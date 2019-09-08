US Open 2019 Highlights, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu women's final: Bianca first Canadian to win Grand Slam singles title

Bianca Andreescu: "It's so hard to explain in words. I am truly blessed and have worked really hard for this moment. Being able to play on this stage against Serena, a true legend of the sport, is amazing."

"Not easy to manage the moments. Tried to step on the court. Easy to say to not see who I'm playing but I'm proud of everything."

"Had to get past the crowd to win! So sorry that you guys wanted Serena to win. She has fought back so many times in her career. She served very well late on. I'm just glad I was able to manage."

"Last year wasn't easy with injuries but I persevered. Thanks to my team for sticking by me every step of the way. I kept working hard, momentum and confidence."

"I can't thank my parents enough for what they've done for me. It's been a really long journey, it hasn't been easy. I just have to say thank you and let's keep going."