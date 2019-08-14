US Open 2019: Australia's 212-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis handed final wildcard for tournament

New York: Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, the injury-plagued world number 212, was Wednesday handed the final wildcard for this year's US Open which gets underway in New York on 26 August.

Kokkinakis, 23, reached a career high of 69 in 2015 but his progress has stalled due to a series of injuries in recent years.

Despite that, he famously defeated Roger Federer in the second round of the Miami Masters in 2018.

Kokkinakis has played in the main draw at the US Open on two occasions, losing in the first round in 2015 and 2017.

He benefits from a reciprocal agreement between the US and Australian federations which reserve a wildcard spot in their respective Grand Slam events for a player from each nation.

US Open wildcards:

Women: Coco Gauff (USA), Caty McNally (USA), Whitney Osuigwe (USA), Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA), Kristie Ahn (USA), Katie Volynets (USA), Diane Parry (FRA), Samantha Stosur (AUS)

Men: Ernesto Escobedo (USA), Bjorn Fratangelo (USA), Marcos Giron (USA), Antoine Hoang (FRA), Denis Kudla (USA), Jack Sock (USA), Zachary Svajda (USA), Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)