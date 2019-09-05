US Open 2019, Live score, Gael Mofils vs Matteo Berrettini quarter-final tennis match: 2nd set back on serve

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.
Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.
No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.
The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.
Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 01:10:40 IST
Monfils wins first set 6-3
Gael Monfils wins the opening set 6-3 against Matteo Berrettini with a single break of serve the difference between the two players. Monfils better on returns and Berrettini put under pressure with more balls to play each time.
Next up on Arthur Ashe and third of the men's singles quarterfinals is Matteo Berrettini against Gael Monfils. The Italian comes through to the stadium first followed by the Frenchman.
Bencic through to the semis
Belinda Bencic is through to the semis for the first time at a slam. She beats long-time hitting partner and friend Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 to set up a semifinal with either Bianca Andreescu and Elisa Mertens. Bencic has dropped only a single set (vs Cornet) through the course of the two weeks.
Bencic 7-6, 4-3 *Vekic
Comfortable holds for both players before Vekic once again has her serve under pressure. Incredible get from Bencic and Vekic is unable to pick up the short ball. With three break point chances available, Bencic needs just the one to force an error from Vekic backhand. BREAK!
Bencic wins first set 7-6
An hour into the match and an error by Vekic hands Bencic the first set 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal. The Swiss was broken first in the set but roared back with a break back immediately. She improves her tiebreak record to 10-2 in the year by converting the fourth set point chance.
Bencic 5-5 *Vekic
Donna Vekic serving for the first set. A 77mph second serve and Bencic is all over it with a thumping forehand winner. On the second point, Vekic with some incredible defensive work to keep Bencic in the hunt despite some big, deep hitting. Double fault, first of the match for Vekic, to make it 15-30 and Bencic has a slight opening. 108 mph first serve sees a loopy reply and Vekic thrashes it away on the forehand side. Now Bencic creates her own first break point with a smart strike on the forehand. And then gets racket on a 111 mph first serve and Vekic nets the backhand. Little time to react for the Croatian and we're back on serve. BREAK BACK!
Bencic* 4-5 Vekic
Bencic frustrated with herself and the errors from her racket. From 40-15, Vekic has forced things to deuce by putting Bencic under pressure. A double fault later, Vekic has first break point of the match. Bencic goes for too much on the backhand and that is the first BREAK of the match. Poor couple of points from Bencic despite going 40-15 ahead and she has squandered the serve.
At the coin toss, Belinda Bencic calls heads but it comes out tails and Vekic opts to receive. So Bencic will get us going in the third quarterfinal of the women's singles draw and first match of the day.
01:10 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 5-3 *Monfils
Another loose game from Monfils after the three and half minutes break at the changeover. Making odd errors and giving Berrettini the chance of taking lead. At 15-40, Monfils with a neat approach shot and small gap for Berrettini to find and he misses. An ace to bring the game to deuce. But he serves a double on the following point and it presents another chance. Berrettini clunches his fist after Monfils mishits his backhand into the net to hand the Italian the BREAK!
01:05 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 4-3 Monfils
Berrettini made to work hard to serve it out but he gets there in the end without giving away a break point and a window of opening to Monfils. At the change of ends, Berrettini asking chair umpire to be given longer time to change socks. He says the heat is making him sweat so much and needs to change. Monfils, meanwhile, also splashes water on his face. 63% humidity in New York, informs Google Weather.
00:57 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 3-3 *Monfils
Another poor service effort from Monfils. Berrettini has two break point chances at 15-40. Monfils looks spent for some reason and is just about getting the ball back without putting excessive energy on shots. Big shots later, he brings the game to deuce. Odd point where Monfils possibly thought the ball landed out but no call came and continued to play on. As point progressed, Berrettini gets into it and brings up another break point. Monfils saves it with a big serve. Is the heat and the humidity the reason behind Monfils looking exhausted? The Frenchman holds with an ace down the tee. Ends Berrettini's spell of three straight games
00:52 (IST)
In the men's doubles, Jamie Murray and Skupski progress
00:51 (IST)
Former player and now commentator Pam Shriver with a question: Coaching or no coaching?
00:49 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 3-2 Monfils
From highs by both players, lows in the last two games. Berrettini with some uncharacteristic errors and Monfils has a break point chance. Saved with a big serve (123 mph) and Monfils sends the return long. After a long rally at deuce, Berrettini makes 22nd error and Monfils has another break point chance. Saved with a strong shot and Monfils' reply sails long. Monfils collided with a court microphone there. Looks at the ankle but good to continue. Berrettini saves another break point with gorgeous drop volley - changes his racket due to a broken string. Ace and Monfils error later, Berrettini holds a lengthy, eight minute game.
00:41 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6, 2-2 *Monfils
Monfils with errors on both wings and Berrettini has an opportunity after making it 0-30. Now he has three break point chances with Monfils missing another shot. Saves one with a good approach shot which is returned into the net. Simple volley for Monfils to put away but he makes a real hash of it and it is into the net. BREAK BACK!
00:36 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 1-2 Monfils
Berrettini with a 102 mph forehand winner down the line! With Monfils able to get to everything, Matteo is forced into going big and going for it all to win points. But Monfils has tricks up his sleeve as well. He picks up a forehand winner of his own to make it 30-30. And then displays incredible defensive work to force Berrettini into going for too much. Matteo with a forehand into the net for a break point once again for Monfils. Saved with a forehand winner. Deuce. Moonball from Monfils on the serve reply and Berrettini crunches it on the bounce. Berrettini holds with a forehand cross court winner.
00:29 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-6, 0-1 Monfils
BREAK! Not the start Berrettini would have wanted for the second set. Looking completely out of ideas and unsure of what to do. Forehand error brings up two break points for Monfils. And the Frenchman doesn't have to do anything to get the advantage as Berrettini serves a double fault. Shake of the head from Berrettini.
00:25 (IST)
Gael Monfils wins the opening set 6-3 against Matteo Berrettini with a single break of serve the difference between the two players. Monfils better on returns and Berrettini put under pressure with more balls to play each time.
00:24 (IST)
Berrettini 3-6 *Monfils
Monfils serving for the set. Starts off by forcing Berrettini into an error at the net despite the Italian making a smart approach shot. Two quick points later, Monfils has three set points. Berrettini saves one with huge forehand cross court winner. Monfils with plenty of power on the backhand and Berrettini sends his backhand wide. First set Monfils!
00:22 (IST)
Berrettini* 3-5 Monfils
Berrettini coming under pressure with Monfils returning most balls. Gael is fantastic at defence and he is making Matteo play one more ball each time. From 0-30, Berrettini brings it to 30-30 with an ace and after Monfils' backhand miss. Nervous challenge later, Berrettini holds by forcing Monfils into an error.
00:19 (IST)
Berrettini 2-5 *Monfils
Monfils consolidates the break with a hold to love. Talk about confident couple of points to keep the pressure going.
00:15 (IST)
Berrettini* 2-4 Monfils
From 40-15, Monfils brings things back to deuce with a neat volley at the net and then Berrettini helping with a double fault. But it is followed by an ace. On game point, Berrettini has the game on his racket following a gorgeous angle on forehand to create an opening but can't quite get the drop going. Once again at deuce, both players trade blows but Berrettini errs. Second break point for Monfils. On second serve, Monfils gets the ball back but Berrettini nets his forehand. BREAK!
00:08 (IST)
Berrettini 2-3 *Monfils
Slight hiccup but not enough to bother Monfils. A huge serve out wide on the backhand and Berrettini is unable to get it back. Monfils holds serve to keep first set on serve
00:04 (IST)
Berrettini* 2-2 Monfils
Forehand unforced error and a double fault from Berrettini and Monfils has a little gap he could work towards. Closed shut by forcing an error and then a smash put away. Another error from Berrettini and Monfils has a break point. It is saved with an ace. The Italian makes a bold decision in playing a drop against Monfils who is on it like a flash but not enough to pick it up. At deuce, Berrettini with a 136mph serve and then winner. Holds after Monfils sends forehand wide.
23:58 (IST)
Berrettini 1-2 *Monfils
Comfortable hold at love for Berrettini to get the first set going on his serve. Both players with some really well struck groundstrokes. Monfils then goes on to hold to love as well.
23:54 (IST)
Berrettini 0-1 *Monfils
Gael Monfils won the toss and opted to serve first. He starts off with a double fault! But goes on to hold at 30 with an inside-out forehand winner.
23:51 (IST)
Berrettini road to quarters: beat Richard Gasquet, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, Andrey Rublev
Monfils road to quarters: beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Marius Copil, Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Andujar
23:49 (IST)
Head-to-head: This is the first meeting between the two players. What a time and place to have that for both players.
23:45 (IST)
Monfils before the match: "I have to be myself today. Great atmosphere at Ashe. I hope to come out with a win at the end."
23:44 (IST)
Next up on Arthur Ashe and third of the men's singles quarterfinals is Matteo Berrettini against Gael Monfils. The Italian comes through to the stadium first followed by the Frenchman.
23:41 (IST)
Into the semis!
23:37 (IST)
Bencic will enter the top-10 on Monday irrespective of the outcome in the semis
23:34 (IST)
Swiss 🇨🇭 represent in the semis at US Open:
Wawrinka Federer
Bencic
23:31 (IST)
Belinda Bencic is the first Swiss woman to reach the US Open semifinals since 2001. And overall since 2002 Australian Open. "We are professional enough to be friends off the court but stay focused on the court," she said. "I think we will be friends still!"
"Big courts are more motivating, I dreamed of this as a kid."
23:27 (IST)
Bencic through to the semis
Belinda Bencic is through to the semis for the first time at a slam. She beats long-time hitting partner and friend Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 to set up a semifinal with either Bianca Andreescu and Elisa Mertens. Bencic has dropped only a single set (vs Cornet) through the course of the two weeks.
23:25 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 6-3 *Vekic
Slider reply on the serve from Bencic and Vekic nets her forehand at 15-30 to bring up two match points for the Swiss. What incredible, brave hitting from Vekic on the match point to keep shots deep and Bencic pegged back. One-two with serve and forehand winner to bring things to deuce. Two match points saved. Crunching groundstrokes from Vekic to bring up game point. But Bencic is not going away and keeps the pressure alive with some big hitting of her own. Vekic defends her best but errs in the end. Another missed groundstroke and Bencic has a third chance. Vekic with a forehand error and Bencic wins!
23:20 (IST)
Bencic* 7-6, 5-3 Vekic
Serves after breaking always the trickiest to navigate but Bencic gets the job done with fair amount of ease. Holds to 30 and is one game away from the semis.
23:14 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 4-3 *Vekic
Comfortable holds for both players before Vekic once again has her serve under pressure. Incredible get from Bencic and Vekic is unable to pick up the short ball. With three break point chances available, Bencic needs just the one to force an error from Vekic backhand. BREAK!
23:07 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 2-3 *Vekic
An error by Vekic on the forehand brings up break point for Bencic. Saves it with a big serve and winner into open court off the short ball. At deuce, she goes for far too much on the backhand and the errant shot is well wide. Another break point chance. Saved with another big serve - into Bencic's body. Tough to get that back. Vekic finds the sideline on game point and review confirms it. Saved two break points in that serve hold.
23:02 (IST)
Bencic* 7-6, 2-2 Vekic
From 40-0 ahead, Vekic creates slight hope with a backhand winner on the serve. Quickly shut by Bencic with an ace. Neither players getting a look on the others' serve thus far - much like the first.
23:00 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 1-2 *Vekic
Vekic holds at 30 with a thundering backhand into the Bencic forehand. Coming slightly under pressure but maintaining composure to get out of it. No wonder she's won three matches from match points down this year.
22:54 (IST)
Bencic* 7-6, 1-1 Vekic
After Vekic holds to 15, Bencic is put under pressure on her serve. At 30-30, she gets a lion's share of luck. Her forehand hits the top of the tape and looks to be going wide before hitting the net once again and landing in! Both players can't help but smile with Bencic looking slightly embarrassed with how it worked out. Closes out the game with an ace. Not the most comfortable starts for the Swiss.
22:46 (IST)
Bencic wins first set 7-6
An hour into the match and an error by Vekic hands Bencic the first set 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal. The Swiss was broken first in the set but roared back with a break back immediately. She improves her tiebreak record to 10-2 in the year by converting the fourth set point chance.
22:44 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Bencic with smart play - serving big and dispatching the first ball back. Putting the entire onus on Vekic to create something as she's giving away none. Vekic misses a serve reply and Bencic goes 6-3 ahead to bring up set points. One saved with serve-and-winner from Vekic. Another one saved with an ace down the tee. Third ace of the match for Vekic. Bencic takes the first set 7-6 (5) with Vekic sending her forehand long.
22:41 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Bencic 9-2 this year in tiebreakers while Vekic holds a 4-9 record. Bencic nets her backhand on the first point and hands a minibreak with complete ease. But gets it back with same level of ease. Jumps into the serve reply and forces Vekic into retreating and making an error in the lob attempt. Errors from both players and on serve in the tiebreak. Bencic with an ace to make it 3-2 in the tiebreak. Vekic makes an error on the backhand and Bencic has the minibreak. 4-2 at the change of ends.
22:36 (IST)
Bencic 6-6 *Vekic
Vekic with a missed volley to begin the game and then she quickly goes 0-30 down. But gets back equally quickly with some good hitting from the back. Nets the forehand at 30-30 to give Bencic a set point. Smart serve into the body and Bencic somehow gets it back but is in no position to get the subsequent ball back with Vekic hitting a forehand winner. Two big serves at deuce and Vekic holds serve having saved a set point.
22:29 (IST)
Bencic* 6-5 Vekic
Bencic with the hold this time around. But not before serving her fourth double fault of the match at 40-0. She ends up holding to 15 with a neatly struck forehand cross court winner.
22:26 (IST)
Bencic 5-5 *Vekic
Donna Vekic serving for the first set. A 77mph second serve and Bencic is all over it with a thumping forehand winner. On the second point, Vekic with some incredible defensive work to keep Bencic in the hunt despite some big, deep hitting. Double fault, first of the match for Vekic, to make it 15-30 and Bencic has a slight opening. 108 mph first serve sees a loopy reply and Vekic thrashes it away on the forehand side. Now Bencic creates her own first break point with a smart strike on the forehand. And then gets racket on a 111 mph first serve and Vekic nets the backhand. Little time to react for the Croatian and we're back on serve. BREAK BACK!
22:21 (IST)
Bencic* 4-5 Vekic
Bencic frustrated with herself and the errors from her racket. From 40-15, Vekic has forced things to deuce by putting Bencic under pressure. A double fault later, Vekic has first break point of the match. Bencic goes for too much on the backhand and that is the first BREAK of the match. Poor couple of points from Bencic despite going 40-15 ahead and she has squandered the serve.
22:15 (IST)
Bencic 4-4 *Vekic
Bit of an iffy game from Vekic. Slightly unsure of the shots - erring multiple times - with Bencic finding good depth on her shots. From 40-15, Bencic brought things back to deuce but didn't make of slight opening by sending reply on second serve long. Vekic holds with lovely forehand winner down the line.
22:09 (IST)
Bencic* 4-3 Vekic
Bencic with the first double fault of the match from 40-0 up to go 40-30 down on serve. But a thumping forehand behind Vekic produces a tame no-reply. Staying on serve then. Bencic 80% on first serve points won and 63% on second. Vekic, meanwhile, 86% and 75% on same metrics.
22:07 (IST)
Bencic 3-3 *Vekic
Remaining on serve and traffic flowing the server's way thus far. Ace and forehand winner to hold the serve for Vekic to 15. Bencic tried to play a drop shot to mix things up but didn't get it quite right.
22:03 (IST)
Bencic* 3-2 Vekic
Bencic with her third ace of the match and she holds at 15. Both players extremely patient in ther approach and waiting for that opening. They practice a lot together and know how to create that opening. So far, neither blinking
21:58 (IST)
Bencic 2-2 *Vekic
Bencic getting some read on the Vekic serve this time around. Hitting well after getting the return on the other side and moving into points with some fierce hitting. At 30-30, Bencic makes an error on the forehand and Vekic closes it out with an ace
21:52 (IST)
Bencic* 2-1 Vekic
Now Bencic with her comfortable hold - at love - to keep the first set on serve.
21:50 (IST)
Bencic 1-1 *Vekic
Vekic with some huge hitting to hold serve. Bencic looks for the deep forehand winner but misses and Vekic holds to love.
21:48 (IST)
Bencic* 1-0 Vekic
Both players off the blocks with some good, comfortable, middle-of-the-racket hitting. Meaty exchange on the third point of the match where Bencic forced Vekic into an error. At 30-30, Vekic went for the sideline on the forehand but didn't get her body in position for accurate placement. On the next point, Bencic goes for too much on the forehand and it goes long. Deuce. Holds with an ace and then forced error on the serve.
21:38 (IST)
At the coin toss, Belinda Bencic calls heads but it comes out tails and Vekic opts to receive. So Bencic will get us going in the third quarterfinal of the women's singles draw and first match of the day.