US Open 2019 Highlights, Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov quarter-final: Dimitrov stuns Federer in five set marathon

Preview: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.
Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.
The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.
Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).
The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.
Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 09:43:56 IST
Highlights
Grigor Dimitrov through to first US Open semi-final!
Grigor Dimitrov beats Roger Federer 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first US Open semi-final! After years and years of struggling due to comparisons with Federer, Dimitrov finally gets the better of his illustrious rival at the eighth time of asking. While Federer may have been hampered due to his injury, take nothing away from Dimitrov today. The Bulgarian never looked down and out even when Federer was in full flow and has been finaly rewarded for his perseverence!
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 0-3* Dimitrov
At 30-30, Federer commits his first double fault of the match to bring up a break point for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian converts and leads by a double break!
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 0-1* Dimitrov
Federer begins the fifth set by sending his backhand long on the first point. At 30-15, the ball flies into the crowd off the frame of Federer's racquet. His volley bounces back in off the tape to bring up a breakpoint for Dimitrov. Federer misses his backhand to lose his serve in the first game.
Grigor Dimitrov wins fourth set 6-4 to force decider!
Dimitrov begins his service game with two errant forehands. A missed backhand brings up three breakpoints for Federer and the crowd is loving it. Dimitrov saves one with a deep serve. Federer narrowly misses a backhand on the next point and Dimitrov completes the comeback with a fiery ace down the T. Dimitrov takes a tumble playing Federer's return and he then goes on to net his backhand to bring up BP No 4. Dimitrov saves it with a thumping forehand winner. Dimitrov nets his backhand for BP No 5 which Federer squanders by netting his backhand. Dimitrov brings up a set point. Federer sends his forehand long to give Dimitrov the fourth set and force a fifth set in the match!
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 0-1* Dimitrov
Dimitrov starts the fourth set strongly by breaking Federer in the first game itself! That came out of nowhere!
Roger Federer wins the third set 6-3
Ridiculous shot from Dimitrov! The Bulgarian was forced to backtrack after Federer lobbed him and he pulls out a no-look backhand shot! Unfortunately, he loses the point and eventually the game and set!
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *4-3 Dimitrov
At 15-0, Federer's forehand flicks up off the tape forcing Dimitrov to charge to the net to retrieve it. Federer whips in a forehand off his ankles which Dimitrov can only return to the net. Federer ends a 17-shot rally by hitting his forehand wide. Federer brings up breakpoint by putting away a brilliant volleyed winner. Dimitrov double faults and Federer gets the break!
Grigor Dimitrov wins the second set 6-4!
Federer misses an overhead volley at the net to bring up a set point for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian gets the break and the second set after Federer sends his forehand wide! An excellent comeback from Dimitrov after losing the first set without putting up much of a fight.
Federer 6-3, *4-5 Dimitrov
Federer cranks up the pressure and takes a 0-30 lead with the second point coming off a crisp backhand winner to wrongfoot Dimitrov at the net. Dimitrov wins the next point with a good serve. Federer takes control of the next rally eventually forcing Dimitrov to net his forehand. Dimitrov saves a breakpoint but then double faults to give Federer the break!
Federer 6-3, 2-4* Dimitrov
A poor service game from Federer. The Swiss has taken the foot of the pedal in this set and Dimitrov capitalizes on it by breaking for the first time in the match.
Roger Federer wins the first set 6-3!
Just the start Federer wanted. He hasn't needed to exert himself a lot so far and looks more like the Federer that schooled Evans and Goffin than the Federer who dropped a set to Nagal and Dzhumur.
Federer *2-0 Dimitrov
Two double faults from Dimitrov brings up a breakpoint for Federer. The Bulgarian whips his forehand long and loses his serve. Not a good start from the the former World No 3.
Serena Williams beats Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0!
Serena Williams storms into her 13th US Open semi-final with a thumping win over Qiang Wang! She never took her foot off the pedal and now has won 100 matches at the US Open!
Williams 6-1, *1-0 Wang
And Williams picks up from where she left off in the first set. She begins the second set by breaking Wang to love.
Serena Williams wins the first set 6-1!
Brilliant tennis from Serena Williams as she clinches the first set 6-1 in just 23 minutes!
Williams *4-0 Wang
Williams breaks yet again! Wang has no answer to the American's power and precision hitting.
Williams *2-0 Wang
Williams hits a deep backhand which looked like it landed long. Wang thought of challenging but didn't. Her return lands narrowly wide and she doesn't challenge that either. That brings up breakpoint for Williams. She pins Wang behind the baseline before playing a drop shot which sets up an easy winner at the net. Williams is up and running!
Daniil Medvedev into the semis by beating Wawrinka
Daniil Medvedev wins 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 over Stan Wawrinka in two hours and 34 minutes. His first grand slam semifinal and first Russian through to the last-four in New York since Youzhny in 2010.
Wawrinka wins the third set 6-3
Stan Wawrinka keeps the match going by clinching the third set 6-3. Broke Medvedev in the Russian's very first service game of the set and kept the lead intact throughout. Needed a tussle in the ninth game lasting over 12 minutes and four break points to close the set out.
Daniil Medvedev wins second set 6-3, leads two sets to love
After nine double faults in the first set, none from Medvedev in the second. He is much more disciplined on the serve but plenty due to Stan's inability to get the second serve back. Missed nine of 11 second serve returns and Medvedev makes the most of the only break point chance he created.
Daniil Medvedev takes the opening set 7-6 vs Stan Wawrinka
Medvedev saves set point in the tiebreak to take the opener 7-6 (6) against Stan Wawrinka. He broke Wawrinka in the opening game and was broken when serving for the set. The Russian needed a medical timeout to get his left thigh strapped in a set where he served nine double faults. For Wawrinka, just one of six break points converted.
Medical timeout Medvedev
Medvedev has the trainer out and it is his left leg and thigh region. Trainer rubbing on the region and then gets taped up completely. He is physically worn out with plenty of tennis recently and it is starting to show.
We shift our focus to the second match of the day session: Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev. Their only meeting came at the 2017 Wimbledon where Medvedev won in four sets.
Elina Svitolina beats Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4
Elina Svitolina with a second straight slam semifinal and first at the US Open. She beats Jo Konta 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 40 minutes. She awaits the winner of Serena Williams and Qiang Wang for the last-four matchup.
Svitolina 6-4, 4-3 *Konta
Konta with a backhand error and three break points for Svitolina. She needs just the one. Konta's approach shot is neither deep nor hit with conviction and Svitolina runs into the backhand for a comfortable pass. Third straight break - much like the first set.
Svitolina* 6-4, 3-3 Konta
The commentators discussing Tom Hiddleston and the popular Loki character he played in the Marvel movies. Konta with a chance at 15-30 and a weak forehand slice by Svitolina but probably thought of multiple shots to go for and achieved none with another error. A 93 mph serve by Svitolina and Konta gives her a free point with a poor forehand error. But then comes back with a forehand winner which Svitolina should have put away earlier. Svitolina with a backhand error and first break point for Konta now. This time with Jo with a smart and very brave drop shot to catch Svitolina off guard. BREAK BACK!
Svitolina 6-4, 3-2 *Konta
Konta with an error prone service game. Goes for too much on the backhand and sends it long to give Svitolina a break point opportunity. Deep second serve into Svitolina's backhand and the Ukrainian gets too much on the angle to send it wide. Deuce. Another break point chance for Svitolina. She moves up to the second serve and creates the opening which she puts away with a forehand winner. Lovely body serve but Konta with a forehand error. Svitolina breaks!
Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4
Elina Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4 against Johanna Konta. Three consecutive breaks in the first set with two coming Svitolina's way. Konta making 15 unforced errors to Svitolina's 8. The Briton winning just four of her 10 second serve points. Svitolina one set away from her first US Open semifinal and second slam semi in a row.
Svitolina 4-3 *Konta
Poor backhand drop shot attempt by Konta at 15-30 and it gives Svitolina two break points. Strange choice of shot from Konta when the point was being extended and she had played it decently until then. The Briton moves up on the break point but the approach isn't good enough. Svitolina with a backhand winner and she restores the break advantage. THREE BREAKS IN A ROW.
Svitolina vs Konta head-to-head
Svitolina holds a 4-0 head-to-head over Konta. Their first meeting was in 2013 in a 75K event with recent ones in Zhuhai (2016), Brisbane and Montreal (2018). So all four on hard courts and all four going Svitolina's way.
08:14 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, *2-4 Dimitrov
Wonderful reactions from Federer. At 30-0, he draws Dimitrov to the net with a drop shot. The Bulgarian smacks in a backhand which Federer instinctively returns. Dimitrov scampers back to lob it up for Federer to smash away. He then gets to 30-30 with a volleyed winner. A Dimitrov backhand long brings up breakpoint for Federer. Dimitrov saves it. Down a gamepoint, Federer has an easy forehand to put away but smacks it to the net. He might come to rue this missed opportunity.
08:09 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 2-3* Dimitrov
At 15-15, Federer shanks his backhand long from the net when he could have easily lobbed the net-bound Dimitrov. He gets to 40-30 with an easy smas winner at the net and gets the hold. With his main rival for the title Nadal playing one match less and spending less time on court, Federer needs to end this match in four sets to be relatively fresher for Medvedev and if he then wins, possibly Nadal in the final. He needs to break and break ASAP.
08:05 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, *1-3 Dimitrov
Dimitrov wraps up a love-hold in quick time.
08:01 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 1-2* Dimitrov
At 15-0, Dimitrov wins a well-constructed point with a brilliant inside out forehand winner. Federer hits a couple of errant backhands to get to deuce but gets on the board in the fourth set after closing out the hold.
07:58 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, *0-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov consolidates his early break with a tricky hold to 30. Looked a bit shaky there but managed to hang on in the end.
07:55 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 0-1* Dimitrov
Dimitrov starts the fourth set strongly by breaking Federer in the first game itself! That came out of nowhere!
07:49 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the third set 6-3
Ridiculous shot from Dimitrov! The Bulgarian was forced to backtrack after Federer lobbed him and he pulls out a no-look backhand shot! Unfortunately, he loses the point and eventually the game and set!
07:45 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 5-3* Dimitrov
Dimitrov pulls out a stunning backhand winner which would've definitely made Federer proud had he not been at the receiving end of it. Federer mishits a forehand to go 15-30 down and then hits a backahd well wide to give Dimitrov two breakpoints. He saves both and then closes out the hold with a brilliant volley off his ankles. The Swiss has consolidated his break.
07:39 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *4-3 Dimitrov
At 15-0, Federer's forehand flicks up off the tape forcing Dimitrov to charge to the net to retrieve it. Federer whips in a forehand off his ankles which Dimitrov can only return to the net. Federer ends a 17-shot rally by hitting his forehand wide. Federer brings up breakpoint by putting away a brilliant volleyed winner. Dimitrov double faults and Federer gets the break!
07:34 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 3-3* Dimitrov
A very good service game from Federer. He holds to 15.
07:31 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *2-3 Dimitrov
At 0-30, Dimitrov and Federer are locked in a long rally with both slowly pushing each other wider and wider. Dimitrov's backhand is called out only for chair umpire Carlos Ramos to correct the call. Federer challenges and wins it to bring up triple breakpoint. Dimitrov saves them all. Federer stops playing after a long forehand isn't called out only for Ramos to call it out after Dimitrov returns. The Bulgarian gets the hold. Clutch tennis from the Bulgarian here!
07:26 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 2-2* Dimitrov
Federer claims an easy love-hold. The third set is evely poised so far with Dimitrov growing into the match after losing the first set.
07:21 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *1-2 Dimitrov
An errant Federer forehand gives Dimitrov the first point. The Swiss then uncharacteristically shanks a backhand wide before Dimitrov wins the next point for 40-0. A long Federer backhand gives the Bulgarian another comfortable hold.
07:19 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 1-1* Dimitrov
Federer notches an easy hold to 15.
07:17 (IST)
Just the third set Dimitrov has taken against Federer
07:17 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *0-1 Dimitrov
Dimitrov races to a 40-0 lead before he drops two points, one of a double fault. But he manages to get the hold in the end.
07:15 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 0-0* Dimitrov
07:12 (IST)
Grigor Dimitrov wins the second set 6-4!
Federer misses an overhead volley at the net to bring up a set point for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian gets the break and the second set after Federer sends his forehand wide! An excellent comeback from Dimitrov after losing the first set without putting up much of a fight.
07:06 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *4-5 Dimitrov
Federer cranks up the pressure and takes a 0-30 lead with the second point coming off a crisp backhand winner to wrongfoot Dimitrov at the net. Dimitrov wins the next point with a good serve. Federer takes control of the next rally eventually forcing Dimitrov to net his forehand. Dimitrov saves a breakpoint but then double faults to give Federer the break!
07:04 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 3-5* Dimitrov
Federer closes out a hold to 15. Much better from him. Dimitrov will now serve for the second set.
06:59 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *2-5 Dimitrov
Dimitrov consolidates the break with a very good service hold! The Bulgarian moves within a game of taking the second set.
06:58 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 2-4* Dimitrov
A poor service game from Federer. The Swiss has taken the foot of the pedal in this set and Dimitrov capitalizes on it by breaking for the first time in the match.
06:52 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *2-3 Dimitrov
Dimitrov's plan on so far is to hit deep and keep Federer behind the baseline and so far it has worked in the second set. He closes out another hold with a service winner.
06:49 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 2-2* Dimitrov
Federer goes 40-0 up with a couple of clean forehand winners on either wing. Dimitrov shanks his forehand long after being in a good position. A far more comfortable service hold for Federer this time around.
06:46 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *1-2 Dimitrov
Dimtrovs wins the first point by coming to the net and closing the rally with a volleyed winner. An errant Federer backhand followed by a forehand to the net takes Dimitrov to 40-0 and the Bulgarian closes out the hold. A very good start to the second set from the Bulgarian.
06:43 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 1-1* Dimitrov
Federer looks to serve and volley on the first point with a serve out wide but Dimitrov scampers quickly to dispatch a winner down the line. A point later, Federer gets on the attack and approaches the net as the rally progresses. Dimitrov looks to blast a backhand past Federer but hits it long. Federer once again looks to close the rally at the net and gets lucky as the ball comes off the frame of the racquet and rolls away. Federer goes down a breakpoint but saves it with an ace. The Swiss hangs on to get the hold.
06:38 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *0-1 Dimitrov
A strong start to the second set from Dimitrov as he holds to love in the first game. A much solid service game from the Bulgarian.
06:37 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the first set 6-3!
Just the start Federer wanted. He hasn't needed to exert himself a lot so far and looks more like the Federer that schooled Evans and Goffin than the Federer who dropped a set to Nagal and Dzhumur.
06:35 (IST)
Federer *5-3 Dimitrov
Dimitrov drops the first point but recovers to win the rest and grab the hold.