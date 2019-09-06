US Open 2019 Highlights, Belinda Bencic vs Bianca Andreescu, semi-finals tennis match: Andreescu sets up final with Serena

Serena in on-court interview

On first few games: "They were very long games and I knew she is a very good player and I expected that to happen. So I just hung in there."

On 101 US Open wins and 19 years since first US Open final: "It is impressive. I don't think about it. I just come out here and do what I can. Any club with Chris Evert in it is awesome. I couldn't have done it without this crowd. They've been with me for 20 years and they're still here."

On serve and volley: "Don't expect that to happen again. I want to do more of that but I like to stay on the baseline! It is work for me!"

On her 2019: "This is the biggest stadium in tennis. I think about it that way and it is an honour for me and my opponent to come out here and do our best."

On possible catsuit in the final: "I don't know. We'll see! I can't give away my fashion secrets!"