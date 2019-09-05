US Open 2019, Live score, Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini quarter-final tennis match: Monfils breaks early in 4th set

Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-3 Monfils

Monfils with show of emotion now. Pumping himself up to stage a comeback. Some gutsy play to take the game to 0-30. Berretini forces Monfils into an error to make it 15-30. Berrettini getting affected by the volume created by Monfils and now by the crowd as he nets a forehand. Two break points. Monfils jumps on the kick second serve and it goes long. But another chance still there. 'Allez, allez' yells Svitolina from the box. Berrettini with a big cross court forehand and Monfils' slice defensive shot goes long. At deuce, Berrettini gets unlucky as the ball hits the net chord but doesn't jump over. Third break point and it is saved again. Monfils doing his utmost to chase down a Berrettini forehand and collides with a camera but not enough to get it back. Tries the same on deuce but same result. On game point, Berrettini serves a double. Mishit by Berrettini and Monfils has another chance - the fourth. Berrettini with an incredible backhand winner down the line. Plenty riding on that point but Berrettini with a sweetly struck 89mph winner! 16 shot rally on deuce and Berrettini nets his forehand. Both players look spent. Fifth break point for Monfils. This one is taken! Berrettini's forehand hits the top of the tape and bounces up kindly for Monfils to run in and play for a winner! He suddenly has the energy and as does the crowd.