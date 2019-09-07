US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov, semi-finals tennis match: Medvedev enters first Grand Slam final

New York: Medvedev has ridden a hot streak into the other semi-final, where he unexpectedly finds himself up against an opponent few expected to go deep into the championship.
Medvedev has a 19-2 record since Wimbledon, racking up three straight appearances in finals, losing in Washington and Montreal before claiming the Cincinnati title.
The Russian fifth seed has continued his winning run at the US Open, though his path has not been without obstacles and been taken to four sets in each of his past four matches.
His run at Flushing Meadows is the deepest he has gone in a Grand Slam but in the semi-finals faces a resurgent Dimitrov who is brimming with confidence after beating Federer in a five-set quarter-final.
The Bulgarian, who has slipped down the rankings to 78th from a high of third, arrived in New York having been eliminated in the first round in five of his six previous tournaments but now stands on the brink of his first Grand Slam final.
Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini
Only Matteo Berrettini stands between Rafa Nadal and a fifth final at Flushing Meadows where the stage has been all but cleared for the Spaniard to claim a 19th grand slam title.
The draw always looked kind to second seed Nadal, who was guaranteed of avoiding fellow greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer until the final.
But with those two swept away on the other side of the draw, Nadal instead will meet either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov if he gets to Sunday’s final.
First, the Spaniard must get past 23-year-old Italian Berrettini in what will be the pair’s first encounter.
Big serving Berrettini is having a breakout year, with two titles under his belt, one on grass and one on clay, and is now on the brink of becoming the first Italian male grand slam finalist in more than 40 years.
While a well-rested Nadal has breezed through to the final four, dropping only one set and even enjoying a walkover in the second round, Berrettini has shed sweat and tears to claw his way this far.
Taken to four sets in each of his first three matches by unseeded opponents, he was later stretched to the limit by Gael Monfils in a quarter-final thriller on Wednesday that went to a final-set tiebreak.
How well Berrettini, in his eighth grand slam, recovers from that four-hour marathon could be crucial.
Daniil Medvedev is through to the US Open final. What a journey on the hard court it has been for him since Wimbledon. He gets past Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 38 minutes. Not the easiest of matches for Daniil but doing the right things on key points.
Medvedev 7-6, 6-4, 3-1 *Dimitrov
A double fault and Daniil has the chance to break. 15-40. Big hitting from the back from both but Dimitrov goes long on his forehand. BREAK! Is that the match?
Second set Medvedev
Dimitrov's serve came under siege late in the second set. He survived once but not the next time. Played a couple of loose points with sense of getting tired and Medvedev makes it count. Russian now two sets ahead 7-6, 6-4.
Medvedev* 7-6, 3-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov gets the help of the net to bring Medvedev forward. Scrambles to get the ball back and he does but Dimitrov moves up to kill the volley off. Three break points for Dimitrov. Medvedev saves both with Dimitrov making a mistake. Make that three in a row with Dimitrov hitting his shot into the net. A double fault and Dimitrov has a fourth break point. Sliced backhand from Dimitrov and Daniil sends another short ball back. This time Dimitrov gets on top of it very well to whip a forehand winner. BREAK BACK!
Medvedev 7-6, 3-1 *Dimitrov
Yet another game with shots all over by Dimitrov. Making lovely shots at start and then making poor mistakes. A missed backhand on deuce and Medvedev has break point. The Russian now with a missed forehand and the chance goes begging. For now. Another forehand misses by Dimitrov. Has the short ball to go after thanks to the sliced backhand but missed. Second break point for Medvedev and this one is converted. With Dimitrov at the net, Medvedev sends a backhand winner past the Bulgarian. BREAK!
Medvedev 7-6, 1-1 *Dimitrov
It is Dimitrov's turn to gift couple of points and the break. Medvedev with little to do in that game, just getting the ball back, and Dimitrov doing all needed for Daniil to win that game. Dimirov nets a backhand on 0-40. BREAK BACK!
Medvedev* 7-6, 0-1 Dimitrov
Medvedev with errors galore in the opening gane of the second set. Misses a volley and then a backhand to hand Dimitrov the break. Daniil with a sarcastic thumbs up to his box after missin the last two shots. BREAK!
Medvedev wins first set 7-6
Daniil Medvedev wins the opening set 7-6 (5) having saved one set point in the 12th game. The Russian led 2-0 at the start before Dimitrov got back with consistent play on both sides. Incredible how Medvedev took that first set considering five double faults, 40% first serves in and 45% second serve points won.
Medvedev* 2-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov finally getting his range. Getting a good look on his forehand side and a couple of crunching shots later, he has two break points once again. Doesn't need the second. Medvedev comes up at the net after a less than convincing approach. The volley is not here or there and Dimitrov thunders a forehand winner past a hapless Medvedev to BREAK! On serve now in the first set.
Medvedev 1-0 *Dimitrov
The match gets going with a 20 shot rally. Both players cagey and patient to start with. Getting the ball across the net and both players striking the ball well. Medvedev won't mind this one bit - he can do it all day. Dimitrov misses a groundstroke on 0-30, reviews to no avail, and Medvedev has three break point chances. Another missed forehand later, Medvedev starts the match with a BREAK. Dimitrov with a poor game. But early days.
Dimitrov to serve first
Dimitrov calls it heads and heads it is. The Bulgarian will serve first in the men's semi-final.
Stat check:
Daniil Medvedev now has won the most number of matches on ATP tour in 2019: 50 (Nadal 45, Federer 43, Djokoic 41)
Medvedev becomes the youngest US Open men's singles finalist since Novak Djokovic, who was 23 in 2010
Medvedev has been the finalist in Washington, Canada, Cincinnati and now US Open. Only players earlier to have such success on the hard court in same year? Lendl (1982) and Agassi (1995). [Both Lendl and Agassi lost the US Open final though]
First Russian US Open finallist in 19 years!
Medvedev in on-court chat
First major final: "It doesn't sound bad! The first set was much closer to him but the momentum changed. I am happy to be in the final. Just my second three setter in the last two weeks."
Surprised? "When I was coming to the US, I didn't know it was going to be this good. I love USA!"
Journey to the final? "Crazy! If someone would have told me how the rounds would go with cramps, my stupidity in the next rounds. I would have gone back home! But here I am giving interviews to you guys!"
"I really like to read about myself to see how I can be better on and off the court. But to be ready for the final, maybe I need to stop doing that!"
On the final? "Popcorn in front of the TV! I will be watching just like the rest of you!"
Medvedev is through to the final
Daniil Medvedev is through to the US Open final. What a journey on the hard court it has been for him since Wimbledon. He gets past Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 38 minutes. Not the easiest of matches for Daniil but doing the right things on key points.
Medvedev* 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 Dimitrov
Medvedev serving for a place in the final. Dimitrov making Medvedev play one shot after another before Daniil moves up to flick a backhand and Grigor can do nothing about it. He has plenty to do on the second point though. A huge forehand winner and it kisses the line on its way. Big serve after another and neither come back to stay on the court. Two match points and third overall. Another big serve, angled wide and Dimitrov is unable to return. Medvedev wins 7-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Medvedev 7-6, 6-4, 5-3 *Dimitrov
Dimitrov serving to stay in the match. Starts off with a tame first serve and then a 42nd unforced error. Medvedev with a helpful mistake of his to make it 15-15. A much better point from Dimitrov now. He finds his depth and keeps the balls deep before pulling out a thundering forehand winner. Followed by a forehand error! Been that kind of a match. Dimitrov with an errant forehand that goes well long and Medvedev has match point. Not just yet. Medvedev sends his backhand long and Grigor stays alive. Deuce. Another forehand missed and another match point opportunity for Medvedev. Good serve and Medvedev's return hits the frame to land wide. Lovely volley from Dimitrov - not once but twice to bring up game point. Medvedev sends his forehand long now and Dimitrov survives. For now.
Medvedev* 7-6, 6-4, 5-2 Dimitrov
Medvedev moves one game closer to the final. At 40-15, Medvedev with an angled shot and Dimitrov half believed it was out so he took it easily to put off Medvedev who got to the ball back but not with the conviction needed. No harm done as he gets the job done in the next game. Dimitrov with an error to help close the game off.
Medvedev 7-6, 6-4, 4-2 *Dimitrov
Dimitrov holds to 15 and he is not going to go away without a fight.
Medvedev* 7-6, 6-4, 4-1 Dimitrov
Medvedev holds at 15 to hold serve. No sign of nerves with the victory line approaching. Hitting the serves well and the shots thereafter.
Medvedev 7-6, 6-4, 3-1 *Dimitrov
A double fault and Daniil has the chance to break. 15-40. Big hitting from the back from both but Dimitrov goes long on his forehand. BREAK! Is that the match?
Medvedev* 7-6, 6-4, 2-1 Dimitrov
Dimitrov has a look in with the game at 30-30. Medvedev looks to be down and out in the rally but in typical Daniil fashion he keeps fighting and getting the ball back. Plays a lovely lob and Dimitrov backtracks to play a tweener and it goes wide. Eventually holds serve to keep third set on serve.
Medvedev 7-6, 6-4, 1-1 *Dimitrov
Comfortable holds for both players to get the third set underway. No fuss at all. Dimitrov holding serve with a huge smash at the net while being in the air. Monfils-esque? Maybe not.
He goes two sets to the good. One set away from the final.
03:54 (IST)
Grigor Dimitrov is 0-18 when trailing two sets to love in his career. Welp!
Second set Medvedev
Dimitrov's serve came under siege late in the second set. He survived once but not the next time. Played a couple of loose points with sense of getting tired and Medvedev makes it count. Russian now two sets ahead 7-6, 6-4.
Medvedev 7-6, 6-4 *Dimitrov
Yet another couple of points where Dimitrov and Daniil have played exceptionally producing a perfect highlight reel for later. In one such rally, both players with some crunching shots before Dimitrov picked up neat volleys before closing the point out with a smash. On the next point, Medvedev with some aggressive shot making to force Dimitrov into a corner and a mistake. On game point, Dimitrov goes for a drop shot which appeared more out of being tired than tactic. Dimitrov with a forehand angle to get Medvedev out of the court but then he plays a backhand slice into the middle of the court to move up but there is nothing in it to bother Medvedev who sends a backhand winner back. Set point for Medvedev and Dimitrov nets his backhand.
Medvedev* 7-6, 5-4 Dimitrov
HOW DID DIMITROV DO THAT? The ball appears to have beaten Dimitrov but he somehow, just somehow, flicks his wrist on the backhand to get the ball past Medvedev at the net. Next point is a marathon 39 shot rally. Both players just happy to get the ball back and hoping the other makes the mistake. Eventually, it is Dimitrov who can't keep it going and sends his shot long. At 30-30, Medvedev gets out of the cage with a big ace. Dimitrov forces deuce before slicing into the net to give Daniil another chance at holding serve. Lovely drop shot from Dimitrov, Daniil gets it back but Dimitrov gets down low enough to flick it over for a lob winner. Dimitrov goes for the backhand drop after a meaty exchange from the back. Medvedev picks it up and a quick-fire volley exchange goes Daniil's way. Dimitrov not going away and this game is now headed to the eight minute mark. INCREDIBLE! What a pick up from Dimitrov on the half volley. Medvedev has to be careful to get the ball back and not touch the net. He gets it back but little on it to bother Dimitrov who sends a backhand winner. Another poor shot from Dimitrov presents Daniil with a chance to hold. He does just that with an ace. How important was that game?
Medvedev 7-6, 4-4 *Dimitrov
WHAT A RALLY! 33 shot rally with Medvedev making one defensive forehand slice after another. Dimitrov playing the patient game in going after the forehand wide on the deuce side before changing position and going on the other side for a forehand winner. Another long rally and this time Medvedev sends his forehand just wide. Dimitrov holds.
Medvedev* 7-6, 4-3 Dimitrov
Dimitrov sends his forehand wide and Medevedev holds with fair amount of ease. Second set on serve.
Medvedev 7-6, 3-3 *Dimitrov
Finally some good serving and decent job on the groundstrokes by the serve to hold serve. Dimitrov holds with a running forehand down the line winner. Still not the most comfotable game but getting the job done.
Medvedev* 7-6, 3-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov gets the help of the net to bring Medvedev forward. Scrambles to get the ball back and he does but Dimitrov moves up to kill the volley off. Three break points for Dimitrov. Medvedev saves both with Dimitrov making a mistake. Make that three in a row with Dimitrov hitting his shot into the net. A double fault and Dimitrov has a fourth break point. Sliced backhand from Dimitrov and Daniil sends another short ball back. This time Dimitrov gets on top of it very well to whip a forehand winner. BREAK BACK!
Medvedev 7-6, 3-1 *Dimitrov
Yet another game with shots all over by Dimitrov. Making lovely shots at start and then making poor mistakes. A missed backhand on deuce and Medvedev has break point. The Russian now with a missed forehand and the chance goes begging. For now. Another forehand misses by Dimitrov. Has the short ball to go after thanks to the sliced backhand but missed. Second break point for Medvedev and this one is converted. With Dimitrov at the net, Medvedev sends a backhand winner past the Bulgarian. BREAK!
Medvedev* 7-6, 2-1 Dimitrov
Bit of an up and down second set thus far. After a gorgeously struck forehand winner on the Medvedev serve on the deuce court, Dimitrov misses a simple shot on the next and Medvedev holds.
Medvedev 7-6, 1-1 *Dimitrov
It is Dimitrov's turn to gift couple of points and the break. Medvedev with little to do in that game, just getting the ball back, and Dimitrov doing all needed for Daniil to win that game. Dimirov nets a backhand on 0-40. BREAK BACK!
Medvedev* 7-6, 0-1 Dimitrov
Medvedev with errors galore in the opening gane of the second set. Misses a volley and then a backhand to hand Dimitrov the break. Daniil with a sarcastic thumbs up to his box after missin the last two shots. BREAK!
Advantage Medvedev.
Medvedev wins first set 7-6
Daniil Medvedev wins the opening set 7-6 (5) having saved one set point in the 12th game. The Russian led 2-0 at the start before Dimitrov got back with consistent play on both sides. Incredible how Medvedev took that first set considering five double faults, 40% first serves in and 45% second serve points won.
First set tiebreak
Fifth double fault of the set for Medvedev and it back on serve in the tiebreak. Dimitrov with a double fault now! The duo handing each other gifts now. Medvedev misses a backhand now and it is 5-5 in the tiebreak. Yet another foot fault from Medvedev. Dimitrov had the short ball to go after but he yanks it into the net. Been a pretty poor tiebreak from both. Set point for Medvedev. Dimitrov looks confused how to approach the Medvedev backhand and ends up ruining the space he has to send forehand long. First set goes Medvedev's way.
First set tiebreak
Dimitrov starts off very well in the tiebreak to get a deft volley over the net and get the first mini-break of the tiebreak. At 2-1, Medvedev gets a ball back and Dimitrov picks up the half volley but it lands wide. Dimitrov challenges and it is confirmed to be wide. No more challenges remaining for him. Medvedev gets the minibreak after forcing Dimitrov into a running forehand error. 128 mph serve from Medvedev and Dimitrov sends the return long. Medvedev leads 4-2 at change of ends.
Medvedev* 6-6 Dimitrov
Medvedev gets into the act of making some incredible shots. He returns a laboured backhand and is then prolonged in the point. Looks to be out of it but somehow finds a slice squash forehand to get the ball in. Dimitrov reckons it is out but is very, very close but in. Dimitrov then has a forehand adjudged wide. But he's out of challenges. Medvedev hands three straight gifts - double fault, backhand error after the other. Set point for Dimitrov. And Medvedev saves it. Dimitrov with a simple backhand slice backhand and Medvedev goes into the attack with a forehand on to Dimitrov's left to force an error. Dimitrov keeping the pressue on the Medvedev serve with a forehand drive volley. A second foot fault call in the game and Medvedev still serves a 106 mph second serve to bring up game point. Decent defensive work from Medvedev and Dimitrov's forehand hits the top of the net to land wide. Medvedev holds having saved a set point.
Medvedev 5-6 *Dimitrov
WOWZA! Dimitrov with a gorgeous backhand pass. Dimitrov can only watch in half bewilderment as Dimitrov covers the baseline effectively and finds the space to go for a backhand winner. A quick hold for Dimitrov at love. Pressure quickly back on the Medvedev serve.
Medvedev* 5-5 Dimitrov
The sliced backhand and forehand combo working efficiently for Dimitrov. Medvedev with a third double fault to make it 30-30. Dimitrov would kick himself after missing return on a 90 mph second serve. Daniil holds by forcing Dimitrov into an error.
Medvedev 4-5 *Dimitrov
Dimitrov with a big serve down the tee and he holds to love. Doing very well on the backhand slices and forehands after that poor first game. Execution and timing both spot on.
Medvedev* 4-4 Dimitrov
Dimitrov with his eighth winner - riding forward with a huge forehand winner down the line. At 30-30, Dimitrov is unable to get the serve back and Medvedev has the opportunity to hold. Daniil gets the luck of the net chord and the ball trickles over. Hold and first stays on serve.
Medvedev 3-4 *Dimitrov
Dimitrov misses his forehand just narrowly. Goes up to check and it is wide. Chance for Medvedev to break once again. Dimitrov with a slight 'check' on the second serve - a kick on the backhand and Daniil sends it long. Deuce. EXQUISITE DROP SHOT! Dimitrov had been slicing his backhands throughout the match. This time he mixes it up to send a drop shot and takes in the applause. Closes it out on the next point.
Medvedev* 3-3 Dimitrov
Medvedev ends Dimitrov's run of game wins to hold at 15.
Medvedev 2-3 *Dimitrov
Dimitrov holds to 15. The Bulgarian is oozing confidence now. Both players moving very well side to side before Dimitrov moves up with Medvedev well behind the line. Forces a loopy reply and kills it off. Dimitrov has now won 11 of the last 13 points
Medvedev* 2-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov finally getting his range. Getting a good look on his forehand side and a couple of crunching shots later, he has two break points once again. Doesn't need the second. Medvedev comes up at the net after a less than convincing approach. The volley is not here or there and Dimitrov thunders a forehand winner past a hapless Medvedev to BREAK! On serve now in the first set.
Medvedev 2-1 *Dimitrov
New York crowd finally has something to stand up and watch. Lengthy rally with both players sticking to the baseline and going side-to-side before Dimitrov ekes out an error with some bold and aggressive play. Dimitrov gets on the board with a serve down the tee and Medvedev nets the backhand.
Medvedev* 2-0 Dimitrov
Now it is Medvedev's turn to make couple of errors and gifting two break point chances. Neat forehand approach shot from Dimitrov but Medvedev has decent opening to find the passing shot. 125 mph first serve results in an error from Dimitrov and then an ace. Dimitrov's backhand slice goes long - again. Medvedev gets out of the cage to hold serve.
Medvedev 1-0 *Dimitrov
The match gets going with a 20 shot rally. Both players cagey and patient to start with. Getting the ball across the net and both players striking the ball well. Medvedev won't mind this one bit - he can do it all day. Dimitrov misses a groundstroke on 0-30, reviews to no avail, and Medvedev has three break point chances. Another missed forehand later, Medvedev starts the match with a BREAK. Dimitrov with a poor game. But early days.
READY, SET, PLAY!
How much will fatigue play a role today?
Dimitrov to serve first
Dimitrov calls it heads and heads it is. The Bulgarian will serve first in the men's semi-final.
Pre-match chat
Medvedev: "Two days off have helped me. I am 100% better physically and mentally to play my tennis. I don't have my expectations with the fans. Let's see how it goes."