letting fate take its course. He gets a lucky break of serve. The Russian draws level and the set is back on serve.
04:04 (IST)
Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 3-2 Medvedev
BREAK! Medvedev is helpless here. He's pounding away, inside out forehands to those on the inside but Nadal can chase everything. The rallies are inordinately prolonged by the relentless Nadal, something has to give and unfortunately, Medvedev ends up trying too hard and slams one at the net. Nadal up by a break of serve.
04:00 (IST)
Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 2-2 Medvedev
Nadal looks in imperious form. Turning the rally on its head. The Spaniard goes from scurrying across and chasing returns down both sides to advancing to the net and volleying for the winner. It's the shot selection which is immaculate. He knows when to get the backhand slice and when to move to the inside and take it on his forehand.
03:56 (IST)
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 2-1 Nadal
A comfortable hold for Medvedev. He's looking fine physically, holding up pretty well. Needs to keep running through his service games to pile the pressure on the Spaniard.
03:51 (IST)
Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 1-1 Medvedev
Nadal holds his serve rather easily to get this third set advancing on serve.
03:51 (IST)
03:47 (IST)
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 1-0 Nadal
Medvedev holds his service game as the odds look stacked against him. The Russian has never won a five-set match from two-sets down.
03:43 (IST)
Nadal* 6-3 Medvedev
Medvedev plays the angles with his backhand and gets a couple of winners. However, Nadal doesn't let the service game slip from his hands, gets to the set-point and comes out on top after another long exchange produces the error from Medvedev.
It's a long road back for the Russian from hereon and as the semifinal against Matteo Berrettini showed, he only gets more imposing as the match advances.
03:34 (IST)
Medvedev* 3-5 Nadal
Medvedev lands his big serves and while he doesn't get the ace, draws the weak uncontrolled touch from Nadal which sends the ball flying over the baseline. The Russian gets the rare hold to love in the second set, leaving Nadal to serve for the set.
03:30 (IST)
Nadal* 5-2 Medvedev
Repeated failures and yet, Medvedev keeps playing the drop shots. Is there a larger strategy at play? Is he looking to tire the Spaniard, getting him back and forth?
Not working by the looks of it. Nadal is the one who’s dictating most of the play, moving well within his court as the rally progresses off his own serve. The Spaniard holds and goes up by 5-2.
03:26 (IST)
Nadal* 4-2 Medvedev
Nadal has amped up the tempo. He doesn’t resort to playing down the middle. Every other shot from his racquet is the inside out forehand.
The Spaniard keeps the variations coming and yet, there’s a pattern: the backhand slice to slow the rally down, the inside out forehand then and when he gets the resultant tame return, he pushes to the net and volleys
The second seeded Spaniard gets the break of serve.
03:19 (IST)
Nadal* 3-2 Medvedev
Medvedev drop shot: good intent, very bad execution. Nadal holds.
03:16 (IST)
Medvedev* 2-2 Nadal
Medvedev is making Nadal put in the hard yards and the Spaniard readily obliges, stretching the rallies to get the Russian to err. Medvedev though, pulls out the big guns with his back to the wall, facing two break points, he fights off Nadal from the baseline and gets back up to get the hold, keeping close to the Spaniard.
03:13 (IST)
Nadal* 2-1 Medvedev
Medvedev uses the slice of his forehand to slow down the rallies from the rampaging Nadal and catches a lucky break as Nadal slams one at the net. Besides that though Nadal doesn't break a sweat. The Spaniard runs through his service game easily
03:03 (IST)
Medvedev* 5-7, 1-1 Nadal
Medvedev isn't swaying from his serve and volley strategy. He holds his first service game easily.
03:01 (IST)
Nadal* 7-5, 1-0 Medvedev
There’s brawl at the net. Nadal and Medvedev standing close, and the Spaniard gets his punch through the defences.
Medvedev doesn’t let up though. He scurries across the court to take shorter return from Nadal early and hits his own inside out forehand to bring up a breakpoint. Loses it in a jiffy through an unforced error and you wonder how costly these are proving to be.
Nadal gets through the tougher service game, yet again, first up in the second set.
02:52 (IST)
Nadal* 7-5 Medvedev
Nadal standing deep in his court, nullifying the big serve from the Russian. The inside-out forehand from the Spaniard is killing the Russian here, pounding away at his balance, leaving him scampering across the court but to no avail.
Facing a breakpoint, Medvedev tries to serve and volley again but Nadal lobs one down his wrong side. The Russian moves back and tries to play a badminton backhand, learns that it won’t work in tennis.
Nadal gets the break, and the set. The crowd erupts.
02:47 (IST)
Nadal* 6-5 Medvedev
Both players looking for the leeway, the approach shot to advance to the net and volley their way to holding their serves. Nadal isn’t shying away either. He flits marginally, into position to play an inside out forehand and almost on cue, races to the net, anticipating the Medvedev return perfectly to get the volley fall in his arc. The Spaniard holds.
02:41 (IST)
Medvedev* 5-5 Nadal
Medvedev plays some good one-two combos to good effect. However, the drop shot doesn’t seem to be his strong suit. He tries off Nadal’s return of serve but Nadal advances in time to swat the ball comfortably.
The Russian having to work hard on for his service games. Nadal’s spinning cross-court forehands, though dropping short, get a kick off the surface and Medvedev, who has advanced to the net, fails to land the backhand. He continues to send Nadal down both flanks for chasing down the returns.
The fifth-seed gets the hold in a tough service game.
02:39 (IST)
02:31 (IST)
Nadal* 5-4 Medvedev
Nadal gets to the net too. He’s willing to do what he can, adapt, improvise, surprise, if need be to win this match. The Spaniard holds to love.
02:29 (IST)
Medvedev* 4-4 Nadal
Medvedev rushing the Spaniard cross-court where Nadal hits the backhand slice to slow down the rally to his liking. He gets Medvedev to err. And then he does it again!
Nadal has two breakpoints. Medvedev saves one with a heavy serve and a tight to-and-fro exchange at the net. The Russian saves the second breakpoint too. Serve and volleys again, the ball clipping the sidelines. Does it again and gets it to work, this time, racing to the net and killing the ball.
The fifth-seeded Medvedev is in no mood to play off the baseline against the Spaniard who'll likely relish the long exchanges from the back of the court. He's cutting the rallies short where he can. Gets it to work for him somehow. Nadal hasn;t had a passing shot until now. Three breakpoints down but Medvedev holds.
02:22 (IST)
02:21 (IST)
Nadal* 4-3 Medvedev
A lot of net-play happening here as both players are attempting the serve-and-volley routine. It works for Nadal and he holds. The first-serves are still not landing though with consistency for both players.
02:18 (IST)
Medvedev* 3-3 Nadal
Both players have found their groove it seems. Around the head flatter forehands and deceptive drop shots are flowing from both players' racquets here. Besides, both are going for their down the line winners without batting an eyelid. Medvedev holds.
02:13 (IST)
Nadal* 3-2 Medvedev
Nadal slams an overhead smash to close out his service game to love. He leads now.
02:10 (IST)
Nadal* 2-2 Medvedev
An inside out forehand from Nadal and Medvedev does a Djokovic, slides through the court and plays squash, cuts the ball and lets it glide for a return. Nadal doesn't let up, taking the shorter return early and hitting down the other side. He breaks and gets the first set back on serve. Short-lived jubilation for the Russian.
02:05 (IST)
Medvedev* 2-1 Nadal
First up, Medvedev charges to the net and plays a deft drop shot, drawing Nadal forward. Some clever angles manipulated by the Russian who keeps the Spaniard guessing before playing the easy winner in the open court as Nadal was racing away to the wrong side.
Next point, Nadal gets his opponent stuck in the deep end of one corner with the forehand which spins away from the Russian. A high-arc lob comes the Spaniard's way and he makes the overhand smash.
Another point, Medvedev charges to the net to good effect, constructing the rally until the easy winner can be slammed home.
Nadal faces a breakpoint again and it seems like Medvedev is aping his opponent in standing deep in the court while facing serve. It works! He gets the break and there's a loud of gasp from the crowd.
01:59 (IST)
Medvedev* 1-1 Nadal
Nadal's spinning forehands versus Medvedev's flatter backhands. The Russian holds comfortably for his first hold of serve.
01:57 (IST)
Lovely shot from Nadal just two points in.
01:55 (IST)
Nadal* 1-0 Medvedev
Medvedev standing way back in his court, just like Nadal does. The Spaniard pulling off an around the net forehand winner, splitting his opponent's court open. It's amazing how he gets the ball to swing inwards, the heavy topspin doing the trick.
The rallies here having the lefty Nadal's forehand going to Medvedev's backhand as both players keep up the crosscourt routine. Oh! Nadal gets a time violation as he serves to save a breakpoint. It irks him and he delivers an ace, gets the game to deuce. It's a tough hold for him at the outset. Nevertheless, he's on board.
01:47 (IST)
Nadal gets the first set and the match underway. LET'S GO!
01:44 (IST)
The players are on the court for the coin toss and the pre-match warm-ups. It all boils down to this. Daviid vs a Goliath of the sport. The youngster's drive or the seasoned player's experience? It was the sprightly 19-year-old teenager Bianca Andreescu who tamed the one of the most decorated players of women's tennis, 37-year-old Serena Williams, showing why the future is bright for women's tennis.
Will the men's draw also have a new Grand Slam champion?
01:38 (IST)
Daniil Medvedev says before the match: "I know there are no easy points against Nadal so I'll have to be at my absolute best and I hope I come through."
01:37 (IST)
GOD BLESS AMERICA FOR THE US OPEN!
01:30 (IST)
Nadal said after his win over Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final that the domination of the 'Big 3' is coming to an end soon as all three of them are ageing and can't stop the cycle of life.
01:25 (IST)
Today's match is a wonderful occasion for one of the younger players to break the duck and claim a Grand Slam, wresting control from the 'Big 3' of men's tennis - read Nadal, Djokovic and Federer - who have together won all of the last 11 Grand Slam singles titles.
01:18 (IST)
Wild that Nadal has to go through security and then show hos player accreditation to get in!
01:18 (IST)
"Medvedev, the first Russian man to enter a major final since Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open, faces some heavy odds as he takes on Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s title clash. Not only does Nadal have 18 Grand Slam titles to his name, but he is also looking more intimidating than ever in New York," writes Deepti Patwardhan in the preview.
01:06 (IST)
Nadal has stated that the Russian fifth seed Medvedev is the man to beat this season as he's coming off a brilliant season, having already won two titles, with a win-loss record of 44-16, better than any player on the tour this season.
01:01 (IST)
In their only previous meeting which happened in the final of the Montreal Open this year, Rafael Nadal won in straight sets, swatting aside the Russian Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 then. Medvedev has gone on to state that while he lost that match badly, the experience of having played Nadal in the final of Masters event will come in handy when he'll step on court for the biggest match in his career so far.
00:49 (IST)
Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the US Open. Like the women's final, we have one demi-god against a rather newcomer to the tour. Rafael Nadal with 18 grand slam titles to his name takes on Daniil Medvedev who had not gone past the fourth round at a grand slam in his previous appearances. In his two appearances in New York, Medvedev had exited in the first round and third round in the last two years.