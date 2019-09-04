US Open 2019 Highlights, Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov quarter-final: Dimitrov stuns Federer in five set marathon

Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 3-4* Dimitrov

At 0-15, Federer doesn't go for Dimitrov's return wrongly thinking it is lets. He then misses a volley to stare at three breakpoints. He saves all three much to the crowd's relief. But then he misses an easy forehand winner much to everyone's chagrin. He saves the breakpoint. Dimitrov misses a backhand down the line. Federer then gifts Dimitrov the point after volleying hitting his overhead backhand smash straight at Dimitrov's corner instead of the open wide court. The Bulgarian grabs an easy point. A fifth breakpoint opportunity for Dimitrov but Federer saves it. He squanders a gamepoint by netting his backhand. Dimitrov brings up a sixth breakpoint by firing in a forehand passing winner. Federer saves it at the net. Federer misses his forehand to bring up BP No 7 which he then saves. Advantage Federer as he serves and volleys. A marathon 12-minute game finally goes in Federer's favour. Whew!