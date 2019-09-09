US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev, men's singles final: 2-2 in the fifth set

Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6 , 1-1 Medvedev

Medvedev is playing with abandon here and none of it is reckless. He's letting his forehand rip with a full flourish of the arm notches up two breakpoints.

Nadal, like so many times today, gets the service game back to deuce.

Time violations coming for Nadal on his own serve. Nick Kyrgios must be smiling. Nadal draws the game back at deuce though. Slams a huge first serve and draws level in the fifth set.