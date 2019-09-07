US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov, semi-finals tennis match: Dimitrov levels 4-4

New York: Medvedev has ridden a hot streak into the other semi-final, where he unexpectedly finds himself up against an opponent few expected to go deep into the championship.
Medvedev has a 19-2 record since Wimbledon, racking up three straight appearances in finals, losing in Washington and Montreal before claiming the Cincinnati title.
The Russian fifth seed has continued his winning run at the US Open, though his path has not been without obstacles and been taken to four sets in each of his past four matches.
His run at Flushing Meadows is the deepest he has gone in a Grand Slam but in the semi-finals faces a resurgent Dimitrov who is brimming with confidence after beating Federer in a five-set quarter-final.
The Bulgarian, who has slipped down the rankings to 78th from a high of third, arrived in New York having been eliminated in the first round in five of his six previous tournaments but now stands on the brink of his first Grand Slam final.
Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini
Only Matteo Berrettini stands between Rafa Nadal and a fifth final at Flushing Meadows where the stage has been all but cleared for the Spaniard to claim a 19th grand slam title.
The draw always looked kind to second seed Nadal, who was guaranteed of avoiding fellow greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer until the final.
But with those two swept away on the other side of the draw, Nadal instead will meet either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov if he gets to Sunday’s final.
First, the Spaniard must get past 23-year-old Italian Berrettini in what will be the pair’s first encounter.
Big serving Berrettini is having a breakout year, with two titles under his belt, one on grass and one on clay, and is now on the brink of becoming the first Italian male grand slam finalist in more than 40 years.
While a well-rested Nadal has breezed through to the final four, dropping only one set and even enjoying a walkover in the second round, Berrettini has shed sweat and tears to claw his way this far.
Taken to four sets in each of his first three matches by unseeded opponents, he was later stretched to the limit by Gael Monfils in a quarter-final thriller on Wednesday that went to a final-set tiebreak.
How well Berrettini, in his eighth grand slam, recovers from that four-hour marathon could be crucial.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 03:32:10 IST
Highlights
Medvedev* 6-6, 3-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov gets the help of the net to bring Medvedev forward. Scrambles to get the ball back and he does but Dimitrov moves up to kill the volley off. Three break points for Dimitrov. Medvedev saves both with Dimitrov making a mistake. Make that three in a row with Dimitrov hitting his shot into the net. A double fault and Dimitrov has a fourth break point. Sliced backhand from Dimitrov and Daniil sends another short ball back. This time Dimitrov gets on top of it very well to whip a forehand winner. BREAK BACK!
Medvedev 6-6, 3-1 *Dimitrov
Yet another game with shots all over by Dimitrov. Making lovely shots at start and then making poor mistakes. A missed backhand on deuce and Medvedev has break point. The Russian now with a missed forehand and the chance goes begging. For now. Another forehand misses by Dimitrov. Has the short ball to go after thanks to the sliced backhand but missed. Second break point for Medvedev and this one is converted. With Dimitrov at the net, Medvedev sends a backhand winner past the Bulgarian. BREAK!
Medvedev 7-6, 1-1 *Dimitrov
It is Dimitrov's turn to gift couple of points and the break. Medvedev with little to do in that game, just getting the ball back, and Dimitrov doing all needed for Daniil to win that game. Dimirov nets a backhand on 0-40. BREAK BACK!
Medvedev* 7-6, 0-1 Dimitrov
Medvedev with errors galore in the opening gane of the second set. Misses a volley and then a backhand to hand Dimitrov the break. Daniil with a sarcastic thumbs up to his box after missin the last two shots. BREAK!
Medvedev wins first set 7-6
Daniil Medvedev wins the opening set 7-6 (5) having saved one set point in the 12th game. The Russian led 2-0 at the start before Dimitrov got back with consistent play on both sides. Incredible how Medvedev took that first set considering five double faults, 40% first serves in and 45% second serve points won.
Medvedev* 2-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov finally getting his range. Getting a good look on his forehand side and a couple of crunching shots later, he has two break points once again. Doesn't need the second. Medvedev comes up at the net after a less than convincing approach. The volley is not here or there and Dimitrov thunders a forehand winner past a hapless Medvedev to BREAK! On serve now in the first set.
Medvedev 1-0 *Dimitrov
The match gets going with a 20 shot rally. Both players cagey and patient to start with. Getting the ball across the net and both players striking the ball well. Medvedev won't mind this one bit - he can do it all day. Dimitrov misses a groundstroke on 0-30, reviews to no avail, and Medvedev has three break point chances. Another missed forehand later, Medvedev starts the match with a BREAK. Dimitrov with a poor game. But early days.
Dimitrov to serve first
Dimitrov calls it heads and heads it is. The Bulgarian will serve first in the men's semi-final.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
03:29 (IST)
Medvedev 6-6, 4-4 *Dimitrov
WHAT A RALLY! 33 shot rally with Medvedev making one defensive forehand slice after another. Dimitrov playing the patient game in going after the forehand wide on the deuce side before changing position and going on the other side for a forehand winner. Another long rally and this time Medvedev sends his forehand just wide. Dimitrov holds.
03:25 (IST)
Medvedev* 6-6, 4-3 Dimitrov
Dimitrov sends his forehand wide and Medevedev holds with fair amount of ease. Second set on serve.
03:22 (IST)
Medvedev 6-6, 3-3 *Dimitrov
Finally some good serving and decent job on the groundstrokes by the serve to hold serve. Dimitrov holds with a running forehand down the line winner. Still not the most comfotable game but getting the job done.
03:19 (IST)
Well this is awkward....
03:16 (IST)
Medvedev* 6-6, 3-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov gets the help of the net to bring Medvedev forward. Scrambles to get the ball back and he does but Dimitrov moves up to kill the volley off. Three break points for Dimitrov. Medvedev saves both with Dimitrov making a mistake. Make that three in a row with Dimitrov hitting his shot into the net. A double fault and Dimitrov has a fourth break point. Sliced backhand from Dimitrov and Daniil sends another short ball back. This time Dimitrov gets on top of it very well to whip a forehand winner. BREAK BACK!
03:12 (IST)
Medvedev 6-6, 3-1 *Dimitrov
Yet another game with shots all over by Dimitrov. Making lovely shots at start and then making poor mistakes. A missed backhand on deuce and Medvedev has break point. The Russian now with a missed forehand and the chance goes begging. For now. Another forehand misses by Dimitrov. Has the short ball to go after thanks to the sliced backhand but missed. Second break point for Medvedev and this one is converted. With Dimitrov at the net, Medvedev sends a backhand winner past the Bulgarian. BREAK!
03:04 (IST)
Medvedev* 6-6, 2-1 Dimitrov
Bit of an up and down second set thus far. After a gorgeously struck forehand winner on the Medvedev serve on the deuce court, Dimitrov misses a simple shot on the next and Medvedev holds.
03:01 (IST)
Medvedev 7-6, 1-1 *Dimitrov
It is Dimitrov's turn to gift couple of points and the break. Medvedev with little to do in that game, just getting the ball back, and Dimitrov doing all needed for Daniil to win that game. Dimirov nets a backhand on 0-40. BREAK BACK!
02:58 (IST)
Medvedev* 7-6, 0-1 Dimitrov
Medvedev with errors galore in the opening gane of the second set. Misses a volley and then a backhand to hand Dimitrov the break. Daniil with a sarcastic thumbs up to his box after missin the last two shots. BREAK!
02:54 (IST)
Advantage Medvedev.
02:52 (IST)
Medvedev wins first set 7-6
Daniil Medvedev wins the opening set 7-6 (5) having saved one set point in the 12th game. The Russian led 2-0 at the start before Dimitrov got back with consistent play on both sides. Incredible how Medvedev took that first set considering five double faults, 40% first serves in and 45% second serve points won.
02:50 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Fifth double fault of the set for Medvedev and it back on serve in the tiebreak. Dimitrov with a double fault now! The duo handing each other gifts now. Medvedev misses a backhand now and it is 5-5 in the tiebreak. Yet another foot fault from Medvedev. Dimitrov had the short ball to go after but he yanks it into the net. Been a pretty poor tiebreak from both. Set point for Medvedev. Dimitrov looks confused how to approach the Medvedev backhand and ends up ruining the space he has to send forehand long. First set goes Medvedev's way.
02:45 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Dimitrov starts off very well in the tiebreak to get a deft volley over the net and get the first mini-break of the tiebreak. At 2-1, Medvedev gets a ball back and Dimitrov picks up the half volley but it lands wide. Dimitrov challenges and it is confirmed to be wide. No more challenges remaining for him. Medvedev gets the minibreak after forcing Dimitrov into a running forehand error. 128 mph serve from Medvedev and Dimitrov sends the return long. Medvedev leads 4-2 at change of ends.
02:41 (IST)
Medvedev* 6-6 Dimitrov
Medvedev gets into the act of making some incredible shots. He returns a laboured backhand and is then prolonged in the point. Looks to be out of it but somehow finds a slice squash forehand to get the ball in. Dimitrov reckons it is out but is very, very close but in. Dimitrov then has a forehand adjudged wide. But he's out of challenges. Medvedev hands three straight gifts - double fault, backhand error after the other. Set point for Dimitrov. And Medvedev saves it. Dimitrov with a simple backhand slice backhand and Medvedev goes into the attack with a forehand on to Dimitrov's left to force an error. Dimitrov keeping the pressue on the Medvedev serve with a forehand drive volley. A second foot fault call in the game and Medvedev still serves a 106 mph second serve to bring up game point. Decent defensive work from Medvedev and Dimitrov's forehand hits the top of the net to land wide. Medvedev holds having saved a set point.
02:34 (IST)
Is she heckling?
02:34 (IST)
*chef's kiss emoji*
02:32 (IST)
Medvedev 5-6 *Dimitrov
WOWZA! Dimitrov with a gorgeous backhand pass. Dimitrov can only watch in half bewilderment as Dimitrov covers the baseline effectively and finds the space to go for a backhand winner. A quick hold for Dimitrov at love. Pressure quickly back on the Medvedev serve.
02:30 (IST)
Medvedev* 5-5 Dimitrov
The sliced backhand and forehand combo working efficiently for Dimitrov. Medvedev with a third double fault to make it 30-30. Dimitrov would kick himself after missing return on a 90 mph second serve. Daniil holds by forcing Dimitrov into an error.
02:26 (IST)
Medvedev 4-5 *Dimitrov
Dimitrov with a big serve down the tee and he holds to love. Doing very well on the backhand slices and forehands after that poor first game. Execution and timing both spot on.
02:23 (IST)
Medvedev* 4-4 Dimitrov
Dimitrov with his eighth winner - riding forward with a huge forehand winner down the line. At 30-30, Dimitrov is unable to get the serve back and Medvedev has the opportunity to hold. Daniil gets the luck of the net chord and the ball trickles over. Hold and first stays on serve.
02:20 (IST)
How beautiful is this?
02:18 (IST)
Medvedev 3-4 *Dimitrov
Dimitrov misses his forehand just narrowly. Goes up to check and it is wide. Chance for Medvedev to break once again. Dimitrov with a slight 'check' on the second serve - a kick on the backhand and Daniil sends it long. Deuce. EXQUISITE DROP SHOT! Dimitrov had been slicing his backhands throughout the match. This time he mixes it up to send a drop shot and takes in the applause. Closes it out on the next point.
02:12 (IST)
Medvedev* 3-3 Dimitrov
Medvedev ends Dimitrov's run of game wins to hold at 15.
02:08 (IST)
Medvedev 2-3 *Dimitrov
Dimitrov holds to 15. The Bulgarian is oozing confidence now. Both players moving very well side to side before Dimitrov moves up with Medvedev well behind the line. Forces a loopy reply and kills it off. Dimitrov has now won 11 of the last 13 points
02:05 (IST)
Medvedev* 2-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov finally getting his range. Getting a good look on his forehand side and a couple of crunching shots later, he has two break points once again. Doesn't need the second. Medvedev comes up at the net after a less than convincing approach. The volley is not here or there and Dimitrov thunders a forehand winner past a hapless Medvedev to BREAK! On serve now in the first set.
01:59 (IST)
Medvedev 2-1 *Dimitrov
New York crowd finally has something to stand up and watch. Lengthy rally with both players sticking to the baseline and going side-to-side before Dimitrov ekes out an error with some bold and aggressive play. Dimitrov gets on the board with a serve down the tee and Medvedev nets the backhand.
01:55 (IST)
Medvedev* 2-0 Dimitrov
Now it is Medvedev's turn to make couple of errors and gifting two break point chances. Neat forehand approach shot from Dimitrov but Medvedev has decent opening to find the passing shot. 125 mph first serve results in an error from Dimitrov and then an ace. Dimitrov's backhand slice goes long - again. Medvedev gets out of the cage to hold serve.
01:51 (IST)
Medvedev 1-0 *Dimitrov
The match gets going with a 20 shot rally. Both players cagey and patient to start with. Getting the ball across the net and both players striking the ball well. Medvedev won't mind this one bit - he can do it all day. Dimitrov misses a groundstroke on 0-30, reviews to no avail, and Medvedev has three break point chances. Another missed forehand later, Medvedev starts the match with a BREAK. Dimitrov with a poor game. But early days.
01:47 (IST)
READY, SET, PLAY!
01:43 (IST)
How much will fatigue play a role today?
01:41 (IST)
Dimitrov to serve first
Dimitrov calls it heads and heads it is. The Bulgarian will serve first in the men's semi-final.
01:39 (IST)
Pre-match chat
Medvedev: "Two days off have helped me. I am 100% better physically and mentally to play my tennis. I don't have my expectations with the fans. Let's see how it goes."
01:34 (IST)
Stat check
Dimitrov is the lowest-ranked slam semi-finalist since Germany’s Rainer Schüttler, then 94th in the world, reached the last four at Wimbledon in 2008.
This is the first time at a slam that three of the semi-finalists were born in the 1990s (WOW!).
If Medvedev or Dimitrov win the title, it’ll be the first time someone outside of tennis’s Big Three has won a major since Stan Wawrinka at the US Open three years ago.
01:32 (IST)
In the press: Dimitrov
"Despite the fact I was losing very tough matches, close matches against players that I shouldn’t lose [to], yet I did, I kept on believing in the process, kept on working, kept on trying to improve whatever else I had to improve. I really controlled the things I could. Sometimes the most simple things are hardest. It was not a pretty time. I’m not going to lie."
"It was that low that I don’t even want to go there any more. It was just obviously injury, losing points, ranking. That’s the lowest point of any player."
"The past six, seven months have been pretty rough. But I had somebody to lean on, my friends, my family. I kept on believing in the work, the rehab I had to put behind my shoulder, the exercise, the practice. There were so many things I had to adjust."
"Next thing you know, you’re almost end of the year, you have a result like that. It’s pretty special to me."
01:29 (IST)
In the press: Medvedev
"Usually I’m not like this, as I was in the third-round match. I’m not proud of it. I’m working to be better. Hopefully I can show the bright side of myself."
"I am surprised. That’s what I’ve been working for all my life, especially the last two and a half years. That’s where I’ve been going step by step. I was improving my rankings. But I am still really surprised with the way this last four weeks have been going ... that’s what I’ve been working for. That’s what I’ve dreamed of."
01:24 (IST)
Unlike the first women's doubles semi-final where Azarenka and Barty had no trouble, Mertens/Sabalenka and Dolehide/King are into the third set. Dolehide and King had won the first set 6-4 before Mertens/Sabalenka came back to win the second set 6-3. On serve after one game in the third set.
01:22 (IST)
Dimitrov's road to the semi-finals
1st rd: bt Andreas Seppi (ITA) 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Borna Coric (CRO x12) walkover
3rd rd: bt Kamil Majchrzak (POL) 7-5, 7-6 (10/8), 6-2
4th rd: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-5, 6-3, 6-4
QF: bt Roger Federer (SUI x3) 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
01:17 (IST)
Medvedev's road to the semi-finals
1st rd: bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Hugo Dellien (BOL) 6-3, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3
3rd rd: by Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 7-6 (7/1), 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4
4th rd: Dominik Koepfer (GER) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/2)
QF: bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI x23) 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1
01:09 (IST)
Head-to-head
Medvedev and Dimitrov are 1-1 in their previous meetings. Both came in 2017.
2017 - Washington Hard R16 Medvedev 6-4, 6-2
2017 - Queen's Grass QF Dimitrov 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
00:57 (IST)
Cabal/Farah are men's doubles champions
Colombian top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah won their second consecutive Grand Slam men's doubles title earlier in the day. They beat Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos 6-4, 7-5.
00:55 (IST)
Roof to be closed....
It seems we could start with the roof closed. It is raining in New York with about half an hour to go. If nothing changes, the first semi-final could start with the roof.
00:49 (IST)
Welcome to our live coverage of the US Open! After the thrilling women's semi-finals, we move our focus to the men's side. First up will be Daniil Medvedev against Grigor Dimitrov followed by Rafael Nadal taking on Matteo Berrettini.