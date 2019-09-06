US Open 2019 Live Score, Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu, semi-finals tennis match: Andreescu wins first set

New York: Serena Williams will look to avenge a 2016 defeat at the Rio Olympic Games in Thursday's US Open semi-final against Elina Svitolina as the American targets a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.
A run to the last four in New York, bookended by crushing routs of long-time foe Maria Sharapova and China's Wang Qiang, brought up a century of US Open wins for Williams, chasing her first Slam crown since the 2017 Australian Open.
Williams, who turns 38 later this month, holds a 4-1 career advantage over Svitolina, but the Ukrainian triumphed in their most recent encounter -- a third-round clash at the Olympics in Rio.
Svitolina, the 24-year-old Odessa native, has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows while taking out two-time former champion Venus Williams and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys.
She is attempting to become just the second Ukrainian to play in a Grand Slam singles final -- after Andrei Medvedev, who lost in five sets to Andre Agassi at the 1999 French Open.
Bencic vs Andreescu
No Swiss woman has won a Grand Slam singles title since Martina Hingis captured the 1999 Australian Open, but Belinda Bencic hopes to end that two-decade drought at the US Open.
And with Swiss legend Roger Federer and his three-time Grand Slam-winning countryman Stan Wawrinka ousted in the men's quarter-finals, Bencic has extra motivation entering Thursday's semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Bencic will face Canadian teen 15th seed Bianca Andreescu, a fellow Slam semi debutante, for the first time Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She's trying to become the first Canadian singles Grand Slam champion.
Bencic, seeded 13th, has battled back from 2017 left wrist surgery and other injuries that slowed her career for most of two seasons, winning her third WTA title in February at Dubai.
The is Bencic's deepest Slam run, surpassing her 2014 US Open debut last-eight appearance, but it comes after having had to battle adversity.
(With AFP inputs)
Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 07:42:23 IST
Highlights
Bencic to serve first
Bianca Andreescu won the toss and chooses to receive in this semi-final.
Serena into US Open final
Serena Williams dispatches Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in just an hour and 10 minutes to book her place in the US Open final for a second straight year. The dream for the 24th remains alive. Another chance to end the drought.
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-4 Serena
The New York crowd is on their feet once again. Lovely exchange from the back before Svitolina moves forward on a drop shot and the slider is low for Serena but the American has no trouble in getting it back. Serena with a backhand winner and it is 0-30. This time it is Serena who displays her wheels to pick up a drop shot. Not the best drops but Serena has to find the right angle and she does. Triple break point for Serena. Svitolina sends her forehand long - a wild shot - and Serena has a two break advantage.
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-2 Serena
An on-and-off game from Svitolina. She starts off well but makes odd mistakes to bring the game to 30-30. After a long rally, Svitolina mishits the backhand and it lands wide. Gives Serena the first break point chance of the set and it is squandered with an error. Second one arrives quickly. Svitolina nets her backhand and Serena has another chance. Svitolina's serve is met by a huge return and the forehand from World No. 5 goes well long. BREAK!
Serena wins first set 6-3
Serena wins the opening set 6-3 in 41 minutes. She saved six break points in two long games while converting one on Svitolina's serve. Serena powerful so far with 19 winners from the back of the court.
We move our focus back to the women's singles draw and first match of the evening session: Serena Williams vs Elina Svitolina. This will be their sixth meeting. Serena had won the first four matches but Svitolina won their most recent encounter - at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
07:42 (IST)
Bianca serves to get the second set underway.
07:40 (IST)
Bianca* 7-6 Bencic
Bianca has raced away to a 4-0 lead. Having played catch up for the entire set, she's now racing ahead and Bencic has to restrain herself from smashing her racquet.
Bianca commits a double fault but goes to the change of ends, leading 5-1 in the tiebreak.
The Canadian takes the first set in rather strange fashion and Bencic would be beating herself up. The Swiss looked the better player throughout, until the tiebreak where the Bianca drew the errors from her by stretching the rallies.
07:33 (IST)
Bianca* 6-6 Bencic
Bianca battles back yet again. Lands her first serves at just the right time after Bencic had played a couple of great rallies, closing out the same with some precision volleys, advancing to the net at will. Frustrating for Bencic that she can't get over the line, despite the many breakpoints.
07:27 (IST)
Bencic* 6-5 Bianca
Bencic isn't breaking a sweat here. Both players with contrasting playing styles. Bencic looking the stronger player by a mile here and yet, Bianca continues to draw level each time. It will be a shocker if Bianca ends up winning this first set.
07:25 (IST)
Little to separate between the two
07:24 (IST)
Bianca* 5-5 Bencic
A routine tough hold for Bianca but her grit pulls her through. Bencic always forcing her to play the extra ball and Bianca continuing to err in the process. Nevertheless, the Canadian is managing to draw level each time with a burst of energy. This thing could go into a tiebreak.
07:16 (IST)
Bencic* 5-4 Bianca
Bianca makes Bencic work hard for her hold of serve. Nevertheless, the Swiss keeps pulling out the forehand winners at will. Bianca takes the game to deuce but Bencic wins the next two points rather easily. She has her nose in front here and it will be a tough task for Bianca to serve for staying in the first set.
07:12 (IST)
Bencic looks the more technically sound player as she's hitting her shots pretty cleanly, but full marks to Bianca for her grit.
Can't help but feel that Bencic will be rueing the missed breakpoints here.
07:10 (IST)
Bianca *4-4 Bencic
Bianca is being pushed to the brink here. Bencic draws to the net for the first point and while Bianca gathers a lucky point, the frame of her racquet helping her land the lob shot, she seems to have twisted her left knee a bit and is taking a limp here, shaking it off. It's still her best service game of the night, closing out the game to love and drawing level.
07:06 (IST)
Bencic* 4-3 Bianca
Bencic cruises through another service game. She serves down the 'T' and it doesn't take long for Bianca to find the net. The Swiss keeps her narrow lead over the Canadian.
07:03 (IST)
Bianca* 3-3 Bencic
Bianca swings wildly, lands her shots beyond the baseline. A couple of errors to start off her service game. Bencic's return of serves are hurrying Bianca into committing errors. She faces a breakpoint before drawing level at deuce with an ace. The Canadian is looking a bit patchy here. An ace followed by a double fault. It's a tough service game for her again but she manages to hold still, draws level by pulling off an Angelique Kerber like forehand winner on her haunches.
06:52 (IST)
Bencic* 3-2 Bianca
Bencic is serving well and is playing well in front of the baseline, dictating play. Bianca manages to get a couple of points but it's a comfortable hold of serve for the Swiss.
06:48 (IST)
Bianca* 2-2 Bencic
Bianca starts off the game with a double fault. Both players trading blows which suggests what this match will be all about going ahead. When Bianca serves well, she can close out the rallies without much of a fuss. When she doesn't serve well is when Bencic looks the better player of the two. The Swiss orchestrates the rallies beautifully before changing the direction of play and landing her winners. Bianca is often seen scurrying across, chasing returns down both sides of her court. Tough service game for her but she manages to hold somehow, closing out the game with a deceptive drop shot.
06:39 (IST)
Bencic * 2-1 Andreescu
Bencic holds again and the match advances on serve. She manages to land her first serves but Andreescu returns well and stretches the rallies.
06:35 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu* 1-1
Andreescu goes down on her knees to play a forehand off a deep return from Bencic. The 15th seeded Canadian gets on the scoreboard.
06:33 (IST)
Bencic leads 1-0
A comfortable hold for the Swiss No 1. Bianca Andreescu just getting a feel of the court now.
06:30 (IST)
Belinda Bencic and Bianca Andreescu have made their way to the court and are warming up. Both players are contesting their first-ever Grand Slam semi-final. For Bianca, it's her main draw debut at Flushing Meadows and what a dream run she's had. The match is underway with Belinda Bencic serving first.
06:29 (IST)
Bencic to serve first
Bianca Andreescu won the toss and chooses to receive in this semi-final.
06:29 (IST)
We move our attention to the second women's singles semi-final. Bianca Andreescu takes on Belinda Bencic in maiden slam semi-final for both ladies. This their first career meeting and it comes at a massive stage with a slot in the Championship final on the line. Followed by an equally daunting task of facing Serena in the final. But before that, they have to navigate this equally set semi.
06:16 (IST)
Final numbers from Serena vs Svitolina
Serena: 6 aces, 1 DF, 58% 1st serves in, 86% 1st serves in, 86% 1st serves won, 60% 2nd serves won, 74% returns in play, 6 of 6 break points saved, 34 winners, 20 unforced errors.
Elina: 5 aces, 4 DFs, 65% 1st serves in 57% 1st serves won, 41% 2nd serves won, 68% returns in play, 4 of 8 break points saved, 11 winners, 16 unforced errors.
06:10 (IST)
For Svitolina...
A second straight slam semi-final and a second straight exit in a slam semi-final. She was beaten 1 and 3 by Halep at Wimbledon and 3 and 1 by Serena here. Halep went on to win the title (by beating Serena in the final), will Serena keep this theme going?
06:07 (IST)
JOB DONE... FOR TONIGHT!
06:06 (IST)
Record breaker Serena!
06:06 (IST)
Serena in on-court interview
On first few games: "They were very long games and I knew she is a very good player and I expected that to happen. So I just hung in there."
On 101 US Open wins and 19 years since first US Open final: "It is impressive. I don't think about it. I just come out here and do what I can. Any club with Chris Evert in it is awesome. I couldn't have done it without this crowd. They've been with me for 20 years and they're still here."
On serve and volley: "Don't expect that to happen again. I want to do more of that but I like to stay on the baseline! It is work for me!"
On her 2019: "This is the biggest stadium in tennis. I think about it that way and it is an honour for me and my opponent to come out here and do our best."
On possible catsuit in the final: "I don't know. We'll see! I can't give away my fashion secrets!"
06:01 (IST)
Serena into US Open final
Serena Williams dispatches Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in just an hour and 10 minutes to book her place in the US Open final for a second straight year. The dream for the 24th remains alive. Another chance to end the drought.
06:00 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-6 Serena
Serena is unstoppable and she is hitting the ball perfectly. Svitolina still trying her best to keep it going. Brings Serena forward again with a drop volley and then puts away with a volley winner. Follows it up with an ace. At 30-15, it looks like Svitolina has the mark with a big serve but Serena keeps battling - as she always does - and brings it to 30-30 with a backhand winner. Backhand error by Svitolina and Serena has match point. Serena nets her backhand and that is one chance gone. Serena misses her forehand this and Svitolina has a game point. Now she brings the game to deuce with a big, deep forehand winner. Svitolina shanks her backhand into the net and Serena has a second chance to seal a Championship final point. Serena with a backhand winner into the open court and she wins it!
05:54 (IST)
Svitolina 3-6, 1-5 *Serena
Svitolina has hands on her hips, looks upward in frustration as she narrowly misses her forehand. On the next point, Svitolina tries to mix things up by moving to the net but the sheer venom on the Serena groundstrokes is too much to keep the volley down. Forehand return on the serve is well long and Serena has chance to close it out in a jiffy. Not yet. Serena nets her forehand and Svitolina would be eager to continue doing that. Not if Serena finds the sideline with Svitolina completely out of reckoning. Hold at 15 for Serena.
05:49 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-4 Serena
The New York crowd is on their feet once again. Lovely exchange from the back before Svitolina moves forward on a drop shot and the slider is low for Serena but the American has no trouble in getting it back. Serena with a backhand winner and it is 0-30. This time it is Serena who displays her wheels to pick up a drop shot. Not the best drops but Serena has to find the right angle and she does. Triple break point for Serena. Svitolina sends her forehand long - a wild shot - and Serena has a two break advantage.
05:46 (IST)
Svitolina 3-6, 1-3 *Serena
Hold to love for Serena and she is cruising in this semi-final once. Two serves on Svitolina's backhand and neither come back. All to do for Elina now.
05:43 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-2 Serena
An on-and-off game from Svitolina. She starts off well but makes odd mistakes to bring the game to 30-30. After a long rally, Svitolina mishits the backhand and it lands wide. Gives Serena the first break point chance of the set and it is squandered with an error. Second one arrives quickly. Svitolina nets her backhand and Serena has another chance. Svitolina's serve is met by a huge return and the forehand from World No. 5 goes well long. BREAK!
05:37 (IST)
Svitolina 3-6, 1-1 *Serena
Serena with big serves of her own to get the second set underway. Two aces are met with an error and a double fault. Serena brings up game point with a volley winner and an unreturnable serve.
05:36 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-0 Serena
Svitolina with two unreturnable serves and then two aces to start off the second set. Just the kind of start she needed.
05:34 (IST)
First set: Serena Williams!
05:32 (IST)
Serena wins first set 6-3
Serena wins the opening set 6-3 in 41 minutes. She saved six break points in two long games while converting one on Svitolina's serve. Serena powerful so far with 19 winners from the back of the court.
05:31 (IST)
Svitolina 3-6 *Serena
Serena serving for the opening set. Backhand winner and then a backhand error by Svitolina and on to 15-15. Neat groundstrokes from Serena and Svitolina is scampering to get things back. Serena with big shots and brings up two set points. Serve down the tee and Svitolina nets the backhand. First set Serena.
05:28 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-5 Serena
Svitolina serves her third double fault to give Serena a slight look to make it 30-30. Follows it up with a well placed down the tee serve which goes unreturned. Makes an error cross court on the next point and we're on to deuce. Serena sends forehand wide on an easy point. Make that consecutive easy points. Svitolina holds and important that she did. If Serena holds for the set, Svitolina will serve first in the second.
05:24 (IST)
Svitolina 2-5 *Serena
After going two serves by saving three break points each, Serena holds at love. A game peppered with an ace and big groundstrokes. Serena's winners count has improved to 17.
05:21 (IST)
Svitolina* 2-4 Serena
For the second straight service game, Svitolina has chance to hold at love but does so eventually at 15. She is staying within touching distance to Serena.
05:17 (IST)
Svitolina 1-4 *Serena
Much like the opening service game, Svitolina has taken a 0-30 advantage. Make that 0-40 with Serena netting her backhand. Serena goes down the line on the backhand and outstretched forehand from Svitolina is into the net. Goes for serve and volley on the deuce court. Not a weak serve reply but it has been put away with disdain on drive volley. Serena saves another with a forehand winner. Back to deuce we go. Svitolina misses her backhand and Serena has a chance to close the game out. Opens up the court with some big hitting and then holds with a backhand winner. 14 winners already for Serena.
05:13 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-3 Serena
Svitolina gets on the board and with plenty of support from Serena. 23-time grand slam winner sends her backhand well long. A gift to end the game.
05:08 (IST)
Svitolina 0-3 *Serena
Serena holds to love this time and she has taken a healthy lead in the opening set. The crowd is on their feet and Serena is cruising along.
05:06 (IST)
Svitolina* 0-2 Serena
Svitolina goes from 40-0 ahead on her serve to deuce. Serena has tightened things up with thundering groundstrokes and Svitolina has had no answer. She brings up break point with a forehand cross court winner on serve. Serena goes for slightly too much on the backhand and it goes wide. Svitolina saves this one. Serena creates another break point! Svitolina made to work hard to fetch balls and Serena closes it out with another forehand cross court winner. Lovely angle on that shot. Svitolina saves a second break point with a deep serve and Serena nets the reply. Svitolina brings up game point with some hustling around the court and Serena is unable to control her volley. Serve and wallop! 82 mph second serve from Svitolina and Serena thrashes it back. On deuce, Svitolina with a strong first serve and puts away the short ball for a winner. Needs more of that. But she delivers a double! On to a fifth deuce. Serena errs on the serve return and Svitolina has another chance to hold. Once again Serena shuts it close. Serena with big hitting and Svitolina can't get it back. Serena finding the angles spot on once again. Cross court backhand opens up the court and follows it up with a down the line winner. Third break point for Serena. And this one is converted! Serena with a big backhand winner down the line on the serve and Serena takes the lead after a nine minute game.
04:56 (IST)
Svitolina 0-1 *Serena
Svitolina has begun well. Couple of backhand errors by Serena at the start of the match and Svitolina has a window. Serena tries to close it with a forehand winner down the line. But Svitolina is off to a flier. A big return on serve and gets a short reply which is put away. Two break points. One saved with a 99 mph ace. Svitolina looks to have caught Serena off guard on the subsequent point but she only nets the forehand. On to deuce. And Svitolina has another chance with Serena sending a wild forehand long. Plenty of kick on that second serve and Svitolina's forehand reply goes long. Three break points have come and gone. Serena much better on this point - finding her range on either side and closing the point out with a fierce backhand winner. On game point, Serena nets her backhand for a third deuce of the game. Big serve wide on the forehand and Svitolina nets the forehand. Serena approaches the net and closes the gap for Svitolina to find and the Ukrainian player sends her backhand wide. Game! Serena holds having saved three break points.
04:44 (IST)
Two very different players are Serena and Svitolina. Serena likes to go after the first ball and attack quickly to close out points soon. Svitolina, meanwhile, is more defensive and prefers to extend the rallies. Who will come out on top?
04:42 (IST)
At the toss
Serena and Svitolina make their way out on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Serena wins the toss and opts to serve first.
04:40 (IST)
Pre-match chats:
Serena: "It's my home grand slam, it is special. I expect lot of long rallies and I'm ready for it."
Svitolina: "After Wimbledon, this is a new experience and I'm looking forward to it. It is important to stay focused, believe in myself and try to play well."
04:36 (IST)
Meanwhile, in the women's doubles semi-final, Azarenka and Barty have destroyed Kuzmova and Sanovich 6-0, 6-1. An error handing VIka and Ash the win in almost an hour of action.
04:34 (IST)
Serena is eyeing her 101st US Open victory. She reached 100 following that rout of Qiang Wang. She would match Chris Evert on 101 wins if she beats Svitolina. And 102 would make her the female player with most wins at US Open. And 24 grand slams - but you know that, right?
04:31 (IST)
Serena and records go hand-in-hand. She would achieve one more if she wins tonight.
04:27 (IST)
Svitolina's road to the semis
1st rd: bt Whitney Osuigwe (USA) 6-1, 7-5
2nd rd: bt Venus Williams (USA) 6-4, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x32) 6-2, 6-0
4th rd: bt Madison Keys (USA x10) 7-5, 6-4
QF: bt Johanna Konta (GBR x16) 6-4, 6-4