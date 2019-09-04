US Open 2019, Live score, Belinda Bencic vs Donna Vekic quarter-final tennis match: Bencic through to semi-final

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.
Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.
No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.
The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.
Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 23:27:19 IST
Highlights
Bencic through to the semis
Belinda Bencic is through to the semis for the first time at a slam. She beats long-time hitting partner and friend Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 to set up a semifinal with either Bianca Andreescu and Elisa Mertens. Bencic has dropped only a single set (vs Cornet) through the course of the two weeks.
Bencic 7-6, 4-3 *Vekic
Comfortable holds for both players before Vekic once again has her serve under pressure. Incredible get from Bencic and Vekic is unable to pick up the short ball. With three break point chances available, Bencic needs just the one to force an error from Vekic backhand. BREAK!
Bencic wins first set 7-6
An hour into the match and an error by Vekic hands Bencic the first set 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal. The Swiss was broken first in the set but roared back with a break back immediately. She improves her tiebreak record to 10-2 in the year by converting the fourth set point chance.
Bencic 5-5 *Vekic
Donna Vekic serving for the first set. A 77mph second serve and Bencic is all over it with a thumping forehand winner. On the second point, Vekic with some incredible defensive work to keep Bencic in the hunt despite some big, deep hitting. Double fault, first of the match for Vekic, to make it 15-30 and Bencic has a slight opening. 108 mph first serve sees a loopy reply and Vekic thrashes it away on the forehand side. Now Bencic creates her own first break point with a smart strike on the forehand. And then gets racket on a 111 mph first serve and Vekic nets the backhand. Little time to react for the Croatian and we're back on serve. BREAK BACK!
Bencic* 4-5 Vekic
Bencic frustrated with herself and the errors from her racket. From 40-15, Vekic has forced things to deuce by putting Bencic under pressure. A double fault later, Vekic has first break point of the match. Bencic goes for too much on the backhand and that is the first BREAK of the match. Poor couple of points from Bencic despite going 40-15 ahead and she has squandered the serve.
At the coin toss, Belinda Bencic calls heads but it comes out tails and Vekic opts to receive. So Bencic will get us going in the third quarterfinal of the women's singles draw and first match of the day.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
23:27 (IST)
Bencic through to the semis
Belinda Bencic is through to the semis for the first time at a slam. She beats long-time hitting partner and friend Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 to set up a semifinal with either Bianca Andreescu and Elisa Mertens. Bencic has dropped only a single set (vs Cornet) through the course of the two weeks.
23:25 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 6-3 *Vekic
Slider reply on the serve from Bencic and Vekic nets her forehand at 15-30 to bring up two match points for the Swiss. What incredible, brave hitting from Vekic on the match point to keep shots deep and Bencic pegged back. One-two with serve and forehand winner to bring things to deuce. Two match points saved. Crunching groundstrokes from Vekic to bring up game point. But Bencic is not going away and keeps the pressure alive with some big hitting of her own. Vekic defends her best but errs in the end. Another missed groundstroke and Bencic has a third chance. Vekic with a forehand error and Bencic wins!
23:20 (IST)
Bencic* 7-6, 5-3 Vekic
Serves after breaking always the trickiest to navigate but Bencic gets the job done with fair amount of ease. Holds to 30 and is one game away from the semis.
23:14 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 4-3 *Vekic
Comfortable holds for both players before Vekic once again has her serve under pressure. Incredible get from Bencic and Vekic is unable to pick up the short ball. With three break point chances available, Bencic needs just the one to force an error from Vekic backhand. BREAK!
23:07 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 2-3 *Vekic
An error by Vekic on the forehand brings up break point for Bencic. Saves it with a big serve and winner into open court off the short ball. At deuce, she goes for far too much on the backhand and the errant shot is well wide. Another break point chance. Saved with another big serve - into Bencic's body. Tough to get that back. Vekic finds the sideline on game point and review confirms it. Saved two break points in that serve hold.
23:02 (IST)
Bencic* 7-6, 2-2 Vekic
From 40-0 ahead, Vekic creates slight hope with a backhand winner on the serve. Quickly shut by Bencic with an ace. Neither players getting a look on the others' serve thus far - much like the first.
23:00 (IST)
Bencic 7-6, 1-2 *Vekic
Vekic holds at 30 with a thundering backhand into the Bencic forehand. Coming slightly under pressure but maintaining composure to get out of it. No wonder she's won three matches from match points down this year.
22:54 (IST)
Bencic* 7-6, 1-1 Vekic
After Vekic holds to 15, Bencic is put under pressure on her serve. At 30-30, she gets a lion's share of luck. Her forehand hits the top of the tape and looks to be going wide before hitting the net once again and landing in! Both players can't help but smile with Bencic looking slightly embarrassed with how it worked out. Closes out the game with an ace. Not the most comfortable starts for the Swiss.
22:46 (IST)
Bencic wins first set 7-6
An hour into the match and an error by Vekic hands Bencic the first set 7-6 (5) in the quarterfinal. The Swiss was broken first in the set but roared back with a break back immediately. She improves her tiebreak record to 10-2 in the year by converting the fourth set point chance.
22:44 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Bencic with smart play - serving big and dispatching the first ball back. Putting the entire onus on Vekic to create something as she's giving away none. Vekic misses a serve reply and Bencic goes 6-3 ahead to bring up set points. One saved with serve-and-winner from Vekic. Another one saved with an ace down the tee. Third ace of the match for Vekic. Bencic takes the first set 7-6 (5) with Vekic sending her forehand long.
22:41 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Bencic 9-2 this year in tiebreakers while Vekic holds a 4-9 record. Bencic nets her backhand on the first point and hands a minibreak with complete ease. But gets it back with same level of ease. Jumps into the serve reply and forces Vekic into retreating and making an error in the lob attempt. Errors from both players and on serve in the tiebreak. Bencic with an ace to make it 3-2 in the tiebreak. Vekic makes an error on the backhand and Bencic has the minibreak. 4-2 at the change of ends.
22:36 (IST)
Bencic 6-6 *Vekic
Vekic with a missed volley to begin the game and then she quickly goes 0-30 down. But gets back equally quickly with some good hitting from the back. Nets the forehand at 30-30 to give Bencic a set point. Smart serve into the body and Bencic somehow gets it back but is in no position to get the subsequent ball back with Vekic hitting a forehand winner. Two big serves at deuce and Vekic holds serve having saved a set point.
22:29 (IST)
Bencic* 6-5 Vekic
Bencic with the hold this time around. But not before serving her fourth double fault of the match at 40-0. She ends up holding to 15 with a neatly struck forehand cross court winner.
22:26 (IST)
Bencic 5-5 *Vekic
Donna Vekic serving for the first set. A 77mph second serve and Bencic is all over it with a thumping forehand winner. On the second point, Vekic with some incredible defensive work to keep Bencic in the hunt despite some big, deep hitting. Double fault, first of the match for Vekic, to make it 15-30 and Bencic has a slight opening. 108 mph first serve sees a loopy reply and Vekic thrashes it away on the forehand side. Now Bencic creates her own first break point with a smart strike on the forehand. And then gets racket on a 111 mph first serve and Vekic nets the backhand. Little time to react for the Croatian and we're back on serve. BREAK BACK!
22:21 (IST)
Bencic* 4-5 Vekic
Bencic frustrated with herself and the errors from her racket. From 40-15, Vekic has forced things to deuce by putting Bencic under pressure. A double fault later, Vekic has first break point of the match. Bencic goes for too much on the backhand and that is the first BREAK of the match. Poor couple of points from Bencic despite going 40-15 ahead and she has squandered the serve.
22:15 (IST)
Bencic 4-4 *Vekic
Bit of an iffy game from Vekic. Slightly unsure of the shots - erring multiple times - with Bencic finding good depth on her shots. From 40-15, Bencic brought things back to deuce but didn't make of slight opening by sending reply on second serve long. Vekic holds with lovely forehand winner down the line.
22:09 (IST)
Bencic* 4-3 Vekic
Bencic with the first double fault of the match from 40-0 up to go 40-30 down on serve. But a thumping forehand behind Vekic produces a tame no-reply. Staying on serve then. Bencic 80% on first serve points won and 63% on second. Vekic, meanwhile, 86% and 75% on same metrics.
22:07 (IST)
Bencic 3-3 *Vekic
Remaining on serve and traffic flowing the server's way thus far. Ace and forehand winner to hold the serve for Vekic to 15. Bencic tried to play a drop shot to mix things up but didn't get it quite right.
22:03 (IST)
Bencic* 3-2 Vekic
Bencic with her third ace of the match and she holds at 15. Both players extremely patient in ther approach and waiting for that opening. They practice a lot together and know how to create that opening. So far, neither blinking
21:58 (IST)
Bencic 2-2 *Vekic
Bencic getting some read on the Vekic serve this time around. Hitting well after getting the return on the other side and moving into points with some fierce hitting. At 30-30, Bencic makes an error on the forehand and Vekic closes it out with an ace
21:52 (IST)
Bencic* 2-1 Vekic
Now Bencic with her comfortable hold - at love - to keep the first set on serve.
21:50 (IST)
Bencic 1-1 *Vekic
Vekic with some huge hitting to hold serve. Bencic looks for the deep forehand winner but misses and Vekic holds to love.
21:48 (IST)
Bencic* 1-0 Vekic
Both players off the blocks with some good, comfortable, middle-of-the-racket hitting. Meaty exchange on the third point of the match where Bencic forced Vekic into an error. At 30-30, Vekic went for the sideline on the forehand but didn't get her body in position for accurate placement. On the next point, Bencic goes for too much on the forehand and it goes long. Deuce. Holds with an ace and then forced error on the serve.
21:38 (IST)
At the coin toss, Belinda Bencic calls heads but it comes out tails and Vekic opts to receive. So Bencic will get us going in the third quarterfinal of the women's singles draw and first match of the day.
21:35 (IST)
Belinda Bencic: "Last QF was five years ago so I barely remember it. I remember how it feels and hope it improves me today. It doesn't matter how we're friends off the court. When we take court we're opponents"
21:35 (IST)
Donna Vekic: "She knows everything about me and I know everything about her and hope we have a great match."
21:32 (IST)
Bencic reckons her game is more a chess style where she observes and reacts quickly rather than reading a player for long and then going in with a plan. Bencic after beating Osaka said, “I think my game is very much on instinct,” Bencic explained. “You have to react to it in seconds. I don't know. It's maybe just a feeling inside me. It's not like I watch [Osaka’s] games and I see, like, ‘She's going crosscourt all the time’. It's just where she stands, the angle of the ball, how fast is it, how much spin is there. I think you need to decide all this in seconds. I think it's not the brain, but it's just instinct.”
21:21 (IST)
Belinda Bencic vs Donna Vekic
The first clash at Arthur Ashe sees the in-form 13th seed Bencic take on 23rd seed Donna Vekic. Bencic claimed her spot in the quarters after getting the better of defending champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round for her third win over the Japanese star in 2019 alone. The Swiss had beaten Mandy Minella and Alize Cornet received a walkover against 21st seed Anett Kontaveit.
Vekic has had a relatively easy run to the quarters beating Richel Hogenkamp, Kaia Kanepi, Yulia Putintseva and Julia Goerges. Bencic leads good friend Vekic 2-1 with their last meeting going Vekic's way at the French Open earlier this year
21:00 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's liveblog of the day's action at the US Open where four gripping quarter-finals are in the offing.
In the women's quarter-final, Belinda Bencic takes on Donna Vekić followed by Bianca Andreescu's clash against Elise Mertens.
In the men's last-8 encounters, we have Matteo Berrettini versus Gaël Monfils followed by Diego Schwartzman facing off against Rafael Nadal.
We'll bring you all the action as it happens as part of our coverage of the last Slam of the year.