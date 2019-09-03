US Open 2019, Live score, Elina Svitolina vs Johanna Konta quarter-final tennis match: Ukrainian wins 1st set

Preview: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.
Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.
The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.
Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).
The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.
Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.
With inputs from The Associated Press.
Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 22:36:00 IST
Highlights
Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4
Elina Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4 against Johanna Konta. Three consecutive breaks in the first set with two coming Svitolina's way. Konta making 15 unforced errors to Svitolina's 8. The Briton winning just four of her 10 second serve points. Svitolina one set away from her first US Open semifinal and second slam semi in a row.
Svitolina 4-3 *Konta
Poor backhand drop shot attempt by Konta at 15-30 and it gives Svitolina two break points. Strange choice of shot from Konta when the point was being extended and she had played it decently until then. The Briton moves up on the break point but the approach isn't good enough. Svitolina with a backhand winner and she restores the break advantage. THREE BREAKS IN A ROW.
Svitolina vs Konta head-to-head
Svitolina holds a 4-0 head-to-head over Konta. Their first meeting was in 2013 in a 75K event with recent ones in Zhuhai (2016), Brisbane and Montreal (2018). So all four on hard courts and all four going Svitolina's way.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
22:36 (IST)
Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4
Elina Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4 against Johanna Konta. Three consecutive breaks in the first set with two coming Svitolina's way. Konta making 15 unforced errors to Svitolina's 8. The Briton winning just four of her 10 second serve points. Svitolina one set away from her first US Open semifinal and second slam semi in a row.
22:34 (IST)
Svitolina* 6-4 Konta
Svitolina serving for the opening set. Starts by forcing Konta into an error with a deep forehand. But Konta with a handy forehand slice which slid into Svitolina to keep things interesting. Svitolina with an ace but then another error with Konta climbing into the shots. Another neat serve and Konta can't get it back. On the set point, Konta with a huge service return, deep backhand and then an exquisite volley. Deuce. Konta with a poor error on deuce and then the secod set point. The backhand slice is not controlled and it goes long. Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4 in 49 minutes
22:27 (IST)
Svitolina 5-4 *Konta
After being broken twice in a row, Konta holds with rather ease this time. Puts the onus on Svitolina to serve out the opening set.
22:24 (IST)
Svitolina* 5-3 Konta
Another game, another break point chance. But Svitolina saves it with an ace down the tee. On deuce, some great hustling by both players. Svitolina getting a backhand smash back on what was a decent lob by Konta. The backhand cross court lands wide. As it does on the subsequent point. Svitolina gets out of the cage to hold.
22:18 (IST)
Svitolina 4-3 *Konta
Poor backhand drop shot attempt by Konta at 15-30 and it gives Svitolina two break points. Strange choice of shot from Konta when the point was being extended and she had played it decently until then. The Briton moves up on the break point but the approach isn't good enough. Svitolina with a backhand winner and she restores the break advantage. THREE BREAKS IN A ROW.
22:14 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-3 Konta
Konta had the opportunity to possibly get a look into the Svitolina serve. Went 0-30 before allowing Svitolina to come back into it. Backhand error into the net and then a mishit to make it 30-30. Svitolina jumps into the backhand after Konta's backhand slice don't find the depth. Konta then attacks and she sends a forehand winner. Konta possibly unsure how to go about it - to attack or to play percentage tennis. So far she's looked slightly inconsistent on the deuce side but far better on the ad-side. Konta with a lovely drop shot after a thumping forehand service reply. Break point chance and this time it is taken by Konta. Svitolina frustrated with her backhand slice finding the middle of the net. BREAK RIGHT BACK!
22:06 (IST)
Svitolina 3-2 *Konta
Slight opening for Svitolina as Konta sends her forehand long. Rallies getting extended and the Briton gets shaky while looking for a big shot. Tries to close the opening with a big serve and well played approach shot for a simple put away with a drive volley. Follows it up with a big serve and it is 30-30. Short ball for Konta and she goes for a touch too much on the backhand. It sails long and Svitolina has the first break point of the match. Error from the World No. 5 and on to deuce. Fantastic defensive work from Konta! Gets each and every huge backhand from Svitolina back and then goes forward to seal the point with a forehand winner. Couple of errors by Konta and Svitolina has yet another break point. Steps into the second serve and the angled backhand is too much for Konta to get back. BREAK!
21:59 (IST)
Svitolina* 2-2 Konta
Now Svitolina with a great service game. Konta helping with a few errors and some impatient hitting. Drawing parity there Svitolina with a hold to 15.
21:55 (IST)
Svitolina 1-2 *Konta
Big, big groundstrokes from Konta. One from the forehand and then two from the backhand and Svitolina has no answer. Smart serves to open up the court and pounding the backhands into the empty court.
21:51 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-1 Konta
Another pretty even service game. Konta with early signs of looking to be aggressive but also bringing in some errors. Svitolina aborts an early look for the Briton. Holds with an ace.
21:48 (IST)
Svitolina 0-1 *Konta
Confident start by Jo in the service game. Dropped the first point before some comfortable volleys to go 30-15 up. A lengthy rally follows in what could be the theme for the day. Lengthy rallies, mark of Svitolina, before Konta erred and found the net. But she closes the game out with two forehand winners.
21:43 (IST)
Ready, set, play!
21:41 (IST)
History on the line for Konta besides a place in the semis. A win would make her the first British woman to make the semifinals of all four Slams in the Open Era.
21:38 (IST)
At the toss
Svitolina wins the toss and opts to receive. So Konta to serve first in the women's quarterfinal. Loud Arthur Ashe Stadium but not really a packed arena.
21:35 (IST)
Svitolina pre-match: "I have to be very solid from the baseline. In the past I've been focused on the match from the get go and that's what I have to do today as well."
21:34 (IST)
Konta pre-match: "I’m just looking forward to going out there, to playing on Ashe for the first time in this tournament and hopefully playing some great tennis. I know I’m going to be in for a tough match and my record hasn’t been great against her, but there’s always another day to try and I’m looking forward to doing that."
21:29 (IST)
Svitolina vs Konta head-to-head
Svitolina holds a 4-0 head-to-head over Konta. Their first meeting was in 2013 in a 75K event with recent ones in Zhuhai (2016), Brisbane and Montreal (2018). So all four on hard courts and all four going Svitolina's way.
21:24 (IST)
Konta's coach Dmitri Zavialoff: “She is a much better player than she thinks. It seems very obvious from the outside but, once you are on court, adapting to the ball is much more difficult. I think she is doing well at the moment. We will see for how long,” he told The Guardian.
21:22 (IST)
On the other side of the net will be Johanna Konta. The Briton has had two real slugfest in the opening round and in the fourth. She had to fight it out to keep Dinara Kasatkina at bay and most recently Karolina Pliskova. Konta has had trouble in the past when going deep into a slam. It was visible at Roland Garros where she reached the semis and then at Wimbledon where she exited in the quarters. Both times, she had the opportunity and threw it away with flurry of errors and uncharacteristic play. Will today be different? Deepti Patwardhan analysed her win over Pliskova - another woman who continues to chase her first slam.
21:15 (IST)
Elina Svitolina has beaten three Americans and a fellow Ukrainian on her way to the quarters. Young Osuigwe in the first round, Venus Williams in the second, Yastremska in the third and most tellingly Madison Keys in the fourth. Keys looked to be a strong contender for the title or at least reach the final. Svitolina, however, was immense in the 7-5, 6-4 win. Anuradha Santhanam took a look at her game following the win over Venus.
20:38 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the US Open 2019 quarter-final matches.
To start off in women's singles, World No 5 Elina Svitolina will take on Britain's Johanna Konta followed by men's singles match between Stan Wawrinka and Daniil Medvedev.
Roger Federer will also be in action today when he faces Grigor Dimitrov in the later half of the day. Also, Serena Williams will be up against Qiang Wang for a spot in semi-final.
We will get you all the action from Tuesday's matches so stay tuned.