US Open 2019, Live score, Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini quarter-final tennis match: Monfils breaks early in 4th set

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.
Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.
No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.
The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.
Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 02:41:10 IST
Highlights
Next up on Arthur Ashe and third of the men's singles quarterfinals is Matteo Berrettini against Gael Monfils. The Italian comes through to the stadium first followed by the Frenchman.
Bencic 7-6, 4-3 *Vekic
Comfortable holds for both players before Vekic once again has her serve under pressure. Incredible get from Bencic and Vekic is unable to pick up the short ball. With three break point chances available, Bencic needs just the one to force an error from Vekic backhand. BREAK!
Bencic wins first set 7-6
An hour into the match and an error by Vekic hands Bencic the first set 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal. The Swiss was broken first in the set but roared back with a break back immediately. She improves her tiebreak record to 10-2 in the year by converting the fourth set point chance.
Bencic 5-5 *Vekic
Donna Vekic serving for the first set. A 77mph second serve and Bencic is all over it with a thumping forehand winner. On the second point, Vekic with some incredible defensive work to keep Bencic in the hunt despite some big, deep hitting. Double fault, first of the match for Vekic, to make it 15-30 and Bencic has a slight opening. 108 mph first serve sees a loopy reply and Vekic thrashes it away on the forehand side. Now Bencic creates her own first break point with a smart strike on the forehand. And then gets racket on a 111 mph first serve and Vekic nets the backhand. Little time to react for the Croatian and we're back on serve. BREAK BACK!
Bencic* 4-5 Vekic
Bencic frustrated with herself and the errors from her racket. From 40-15, Vekic has forced things to deuce by putting Bencic under pressure. A double fault later, Vekic has first break point of the match. Bencic goes for too much on the backhand and that is the first BREAK of the match. Poor couple of points from Bencic despite going 40-15 ahead and she has squandered the serve.
At the coin toss, Belinda Bencic calls heads but it comes out tails and Vekic opts to receive. So Bencic will get us going in the third quarterfinal of the women's singles draw and first match of the day.
02:41 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 *Monfils
After Berrettini holds at 15, Monfils to serve for the fourth set. Monfils with a deep shot and starts off nicely. Next up, Berrettini misses a forehand and Monfils goes two points from a fourth set win. Make that one point as Berrettini misses another shot. Big serve and it doesn't come back for Monfils to take the fourth set 6-3.
02:34 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-5 *Monfils
Monfils opting to utilise the 25 second short clock to gather energy. After shanking a forehand at 40-30, he takes a breather at deuce and comes back with a huge forehand winner. Tries the serve-and-volley approach at game point but the serve is not good enough and the service return is into the feet. At deuce, Monfils with a big forehand winner and a wry smile. Closes the game out with an ace, his sixth, and takes in the crowd's applause.
02:28 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-4 Monfils
After that monstrous service game last time around, this time Berrettini holds to love with a forehand winner into open court.
02:27 (IST)
02:25 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-4 *Monfils
Just when it appeared Monfils had the momentum and energy on his side, he lets it go ever a touch to concede a break point. But takes out three straight points to hold serve. He's pumped and the change of ends would do Berrettini a world of good to get himself together.
02:22 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-3 Monfils
Monfils with show of emotion now. Pumping himself up to stage a comeback. Some gutsy play to take the game to 0-30. Berretini forces Monfils into an error to make it 15-30. Berrettini getting affected by the volume created by Monfils and now by the crowd as he nets a forehand. Two break points. Monfils jumps on the kick second serve and it goes long. But another chance still there. 'Allez, allez' yells Svitolina from the box. Berrettini with a big cross court forehand and Monfils' slice defensive shot goes long. At deuce, Berrettini gets unlucky as the ball hits the net chord but doesn't jump over. Third break point and it is saved again. Monfils doing his utmost to chase down a Berrettini forehand and collides with a camera but not enough to get it back. Tries the same on deuce but same result. On game point, Berrettini serves a double. Mishit by Berrettini and Monfils has another chance - the fourth. Berrettini with an incredible backhand winner down the line. Plenty riding on that point but Berrettini with a sweetly struck 89mph winner! 16 shot rally on deuce and Berrettini nets his forehand. Both players look spent. Fifth break point for Monfils. This one is taken! Berrettini's forehand hits the top of the tape and bounces up kindly for Monfils to run in and play for a winner! He suddenly has the energy and as does the crowd.
02:10 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-2 *Monfils
Another hold at love for Monfils. One of his quickest holds tonight. But he needs to put pressure on the Berrettini serve to draw back.
02:09 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-1 Monfils
Fairly comfortable holds of serve for both players. Monfils holding at love before Berrettini coming through with slight pressure in an extended game.
02:00 (IST)
01:59 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Monfils
Berrettini holds at 15 to take the third set. Solid, solid groundstrokes from him and holds with a beautiful flick of the wrist for a forehand winner.
01:55 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 5-2 *Monfils
Play underway after a seven minute delay. At 40-30, Monfils serves a double and this is once again not turning into a comfortable hold. Berrettini scrambles and continues to keep himself in the point before Monfils' drop shot is decent enough to not fetch a reply. But Berrettini not going away. Couple of points later, Berrettini swings a forehand cross court winner to bring the game once again to deuce. Monfils misses a forehand and the Italian has a break point. Monfils with a strong forehand on the backhand and then on the forehand with court open to force an error. Deuce once again and an error from Monfils once again - a double once again. Saves it after forcing Berrettini into an error. Uh oh! Another double fault and Monfils lets out an exasperated cry. Berrettini converts this break point with a forehand winner down the line. Huge yell out in celebration and in getting the break he was looking for. Double break ahead now.
01:48 (IST)
01:40 (IST)
01:39 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 4-2 Monfils
Double fault from Berrettini and it is 15-30, is this the opening that Monfils needs? Big serve and winner later, it is 30-30. Berrettini goes for a deep forehand but misses and Monfils has a break point. 121 mph ace saving the break (for now). 137 mph first serve ace down the tee now. 115 mph first serve produces a short reply and Berretini runs in to put away for a forehand winner.
01:35 (IST)
01:30 (IST)
01:29 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 3-1 Monfils
Berrettini holds to 15 with a big forehand down the line and Monfils can't get it back. Good job by the Italian to not be distracted by that mini delay.
01:26 (IST)
Monfils asking for the lights to be turned on. Berrettini checking if his opinion will be taken into consideration. Chair umpire conferring with the supervisor on the decision and to get them going. The lights are on!
01:22 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 *Monfils
After a hold to love in the first game of the third set, Monfils' serve under trouble once again. From 30-15, Monfils committing errors to bring up break point. The Frenchman looks to find the angle on the cross court backhand but it is slightly wide. BREAK!
01:14 (IST)
01:12 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3 Monfils
Berrettini oozing confidence all of a sudden and the crowd is right behind him. Monfils piling on the errorrs and one such brings up three set points. An ace to close the set out!
01:10 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 5-3 *Monfils
Another loose game from Monfils after the three and half minutes break at the changeover. Making odd errors and giving Berrettini the chance of taking lead. At 15-40, Monfils with a neat approach shot and small gap for Berrettini to find and he misses. An ace to bring the game to deuce. But he serves a double on the following point and it presents another chance. Berrettini clunches his fist after Monfils mishits his backhand into the net to hand the Italian the BREAK!
01:05 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 4-3 Monfils
Berrettini made to work hard to serve it out but he gets there in the end without giving away a break point and a window of opening to Monfils. At the change of ends, Berrettini asking chair umpire to be given longer time to change socks. He says the heat is making him sweat so much and needs to change. Monfils, meanwhile, also splashes water on his face. 63% humidity in New York, informs Google Weather.
00:57 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 3-3 *Monfils
Another poor service effort from Monfils. Berrettini has two break point chances at 15-40. Monfils looks spent for some reason and is just about getting the ball back without putting excessive energy on shots. Big shots later, he brings the game to deuce. Odd point where Monfils possibly thought the ball landed out but no call came and continued to play on. As point progressed, Berrettini gets into it and brings up another break point. Monfils saves it with a big serve. Is the heat and the humidity the reason behind Monfils looking exhausted? The Frenchman holds with an ace down the tee. Ends Berrettini's spell of three straight games
00:52 (IST)
00:51 (IST)
00:49 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 3-2 Monfils
From highs by both players, lows in the last two games. Berrettini with some uncharacteristic errors and Monfils has a break point chance. Saved with a big serve (123 mph) and Monfils sends the return long. After a long rally at deuce, Berrettini makes 22nd error and Monfils has another break point chance. Saved with a strong shot and Monfils' reply sails long. Monfils collided with a court microphone there. Looks at the ankle but good to continue. Berrettini saves another break point with gorgeous drop volley - changes his racket due to a broken string. Ace and Monfils error later, Berrettini holds a lengthy, eight minute game.
00:41 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 2-2 *Monfils
Monfils with errors on both wings and Berrettini has an opportunity after making it 0-30. Now he has three break point chances with Monfils missing another shot. Saves one with a good approach shot which is returned into the net. Simple volley for Monfils to put away but he makes a real hash of it and it is into the net. BREAK BACK!
00:36 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 1-2 Monfils
Berrettini with a 102 mph forehand winner down the line! With Monfils able to get to everything, Matteo is forced into going big and going for it all to win points. But Monfils has tricks up his sleeve as well. He picks up a forehand winner of his own to make it 30-30. And then displays incredible defensive work to force Berrettini into going for too much. Matteo with a forehand into the net for a break point once again for Monfils. Saved with a forehand winner. Deuce. Moonball from Monfils on the serve reply and Berrettini crunches it on the bounce. Berrettini holds with a forehand cross court winner.
00:29 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 0-1 Monfils
BREAK! Not the start Berrettini would have wanted for the second set. Looking completely out of ideas and unsure of what to do. Forehand error brings up two break points for Monfils. And the Frenchman doesn't have to do anything to get the advantage as Berrettini serves a double fault. Shake of the head from Berrettini.
00:25 (IST)
00:24 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6 *Monfils
Monfils serving for the set. Starts off by forcing Berrettini into an error at the net despite the Italian making a smart approach shot. Two quick points later, Monfils has three set points. Berrettini saves one with huge forehand cross court winner. Monfils with plenty of power on the backhand and Berrettini sends his backhand wide. First set Monfils!
00:22 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-5 Monfils
Berrettini coming under pressure with Monfils returning most balls. Gael is fantastic at defence and he is making Matteo play one more ball each time. From 0-30, Berrettini brings it to 30-30 with an ace and after Monfils' backhand miss. Nervous challenge later, Berrettini holds by forcing Monfils into an error.
00:19 (IST)
Berrettini 2-5 *Monfils
Monfils consolidates the break with a hold to love. Talk about confident couple of points to keep the pressure going.
00:15 (IST)
Berrettini* 2-4 Monfils
From 40-15, Monfils brings things back to deuce with a neat volley at the net and then Berrettini helping with a double fault. But it is followed by an ace. On game point, Berrettini has the game on his racket following a gorgeous angle on forehand to create an opening but can't quite get the drop going. Once again at deuce, both players trade blows but Berrettini errs. Second break point for Monfils. On second serve, Monfils gets the ball back but Berrettini nets his forehand. BREAK!
00:08 (IST)
Berrettini 2-3 *Monfils
Slight hiccup but not enough to bother Monfils. A huge serve out wide on the backhand and Berrettini is unable to get it back. Monfils holds serve to keep first set on serve
00:04 (IST)
Berrettini* 2-2 Monfils
Forehand unforced error and a double fault from Berrettini and Monfils has a little gap he could work towards. Closed shut by forcing an error and then a smash put away. Another error from Berrettini and Monfils has a break point. It is saved with an ace. The Italian makes a bold decision in playing a drop against Monfils who is on it like a flash but not enough to pick it up. At deuce, Berrettini with a 136mph serve and then winner. Holds after Monfils sends forehand wide.
23:58 (IST)
Berrettini 1-2 *Monfils
Comfortable hold at love for Berrettini to get the first set going on his serve. Both players with some really well struck groundstrokes. Monfils then goes on to hold to love as well.
23:54 (IST)
Berrettini 0-1 *Monfils
Gael Monfils won the toss and opted to serve first. He starts off with a double fault! But goes on to hold at 30 with an inside-out forehand winner.
23:51 (IST)
Berrettini road to quarters: beat Richard Gasquet, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Andrey Rublev
Monfils road to quarters: beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Marius Copil, Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Andujar
23:49 (IST)
Head-to-head: This is the first meeting between the two players. What a time and place to have that for both players.
23:45 (IST)
Monfils before the match: "I have to be myself today. Great atmosphere at Ashe. I hope to come out with a win at the end."
23:44 (IST)
Next up on Arthur Ashe and third of the men's singles quarterfinals is Matteo Berrettini against Gael Monfils. The Italian comes through to the stadium first followed by the Frenchman.
23:41 (IST)
Into the semis!
23:37 (IST)
Bencic will enter the top-10 on Monday irrespective of the outcome in the semis
23:34 (IST)
Swiss represent in the semis at US Open: Wawrinka Federer Bencic
Wawrinka Federer
Bencic
23:31 (IST)
Belinda Bencic is the first Swiss woman to reach the US Open semifinals since 2001. And overall since 2002 Australian Open. "We are professional enough to be friends off the court but stay focused on the court," she said. "I think we will be friends still!"
"Big courts are more motivating, I dreamed of this as a kid."
23:27 (IST)
23:25 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 6-3 *Vekic
Slider reply on the serve from Bencic and Vekic nets her forehand at 15-30 to bring up two match points for the Swiss. What incredible, brave hitting from Vekic on the match point to keep shots deep and Bencic pegged back. One-two with serve and forehand winner to bring things to deuce. Two match points saved. Crunching groundstrokes from Vekic to bring up game point. But Bencic is not going away and keeps the pressure alive with some big hitting of her own. Vekic defends her best but errs in the end. Another missed groundstroke and Bencic has a third chance. Vekic with a forehand error and Bencic wins!
23:20 (IST)
Bencic* 7-6, 5-3 Vekic
Serves after breaking always the trickiest to navigate but Bencic gets the job done with fair amount of ease. Holds to 30 and is one game away from the semis.