US Open 2019: 'The Future is now' Twitter reacts as 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu wins first major

Sports FP Sports Sep 08, 2019 04:18:59 IST

  • Andreescu took charge early in the U.S. Open final, going up by a set and two breaks, then held off a late charge by Williams to win 6-3, 7-5 for the championship

  • The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her main-draw tournament debut in the Open era

  • This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the final at Flushing Meadows

New York: Bianca Andreescu displayed the same brand of big-serving, big-hitting, in-your-face tennis that Serena Williams usually does.

And now the 19-year-old from Canada is a Grand Slam champion, earning her first such title while preventing Williams from collecting a record-tying 24th.

Andreescu took charge early in the U.S. Open final, going up by a set and two breaks, then held off a late charge by Williams to win 6-3, 7-5 for the championship Saturday night. The 19-year-old Andreescu is the first woman to win the trophy at Flushing Meadows in her main-draw tournament debut in the Open era.

She is also the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, ever.

This is the second year in a row that Williams has lost in the final at Flushing Meadows. This one had none of the controversies of 2018 when she got into an extended argument with the chair umpire while being beaten by Naomi Osaka.

As Andreescu became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles title, a slew of reactions and congratulatory messages poured in from Twitter.

 

With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 04:18:59 IST

