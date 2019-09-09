US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, men's singles final: Medvedev leads 4-3 in 3rd set

Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 3-3 Nadal

Nadal faces a couple of breakpoints and just like that, serve and volley comes through and he draws level. Deep serves moving away from the Russian and Nadal volleys. Medvedev does manage to chase one down by Nadal is there, manning the net, volleys easily for the winner.

Medvedev holds on though, keeping up with the Spaniard, not going for the risky winners but just hitting his shots and letting fate take its course. He gets a lucky break of serve. The Russian draws level and the set is back on serve.