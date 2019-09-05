US Open 2019 Highlights, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final tennis match: Nadal to face Berrettini in semis

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.
With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.
Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.
No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.
The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.
Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.
Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 10:20:33 IST
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:19 (IST)
That's it from us!
Join us tomorrow morning at 4.30 am for the women's singles semi-finals where Serena Williams will take on Elina Svitolina while Belinda Bencic will face off against Bianca Andreescu. Goodbye!
10:16 (IST)
The Men's semi-final matches are set!
(5) Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov
(24) Matteo Berrettini vs (2) Rafael Nadal
10:13 (IST)
Rafael Nadal beats Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 to progress to the semi-final!
After two hours and 46 minutes of gruelling tennis, Rafael Nadal finally gets the better of Diego Schwartzman. The World No 2 had to contend with comebacks in the first two sets from Schwartzman which nearly derailed his charge. But both times he dug deep and came out on top. Next up will be Matteo Berrettini for a place in the final.
10:04 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 7-5, 5-2* Schwartzman
Nadal consolidates his break with a quick hold to love. The Spaniard is now just a game away from a seventh semi-final appearance at Flushing Meadows.
10:01 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 7-5, *4-2 Schwartzman
A couple of errant Schwartzman forehands sees Nadal lead 0-30 before the Spaniard brings up triple breakpoint with a backhand winner. He loses one after his forehand lands long but gets the break at the second time of asking proving that even in my sleep-deprived state, I'm a fricking genius!
09:59 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 7-5, 3-2* Schwartzman
At 15-15, Nadal whips a forehand down the line which dips right at the end to land inside. The Spaniard gets the hold to 15 If we look at the previous two sets, Nadal's first break of serve against Schwartzman was in his first service game in the first set, second service game in the second set. So logically, Nadal should break Schwartzman for thr first time in the third set on his third service game, right? And that happens to be the next game. Anyway, let's see if my sleep-deprived brain is correct or not
09:52 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 7-5, *2-2 Schwartzman
Schwartzman misses an easy volley to lose the first point. Nadal nets his return on the next point and then sees his crosscourt backhand return land just wide. Schwartzman makes it 40-15 with a backhand winner hit as purely as it can be. He wraps up the hold with a good serve out wide.
09:48 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 7-5, 2-1* Schwartzman
Nadal wraps up a quick hold to 15. The Spaniard has called for a trainer to take a look at his left forearm. Hopefully, it's nothing serious.
09:43 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 7-5, *1-1 Schwartzman
At 30-0, Nadal whips in a vicious crosscourt return which flew past Schwartzman trying to serve and volley. The Argentine gets the hold to 30.
09:39 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 7-5, 1-0* Schwartzman
Nadal begins the third set by hanging on to his serve, barely.
09:30 (IST)
Rafael Nadal wins the second set 7-5!
Nadal wins the first point with a passing winner. Schwartzman double faults for 0-30 and Nadal brings up three set points with a beautiful forehand down the line winner. Schwartzman saves two after Nadal twice sends his DTL forehands wide. But he nets his forehand to give Nadal the break and the second set! Nadal moves within a set of reaching the semi-final.
09:23 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 6-5* Schwartzman
Like in the first set, Nadal finally ends Schwartzman's run of winning four games with a tough hold. The Spaniard is facing the heat once again.
09:17 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, *5-5 Schwartzman
The turnaround is complete! Schwartzman wraps up a quick love-hold to level the scores!
09:12 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 5-4* Schwartzman
The Nadal serve falters once again as Scwartzman breaks yet again to get the second set back on serve!
09:07 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, *5-3 Schwartzman
Schwartzman prolongs the second set with a quick love-hold. He won four games in a row in the first set. Can he do it once again?
09:03 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 5-2* Schwartzman
What a point from Diego Schwartzman! Point of the match! Nadal rushes to the net and plays a drop shot. Schwartzman scampers and returns. Nadal doesn't connect well with his overhead volley but it still forces Schwartzman to sprint to get to it. Nadal once again doesn't smash the ball away and Schwartzman rushes to fick a forehand passing winner past a stationary Nadal. The Spaniard smacks in a forehand winner for 30-30 but double faults for the first time to give Schwartzman a breakpoint opportunity. The Argentine nearly gets the break but hits his passing shot wide. He brings up another breakpoint by setting up a volleyed winner with a deep forehand. Nadal goes on the attack and pins Schwartzman behind the baseline with a couple of inside out forehands only for the Argentine to smack in a winner at the right moment. he gets a break back!
08:56 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, *5-1 Schwartzman
Nadal fires in a vicious forehand down the line to bring up double breakpoint and then whips in another forehand down the line while on the backfoot to get within a game of cinching the second set and a 2-0 lead.
08:50 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 4-1* Schwartzman
Nadal goes 0-30 down and then 30-40 down before he gets to deuce with a 119 m/hr ace. A forehand winner sets up gamepoint and clinches the hold with another ace down the line.
08:44 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, *3-1 Schwartzman
Schwartzman sends his backhand wide and follows it up with his first double fault. Nadal's backhand sails long and Schwartzman makes it 30-30 with a volley at the net. The Argentine gets a service winner. Nadal fires in a deep forehand which lands right on the baseine and Schwartzman half-volleys it long for deuce. He brings up another gamepoint with a crisp forehand winner but squanders it by double faulting. On the defence, Nadal fires in a brilliant backhand passing winner to bring up a breakpoint which he converts easily.
08:35 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 2-1* Schwartzman
Nadal grabs an easy love-hold.
08:32 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, *1-1 Schwartzman
A good return from Nadal sees Schwartzman shank his backhand wide. He wins the next two points before bringing up gamepoint with a serve and volley winner. Nadal's backhand sails wide and Schwartzman gets on the board in the second set.
08:29 (IST)
Nadal 6-4, 1-0* Schwartzman
Nadal begins the second set by pounding away at Schwartzman's forehand before finding the angle to put a crosscourt backhand past him. At 30-15, he brings up game point with a service winner before closing out the hold with an easy smash at the net.
08:22 (IST)
Rafael Nadal win the first set 6-4!
At 30-30, Nadal uses the slice to good effect forcing Schwartzman to net his backhand at full stretch. Nadal gets the break and the first set but it wasn't easy for him. While many including though that Nadal would run away with the set, and later the match, after winning the first four games, Diego Schwartzman had other ideas. He broke Nadal back twice on his way to winning four games on the trot too. But in the end, Nadal's quality was just a bit much for the Argentine. Nadal will be wary now and we can expect him to switch gears and avoid the situation in the first set.
08:14 (IST)
Nadal 5-4* Schwartzman
Schwartzman's comeback has rattled Nadal as he faces a double breakpoint. He saves one after Schwartzman nets his forehand. Nadal rushes to the net and volleys a drop shot forcing a sprinting Schwartzman to spray his passing forehand just wide. Nadal sets up gamepoint with a smash winner but fires his forehand just wide on the next point. Nadal once again sets up gamepoint but Schwartzman pulls out a stunning lob to get back to deuce. Schwartzman's forehand lands just wide and Nadal finally closes the hold. The World No 2 is being taken to task here and we're here for it!
08:06 (IST)
Nadal *4-4 Schwartzman
Schwartzman levels the score by dishing out a hold to 15. Scintilating stuff from the underdog!
08:00 (IST)
Nadal 4-3* Schwartzman
Diego Schwartzman! The Argentine racks up three forehand winners on the trot to bring up triple breakpoint! He loses one after missing his forehand, but gets the job done at the second time of asking. After losing the first four gaes, he was won three games in a row to get the set back on serve! The crowd is absolutely loving the 20th seed's fightback.
07:53 (IST)
Nadal *4-2 Schwartzman
Schwartzman sets up his second winner so far with a good serve out wide. At 30-0, Nadal somehow manages to miss an easy overhead smash and Schwartzman closes out a love hold with an ace out wide.
07:49 (IST)
Nadal 4-1* Schwartzman
A couple of forehand errors sees Nadal go 0-30 down. He wins his first point with a powerful crosscourt backhand winner. He misses a forehand down the line and Schwartzman has two breakpoints! Nadal saves on with a fiery ace down the T. Schwartzman challenges unsuccessfully. But Nadal fires his forehand wide and Schwartzman gets the break and gets on the scoreboard. Didn't see that coming!
07:45 (IST)
Nadal *4-0 Schwartzman
Schwartzman trails 0-30 but comes back in the game with some good serving. However, a backhand error from the Argentine brings up breakpoint for Nadal who makes no mistake and wins the break. Four games in a row and 21 of 31 points won by Nadal now. He's looking unstoppable.
07:38 (IST)
Nadal 3-0* Schwartzman
Schwartzman goes on the attack with his backhand and advances slowly to the net putting more pressure on Nadal with every strike. The Spaniard tries to hit a passing forehand but nets it. Nadal wins the next couple of points before bringing up gamepoint with a good serve. He gets another easy hold.
07:34 (IST)
Nadal *2-0 Schwartzman
Schwartzman loses the first point with a backhand unforced error. Nadal gets on the attack and wins the next point. A couple of backhand errors from Nadal gets the score to 30-30. A loopy Nadal forehand provides Schwartzman the chance to smack in a forehand winner at the net but he misses it. Then it is Nadal's turn to net a forehand as he squanders a breakpoint. Schwartzman plays a jumping crosscourt backhand which forces Nadal to hit long. An errant Schwartzman backhand makes it deuce and then Nadal brings up another breakpoint. Schwartzman saves it with a crosscourt backhand winner. BP No 3 for Nadal as Schwartzman nets his forehand. A long forehand sees the game get back to deuce. A wide serve brings up gamepoint but Schwartzman fires his forehand just wide on the next point and we're back on deuce. Schwartzman advances to the net on the next rally and Nadal fires a backhand straight at Schwartzman who can only net the volley. BP No 4. Nadal finally gets the break after Schwartzman nets his backhand. Early break for Rafa!
07:24 (IST)
Nadal 1-0* Schwartzman
A solid love-hold from Nadal to win the first game.
07:22 (IST)
Nadal *0-0 Schwartzman
Ready? Play! Rafa Nadal to get us underway.
07:20 (IST)
Nadal *0-0 Schwartzman
Schwartzman won the coin toss and opted to receive first.
07:18 (IST)
Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman
Both players have dropped just the single set so far -- both coming in the fourth round. Nadal has had the easiest run to the quarter-finals of all the players beating John Millman, Hyeon Chung and Marin Cilic while also receiving a walkover from Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.
Schwartzman beat Robin Haase, Egor Gerasimov and Tennys Sandgren in the first three rounds before ousting sixth seed Alex Zverev in the fourth round.
07:14 (IST)
Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman
The pair have met seven times before with Nadal winning all seven meetings. They have clashed thrice in Grand Slams with Schwartzman managing to win a set on the last two meetings -- 2018 Australian and French Opens. The last time they met in New York, Nadal wrapped up a straight sets win in the second round of the 2015 edition. Nadal starts as clear favourite today.
07:11 (IST)
Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman
After Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka's quarter-final exit, Nadal remains the only player remaining in the men's draw to have played in a Grand Slam final, let alone win one. The path has become so much easier for Grand Slam no 19 for Nadal. He takes on Diego Schwartzman in the final quarter-final match with the Argentine looking to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.
07:01 (IST)
The Women's singles semi-finals is set!
(13) Belinda Bencic vs (15) Bianca Andreescu
(5) Elina Svitolina vs (8) Serena Williams
06:58 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu reaches her first Grand Slam semi-finals!
Andreescu: This is so crazy. A year ago, I was in the qualifying rounds and was suffering from a back injury. I can't believe this right now. I need someone to pinch me! Is this real life? The experience of playing in big crowds in Australia, Indian Wells and Toronto helped me today. After losing the first set, I just told myself to get my shit together. Elise was playing so well but I told myself to stick to my tactics. It's not going to be easy against Belinda in the semi-final
06:55 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu beats Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam semi-finals!
Bianca Andreescu completes the turnaround and books her place in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time with a brilliant comeback win over Elise Mertens.
06:51 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *5-3 Mertens
Mertens double faults at 0-15 and Andreescu goes on the attack to bring up triple breakpoint. She fails at her first two attempts but gets the break at the third time of asking with a powerful return down the line. The Canadian will now serve for a place in the semi-final!
06:45 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 4-3* Mertens
Andreescu draws Mertens to the net with a clever drop shot and then lobs her for 30-0. Mertens returns long off Andreescu's second serve for 40-0 and Andreescu gets the hold to love after Mertens once again fails to return the Canadian's second serve.
06:42 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *3-3 Mertens
Andreescu fires in a powerful forehand winner down the line to bring up double breakpoint. Mertens saves the second one by hitting some deep shots and gets to deuce with a smash winner. The Belgian gets the hold with some good serving.
06:37 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 3-2* Mertens
Andreescu commits her third double fault of the match for 15-30. She doesn't let that affect her momentum as she gets the hold without any further trouble.
06:34 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *2-2 Mertens
Mertens wraps up a quick-fire hold to love. The match is tantalizingly balanced right now. Who will blink first?
06:30 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 2-1* Mertens
A pair of devastating forehand winners from the Canadian as she closes a quick hold.
06:26 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *1-1 Mertens
Andreescu is on the ascendancy now. She's finding chinks in Mertens' armour as she brings up two breakpoint opportunities. Mertens labours with her serves and comes out with the hold. Just a matter of time before Andreescu breaks Mertens' resistance.
06:14 (IST)
Are we headed for 12-0 or 11-1?
06:09 (IST)
Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *0-0 Mertens
Andreescu takes a toilet break after winning the second set.
06:08 (IST)
Bianca Andreescu wins the second set 6-2!
Mertens begins with a double fault. Andreescu attacks the wings and whips in a crosscourt forehand winner and then brings up two set points with another forehand winner. Mertens saves both. Set point No 3 for Andreescu following a BH unforced error from Mertens. The Canadian smacks in another brilliant forehand winner right in the corner to clinch the second set! Fantastic comeback from Andreescu!