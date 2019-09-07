US Open 2019 Highlights, Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini, semi-finals tennis match: Nadal sets up Medvedev final

New York: Medvedev has ridden a hot streak into the other semi-final, where he unexpectedly finds himself up against an opponent few expected to go deep into the championship.
Medvedev has a 19-2 record since Wimbledon, racking up three straight appearances in finals, losing in Washington and Montreal before claiming the Cincinnati title.
The Russian fifth seed has continued his winning run at the US Open, though his path has not been without obstacles and been taken to four sets in each of his past four matches.
His run at Flushing Meadows is the deepest he has gone in a Grand Slam but in the semi-finals faces a resurgent Dimitrov who is brimming with confidence after beating Federer in a five-set quarter-final.
The Bulgarian, who has slipped down the rankings to 78th from a high of third, arrived in New York having been eliminated in the first round in five of his six previous tournaments but now stands on the brink of his first Grand Slam final.
Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini
Only Matteo Berrettini stands between Rafa Nadal and a fifth final at Flushing Meadows where the stage has been all but cleared for the Spaniard to claim a 19th grand slam title.
The draw always looked kind to second seed Nadal, who was guaranteed of avoiding fellow greats Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer until the final.
But with those two swept away on the other side of the draw, Nadal instead will meet either Daniil Medvedev or Grigor Dimitrov if he gets to Sunday’s final.
First, the Spaniard must get past 23-year-old Italian Berrettini in what will be the pair’s first encounter.
Big serving Berrettini is having a breakout year, with two titles under his belt, one on grass and one on clay, and is now on the brink of becoming the first Italian male grand slam finalist in more than 40 years.
While a well-rested Nadal has breezed through to the final four, dropping only one set and even enjoying a walkover in the second round, Berrettini has shed sweat and tears to claw his way this far.
Taken to four sets in each of his first three matches by unseeded opponents, he was later stretched to the limit by Gael Monfils in a quarter-final thriller on Wednesday that went to a final-set tiebreak.
How well Berrettini, in his eighth grand slam, recovers from that four-hour marathon could be crucial.
With inputs from Reuters
We'll see you tomorrow for the final of the women's singles where Serena Williams faces her last hurdle in her bid to win the record-equalling 24th Grand Slam, when she plays against Canada's 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu.
Thank you for tuning in to the live coverage of the US Open men's singles semifinals. Goodbye for now!
So, both the men's singles semifinals ending in straight sets.
Although, the scoreline can't reflect the level of tennis on display. From the long and taxing rallies between Medvedev and Dimitrov to Nadal's battle with the firepower in Berrettini's forehands, it has been a thoroughly engaging day at Flushing Meadows.
Sunday's final will see Nadal, appearing in his 27th Grand Slam final, battle Medvedev, who'll play his first final at a major. Can the Russian supplant one of the 'Big 3' of men's tennis or will the Nadal-Djokovic-Federer juggernaut build on their monopoly over the Grand Slams?
23-year-old Medvedev vs 33-year-old Nadal. The future of men's tennis taking on one of its most decorated players. It promises to be a cracker of a match.
Nadal: "Congrats to Matteo for a great match. He has a great game and I'm confident that he has a great career ahead. I'm looking forward to Daniil Medvedev. He deserves to be in the final since he has played well throughout the year. He has been the player to beat this summer and I'm eager to face his challenge."
"All the very best to Serena Williams. After all that she has been through, it would be great if she could top it all off by winning the title here. Looking forward to her match."
Nadal* 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 Berrettini
The Spaniard looks more emphatic as he humbles the brawny Italian big server. Full marks to Matteo Berrettini for wowing the crowd with his aggressive intent and speedy play at the outset. For now though, all eyes on Nadal who enters his third major final this year, fifth at the US Open and 27th career Grand Slam final.
Nadal* 7-6, 6-4, 4-1 Berrettini
Yet another break of serve for the Spaniard. The inadequacies in Berrettini's game are becoming more evident by the minute as Nadal cruises through. Lots to learn for the Italian young gun who has got the best seat to this old school masterclass by Nadal.
Nadal* 7-6, 6-4, 1-0, Berrettini
Nadal cutting through his brawny opponent here, literally, targeting his forehands at the Italian's torso who looked stranded at the net in his failed bid to volley. The Spaniard gets the early break of serve.
Nadal* 7-6, 6-4 Berrettini
Serve and volley to close out the first two points by the Spaniard who races away to 40-0. Berrettini sends one long and Nadal is now up by two sets.
Berrettini's inherent strength can't break through the guile and experience of Nadal who's been in this situation many times in his glittering career.
Nadal* 4-3 Berrettini
Berrettini is too slow when playing the approach shot. He plays right within Nadal's arc who has no qualms in playing an easy passing shot as his opponent finds himself stranded too close to the net.
Nadal is the first to get the break of serve and the Italian is down by a break and a set.
Berrettini* 6-7, 1-0 Nadal
When his back is against the wall, the Italian, more often than not, lands a first serve which sets the tone for the entire point. He staves off the breakpoint and manages to hold.
Nadal* 7-6 Berrettini
The turnaround is complete and it has Nadal hopping in excitement. When engaged in the rallies, Berrettini can't keep calm but finds himself going for the risky winners which seldom land on the court. The unforced errors pile up and before you know it, Nadal caps off the set 7-6 (6).
Berrettini* 3-3 Nadal
Berrettini's second serve exposes his inadequacies vis-a-vis Nadal. He's frequently pushed into a corner and leaves the court open for a Nadal winner.
The Italian still holds. A well-placed serve followed by a drop shot on the other side. Bludgeons the ball without much fuss, not so much a grunt, routine forehands for him which draw the error from Nadal. He draws level.
Nadal* 1-0 Berrettini
A two-shot combo followed by an ace from Nadal to start off proceedings. Berrettini gets a return in and hits his forehands flat and fast, down both sides of the court for his solitary point of the game as Nadal bundles it up soon. An easy hold for him over the 24th seeded Italian.
Medvedev is through to the final
Daniil Medvedev is through to the US Open final. What a journey on the hard court it has been for him since Wimbledon. He gets past Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 38 minutes. Not the easiest of matches for Daniil but doing the right things on key points.
Medvedev 7-6, 6-4, 3-1 *Dimitrov
A double fault and Daniil has the chance to break. 15-40. Big hitting from the back from both but Dimitrov goes long on his forehand. BREAK! Is that the match?
Second set Medvedev
Dimitrov's serve came under siege late in the second set. He survived once but not the next time. Played a couple of loose points with sense of getting tired and Medvedev makes it count. Russian now two sets ahead 7-6, 6-4.
Medvedev* 7-6, 3-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov gets the help of the net to bring Medvedev forward. Scrambles to get the ball back and he does but Dimitrov moves up to kill the volley off. Three break points for Dimitrov. Medvedev saves both with Dimitrov making a mistake. Make that three in a row with Dimitrov hitting his shot into the net. A double fault and Dimitrov has a fourth break point. Sliced backhand from Dimitrov and Daniil sends another short ball back. This time Dimitrov gets on top of it very well to whip a forehand winner. BREAK BACK!
Medvedev 7-6, 3-1 *Dimitrov
Yet another game with shots all over by Dimitrov. Making lovely shots at start and then making poor mistakes. A missed backhand on deuce and Medvedev has break point. The Russian now with a missed forehand and the chance goes begging. For now. Another forehand misses by Dimitrov. Has the short ball to go after thanks to the sliced backhand but missed. Second break point for Medvedev and this one is converted. With Dimitrov at the net, Medvedev sends a backhand winner past the Bulgarian. BREAK!
Medvedev 7-6, 1-1 *Dimitrov
It is Dimitrov's turn to gift couple of points and the break. Medvedev with little to do in that game, just getting the ball back, and Dimitrov doing all needed for Daniil to win that game. Dimirov nets a backhand on 0-40. BREAK BACK!
Medvedev* 7-6, 0-1 Dimitrov
Medvedev with errors galore in the opening gane of the second set. Misses a volley and then a backhand to hand Dimitrov the break. Daniil with a sarcastic thumbs up to his box after missin the last two shots. BREAK!
Medvedev wins first set 7-6
Daniil Medvedev wins the opening set 7-6 (5) having saved one set point in the 12th game. The Russian led 2-0 at the start before Dimitrov got back with consistent play on both sides. Incredible how Medvedev took that first set considering five double faults, 40% first serves in and 45% second serve points won.
Medvedev* 2-2 Dimitrov
Dimitrov finally getting his range. Getting a good look on his forehand side and a couple of crunching shots later, he has two break points once again. Doesn't need the second. Medvedev comes up at the net after a less than convincing approach. The volley is not here or there and Dimitrov thunders a forehand winner past a hapless Medvedev to BREAK! On serve now in the first set.
Medvedev 1-0 *Dimitrov
The match gets going with a 20 shot rally. Both players cagey and patient to start with. Getting the ball across the net and both players striking the ball well. Medvedev won't mind this one bit - he can do it all day. Dimitrov misses a groundstroke on 0-30, reviews to no avail, and Medvedev has three break point chances. Another missed forehand later, Medvedev starts the match with a BREAK. Dimitrov with a poor game. But early days.
Dimitrov to serve first
Dimitrov calls it heads and heads it is. The Bulgarian will serve first in the men's semi-final.
