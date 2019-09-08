US Open 2019: 'The Future is now' Twitter reacts as 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu wins first major

New York: Bianca Andreescu displayed the same brand of big-serving, big-hitting, in-your-face tennis that Serena Williams usually does.

And now the 19-year-old from Canada is a Grand Slam champion, earning her first such title while preventing Williams from collecting a record-tying 24th.

Andreescu took charge early in the U.S. Open final, going up by a set and two breaks, then held off a late charge by Williams to win 6-3, 7-5 for the championship Saturday night. The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her main-draw tournament debut in the Open era.

She is also the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, ever.

This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the final at Flushing Meadows. This one had none of the controversies of 2018 when she got into an extended argument with the chair umpire while being beaten by Naomi Osaka.

As Andreescu became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, a slew of reactions and congratulatory messages poured in from Twitter.

Major come back... so she said! @Bandreescu_ yeh I know I kinda did a bit of stalking 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fb5zuS9bEn — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 7, 2019

Last year I saw Bianca so upset after losing first round qualifying in @usopen . This year she is the champion. Amazing what a year can do. One of the most resilient (and nicest) people I know @Bandreescu_ congrats girl ❤️ — Katie Swan (@Katieswan99) September 7, 2019

Congrats @Bandreescu_ on your first Grand Slam 🏆 So happy for you! 👏🏽 — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) September 7, 2019

Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on winning her first major title at the #USOpen. She is Canada’s first Grand Slam singles champion! 🇨🇦 The Future is Now. A phenomenal effort by @serenawilliams until the very end. #WomenWorthWatching #SheTheNorth #USOpenFinals — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 7, 2019

A perfect ice breaker! ❄ Andreescu remains an undefeated 7-0 in her #USOpen main draw debut.#SheTheNorth | #WomenWorthWatching pic.twitter.com/HohidmDvWn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2019

For all of you wondering what those words were after our 2nd round.. "Congrats girl. You can win this tournament here. Believe in it ok?" Very happy for @Bandreescu_ on winning her 1st (and trust me, not last) grand slam 🏆 https://t.co/N3O5SoI0GI — Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) September 7, 2019

With inputs from The Associated Press