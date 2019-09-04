US Open 2019, Live score, Belinda Bencic vs Donna Vekic quarter-final tennis match: Bencic through to semi-final

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.

Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.

No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.

The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.

Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.