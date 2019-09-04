US Open 2019, Live score, Belinda Bencic vs Donna Vekic quarter-final tennis match: Both players holding serve in 1st set

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.
Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.
No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.
The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.
Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.
22:09 (IST)
Bencic* 4-3 Vekic
Bencic with the first double fault of the match from 40-0 up to go 40-30 down on serve. But a thumping forehand behind Vekic produces a tame no-reply. Staying on serve then. Bencic 80% on first serve points won and 63% on second. Vekic, meanwhile, 86% and 75% on same metrics.
22:07 (IST)
Bencic 3-3 *Vekic
Remaining on serve and traffic flowing the server's way thus far. Ace and forehand winner to hold the serve for Vekic to 15. Bencic tried to play a drop shot to mix things up but didn't get it quite right.
22:03 (IST)
Bencic* 3-2 Vekic
Bencic with her third ace of the match and she holds at 15. Both players extremely patient in ther approach and waiting for that opening. They practice a lot together and know how to create that opening. So far, neither blinking
21:58 (IST)
Bencic 2-2 *Vekic
Bencic getting some read on the Vekic serve this time around. Hitting well after getting the return on the other side and moving into points with some fierce hitting. At 30-30, Bencic makes an error on the forehand and Vekic closes it out with an ace
21:52 (IST)
Bencic* 2-1 Vekic
Now Bencic with her comfortable hold - at love - to keep the first set on serve.
21:50 (IST)
Bencic 1-1 *Vekic
Vekic with some huge hitting to hold serve. Bencic looks for the deep forehand winner but misses and Vekic holds to love.
21:48 (IST)
Bencic* 1-0 Vekic
Both players off the blocks with some good, comfortable, middle-of-the-racket hitting. Meaty exchange on the third point of the match where Bencic forced Vekic into an error. At 30-30, Vekic went for the sideline on the forehand but didn't get her body in position for accurate placement. On the next point, Bencic goes for too much on the forehand and it goes long. Deuce. Holds with an ace and then forced error on the serve.
21:38 (IST)
At the coin toss, Belinda Bencic calls heads but it comes out tails and Vekic opts to receive. So Bencic will get us going in the third quarterfinal of the women's singles draw and first match of the day.
21:35 (IST)
Belinda Bencic: "Last QF was five years ago so I barely remember it. I remember how it feels and hope it improves me today. It doesn't matter how we're friends off the court. When we take court we're opponents"
21:35 (IST)
Donna Vekic: "She knows everything about me and I know everything about her and hope we have a great match."
21:32 (IST)
Bencic reckons her game is more a chess style where she observes and reacts quickly rather than reading a player for long and then going in with a plan. Bencic after beating Osaka said, “I think my game is very much on instinct,” Bencic explained. “You have to react to it in seconds. I don't know. It's maybe just a feeling inside me. It's not like I watch [Osaka’s] games and I see, like, ‘She's going crosscourt all the time’. It's just where she stands, the angle of the ball, how fast is it, how much spin is there. I think you need to decide all this in seconds. I think it's not the brain, but it's just instinct.”
21:21 (IST)
Belinda Bencic vs Donna Vekic
The first clash at Arthur Ashe sees the in-form 13th seed Bencic take on 23rd seed Donna Vekic. Bencic claimed her spot in the quarters after getting the better of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round for her third win over the Japanese star in 2019 alone. The Swiss had beaten Mandy Minella and Alize Cornet received a walkover against 21st seed Anett Kontaveit.
Vekic has had a relatively easy run to the quarters beating Richel Hogenkamp, Kaia Kanepi, Yulia Putintseva and Julia Goerges. Bencic leads good friend Vekic 2-1 with their last meeting going Vekic's way at the French Open earlier this year
21:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's liveblog of the day's action at the US Open where four gripping quarter-finals are in the offing.
In the women's quarter-final, Belinda Bencic takes on Donna Vekić followed by Bianca Andreescu's clash against Elise Mertens.
In the men's last-8 encounters, we have Matteo Berrettini versus Gaël Monfils followed by Diego Schwartzman facing off against Rafael Nadal.
We'll bring you all the action as it happens as part of our coverage of the last Slam of the year.