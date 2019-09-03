US Open 2019, Live score, Elina Svitolina vs Johanna Konta quarter-final tennis match: Ukrainian wins 1st set



Preview: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.

Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.

The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.

Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).

The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.

Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.

