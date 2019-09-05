US Open 2019, Live score, Gael Monfils vs Matteo Berrettini quarter-final tennis match: Berrettini through to first semi-final

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.
Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.
No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.
The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.
Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 04:04:47 IST
Next Gen may not be arriving but the men in the 20s have!
Berrettini (and many others) exhausted after that five setter
What a moment for Italian tennis!
Berrettini in the on-court chat: "I only remember the match point right now. I don't remember anything else except the double fault. I would like to say congrats to Gael and his team. When I was playing, I was thinking it was one of the best matches. Grazie! Thanks everyone."
"I was lucky that I had the match points and not him. It was tight. Proud of myself, lost my serve twice in the fifth, I kept concentrating and looking forward to the next point."
"Thanks to everyone in my box. All the people that care about me. There's more at home. Be ready for the next match guys! The tournament is not finished."
Matteo Berrettino into the semis
Matteo Berrettini through to his first ever slam semi-final. Beats Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to progress at the US Open. Only his second main draw appearance at US Open and he's into the semifinals. What an absolute sensational almost four hour match where Berrettini needed five match points. Berrettini led 5-2 in the fifth and served for the match multiple times before closing it out in the tiebreak. He will face the winner of Nadal and Schwartzman.
Fifth set tiebreak
5-2: Monfils serves his 17th double fault and this is putting the match on the platter for Berrettini.
5-3: Berrettini seems to have found Monfils off and approaches the net with Monfils well behind the baseline but the approach isn't the greatest and the Frenchman sends a forehand winner passing shot.
5-4: Monfils with percentage tennis and has Berrettini nets the backhand. Back on serve. Despite the gifts.
6-4: The amount of effort it takes to get a point off Monfils! Berrettini going back repeatedly on Monfils' forehand and each time the Frenchman has one more ball. Berrettini closes it out with a deft volley.
Match point number four for Berrettini.
6-5: Monfils saves it with an ace down the tee. Berrettini challenges but the ball has found the line.
Match point number five for Berrettini.
7-5: Berrettini with a huge serve and Monfils' serve return goes long.
Fifth set tiebreak
1-0: No tenser moment than a fifth set tiebreak! Berrettini to get things going and he starts off well with a forehand cross court winner.
2-0: Double fault by Monfils.16th of the night.
2-1: Big serve by Monfils and Berrettini's serve reply sails long.
3-1: This time Berrettini with a big serve down the tee and Monfils' return is long.
4-1: Berrettini with a big serve and looks to go for a forehand winner but it is touch and go. Linesman says wide but it has found the line! Such fine margins.
4-2: Monfils with a serve and forehand winner approach this time. Change of ends.
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-6 *Monfils
From 30-0, Monfils has given Berrettini a slight opening. Rather the Italian has created it. First a winner and then an incredible lob winner. Followed by a Monfils double fault. Out of nowhere. Berrettini hits the net on the serve return and Monfils saves another match point. Backhand error brings up game point for Monfils but he doesn't convert with a 15th double fault. Make that 16 double faults now. Third match point for Berrettini. What an incredibly nervous point by both players. The tension can be felt by everyone on the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Berrettini nets his sliced backhand and Monfils survives once again. Back-to-back backhand errors and Monfils has another opportunity to hold his serve. The Frenchman looking to get the crowd going and the crowd responds. As does Monfils! Berrettini's forehand goes long. Monfils saves three match points and we're headed for a fifth set tiebreak!
03:31 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-5 Monfils
Fifth set and over three and a half hours played and yet Monfils is able to pick up a drop shot which sits up after hitting the top of the net. Berrettini keeps the going alive by forcing Monfils into errors. From 0-30 it is 30-30. Berrettini holds with gifts from Monfils on return. Four straight points for the Italian and he holds.
03:27 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 5-5 *Monfils
Bit of an up and down game with Monfils and Berrettini both erring in shots here and there. Monfils holds out when Berrettini's backhand goes a touch wide. Three straight games for Monfils now.
03:21 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 5-4 Monfils
Berrettini serving for the match with new balls. Starts off with a big serve and Monfils is unable to get it back. Monfils with a rally from the back and Berrettini with a tired-looking backhand into the net. Nothing tired about that 124 mph first serve which goes long after hitting Monfils' racket. Matteo with a well planned serve-and-volley but misses the backhand volley. Nerves? 30-30. In the circumstances, a solid point from Berrettini - two big shots and then a smash. Match point. Double fault! Wow. Break point! Both players involved in a cagey rally before Monfils goes all out for a forehand winner. Berrettini nets the forehand and Monfils stays alive. BREAK!
03:13 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 5-2 Monfils
Monfils with an error on the serve return and Berrettini clinches his third straight game for a comfortable hold. One game away....
03:09 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-2 *Monfils
A poor, poor serve from Monfils once again and this time Berrettini breaks at love. Following the break, Berrettini gets a code violation for coaching. The Italian walks up to ask how he received any coaching and the umpire informs him that he was warned earlier.
Berrettini. Backhand. Banger.
03:03 (IST)
We know the women's doubles semifinalists now.
03:02 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 2-2 *Monfils
Comfortable hold of serve for Gael and the fifth set is now on serve.
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 2-1 Monfils
It is Berrettini now with a couple of lose shots to get the game going. At 0-30, Berrettini comes back by forcing Monfils into an error and then has the Frenchman drawn forward to make a tough volley. At 30-30, a big, big serve and Monfils' reply is wide. Berrettini looks to go down the line on the forehand but misses. Deuce. Forehand error and Monfils has a break point to get the break right back. And he breaks! Another forehand miss from Berrettini and Monfils pumps his fist in celebration. Monfils doing the smart thing at prolonging the point and waiting for the error to come. And it did. BREAK BACK!
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 2-0 *Monfils
After both players go off court for a toilet break, Berrettini returns to hold serve with ease. It is the Monfils serve that is now under pressure. An error by Monfils has Berrettini interested at 15-30. The Italian with a big forehand and Monfils is unable to get it back. 15-40 and two break point chances. Berrettini with another big forehand and Monfils errs. BREAK!
Monfils wins the fourth set 6-3
Gael Monfils has forced a fifth set after finding the the energy and consistency - even if temporarily - to break the Berrettini serve. The Italian with a solitary break point chance but he failed to make it count. Monfils better on serve return this set as well.
02:41 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6 *Monfils
After Berrettini holds at 15, Monfils to serve for the fourth set. Monfils with a deep shot and starts off nicely. Next up, Berrettini misses a forehand and Monfils goes two points from a fourth set win. Make that one point as Berrettini misses another shot. Big serve and it doesn't come back for Monfils to take the fourth set 6-3.
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-5 *Monfils
Monfils opting to utilise the 25 second short clock to gather energy. After shanking a forehand at 40-30, he takes a breather at deuce and comes back with a huge forehand winner. Tries the serve-and-volley approach at game point but the serve is not good enough and the service return is into the feet. At deuce, Monfils with a big forehand winner and a wry smile. Closes the game out with an ace, his sixth, and takes in the crowd's applause.
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-4 Monfils
After that monstrous service game last time around, this time Berrettini holds to love with a forehand winner into open court.
In the women's doubles match on Armstrong, a coaching violation warning...
02:25 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-4 *Monfils
Just when it appeared Monfils had the momentum and energy on his side, he lets it go ever a touch to concede a break point. But takes out three straight points to hold serve. He's pumped and the change of ends would do Berrettini a world of good to get himself together.
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-3 Monfils
Monfils with show of emotion now. Pumping himself up to stage a comeback. Some gutsy play to take the game to 0-30. Berretini forces Monfils into an error to make it 15-30. Berrettini getting affected by the volume created by Monfils and now by the crowd as he nets a forehand. Two break points. Monfils jumps on the kick second serve and it goes long. But another chance still there. 'Allez, allez' yells Svitolina from the box. Berrettini with a big cross court forehand and Monfils' slice defensive shot goes long. At deuce, Berrettini gets unlucky as the ball hits the net chord but doesn't jump over. Third break point and it is saved again. Monfils doing his utmost to chase down a Berrettini forehand and collides with a camera but not enough to get it back. Tries the same on deuce but same result. On game point, Berrettini serves a double. Mishit by Berrettini and Monfils has another chance - the fourth. Berrettini with an incredible backhand winner down the line. Plenty riding on that point but Berrettini with a sweetly struck 89mph winner! 16 shot rally on deuce and Berrettini nets his forehand. Both players look spent. Fifth break point for Monfils. This one is taken! Berrettini's forehand hits the top of the tape and bounces up kindly for Monfils to run in and play for a winner! He suddenly has the energy and as does the crowd.
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-2 *Monfils
Another hold at love for Monfils. One of his quickest holds tonight. But he needs to put pressure on the Berrettini serve to draw back.
02:09 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-1 Monfils
Fairly comfortable holds of serve for both players. Monfils holding at love before Berrettini coming through with slight pressure in an extended game.
Berrettini wins third set 6-2
Matteo Berrettini in completely control now. He is solid on serve and creating openings on the Monfils serve to keep the pressure applied throughout. The Italian 13/13 on first serve in that set.
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 Monfils
Berrettini holds at 15 to take the third set. Solid, solid groundstrokes from him and holds with a beautiful flick of the wrist for a forehand winner.
01:55 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 5-2 *Monfils
Play underway after a seven minute delay. At 40-30, Monfils serves a double and this is once again not turning into a comfortable hold. Berrettini scrambles and continues to keep himself in the point before Monfils' drop shot is decent enough to not fetch a reply. But Berrettini not going away. Couple of points later, Berrettini swings a forehand cross court winner to bring the game once again to deuce. Monfils misses a forehand and the Italian has a break point. Monfils with a strong forehand on the backhand and then on the forehand with court open to force an error. Deuce once again and an error from Monfils once again - a double once again. Saves it after forcing Berrettini into an error. Uh oh! Another double fault and Monfils lets out an exasperated cry. Berrettini converts this break point with a forehand winner down the line. Huge yell out in celebration and in getting the break he was looking for. Double break ahead now.
US Open roof comes on.
01:40 (IST)
Roof being closed!
After the lights being turned on, the roof being closed now. Both players take their seat and this could take a while. Not as long as Wimbledon's roof but roughly five minutes. Raining slightly too so might need to mop up the court as well.
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 4-2 Monfils
Double fault from Berrettini and it is 15-30, is this the opening that Monfils needs? Big serve and winner later, it is 30-30. Berrettini goes for a deep forehand but misses and Monfils has a break point. 121 mph ace saving the break (for now). 137 mph first serve ace down the tee now. 115 mph first serve produces a short reply and Berretini runs in to put away for a forehand winner.
Highights of this match....
Rain is coming....
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3, 3-1 Monfils
Berrettini holds to 15 with a big forehand down the line and Monfils can't get it back. Good job by the Italian to not be distracted by that mini delay.
Monfils asking for the lights to be turned on. Berrettini checking if his opinion will be taken into consideration. Chair umpire conferring with the supervisor on the decision and to get them going. The lights are on!
01:22 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 2-1 *Monfils
After a hold to love in the first game of the third set, Monfils' serve under trouble once again. From 30-15, Monfils committing errors to bring up break point. The Frenchman looks to find the angle on the cross court backhand but it is slightly wide. BREAK!
Berrettini makes it one set all
From 3-6, 0-2 down, Berrettini turns things around to take the second set 6-3. He looked down and out of ideas but has clawed back with big hitting and Monfils suddenly looks deflated. The Frenchman labouring around and taking his time to move around.
Berrettini* 3-6, 6-3 Monfils
Berrettini oozing confidence all of a sudden and the crowd is right behind him. Monfils piling on the errorrs and one such brings up three set points. An ace to close the set out!
Berrettini 3-6, 5-3 *Monfils
Another loose game from Monfils after the three and half minutes break at the changeover. Making odd errors and giving Berrettini the chance of taking lead. At 15-40, Monfils with a neat approach shot and small gap for Berrettini to find and he misses. An ace to bring the game to deuce. But he serves a double on the following point and it presents another chance. Berrettini clunches his fist after Monfils mishits his backhand into the net to hand the Italian the BREAK!
Berrettini* 3-6, 4-3 Monfils
Berrettini made to work hard to serve it out but he gets there in the end without giving away a break point and a window of opening to Monfils. At the change of ends, Berrettini asking chair umpire to be given longer time to change socks. He says the heat is making him sweat so much and needs to change. Monfils, meanwhile, also splashes water on his face. 63% humidity in New York, informs Google Weather.
Berrettini 3-6, 3-3 *Monfils
Another poor service effort from Monfils. Berrettini has two break point chances at 15-40. Monfils looks spent for some reason and is just about getting the ball back without putting excessive energy on shots. Big shots later, he brings the game to deuce. Odd point where Monfils possibly thought the ball landed out but no call came and continued to play on. As point progressed, Berrettini gets into it and brings up another break point. Monfils saves it with a big serve. Is the heat and the humidity the reason behind Monfils looking exhausted? The Frenchman holds with an ace down the tee. Ends Berrettini's spell of three straight games
In the men's doubles, Jamie Murray and Skupski progress
00:51 (IST)
Former player and now commentator Pam Shriver with a question: Coaching or no coaching?
Berrettini* 3-6, 3-2 Monfils
From highs by both players, lows in the last two games. Berrettini with some uncharacteristic errors and Monfils has a break point chance. Saved with a big serve (123 mph) and Monfils sends the return long. After a long rally at deuce, Berrettini makes 22nd error and Monfils has another break point chance. Saved with a strong shot and Monfils' reply sails long. Monfils collided with a court microphone there. Looks at the ankle but good to continue. Berrettini saves another break point with gorgeous drop volley - changes his racket due to a broken string. Ace and Monfils error later, Berrettini holds a lengthy, eight minute game.
Berrettini 3-6, 2-2 *Monfils
Monfils with errors on both wings and Berrettini has an opportunity after making it 0-30. Now he has three break point chances with Monfils missing another shot. Saves one with a good approach shot which is returned into the net. Simple volley for Monfils to put away but he makes a real hash of it and it is into the net. BREAK BACK!
Berrettini* 3-6, 1-2 Monfils
Berrettini with a 102 mph forehand winner down the line! With Monfils able to get to everything, Matteo is forced into going big and going for it all to win points. But Monfils has tricks up his sleeve as well. He picks up a forehand winner of his own to make it 30-30. And then displays incredible defensive work to force Berrettini into going for too much. Matteo with a forehand into the net for a break point once again for Monfils. Saved with a forehand winner. Deuce. Moonball from Monfils on the serve reply and Berrettini crunches it on the bounce. Berrettini holds with a forehand cross court winner.
Berrettini* 3-6, 0-1 Monfils
BREAK! Not the start Berrettini would have wanted for the second set. Looking completely out of ideas and unsure of what to do. Forehand error brings up two break points for Monfils. And the Frenchman doesn't have to do anything to get the advantage as Berrettini serves a double fault. Shake of the head from Berrettini.
Monfils wins first set 6-3
Gael Monfils wins the opening set 6-3 against Matteo Berrettini with a single break of serve the difference between the two players. Monfils better on returns and Berrettini put under pressure with more balls to play each time.