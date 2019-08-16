US Open 2019: Andy Murray to skip tournament in push to revive singles career next year, to play in Winston-Salem Open

Former World No 1 and on the mend Andy Murray will skip the last grand slam of the season at the US Open completely, he has said during the Cincinnati Open. The 2012 champion had claimed he would focus on the doubles at Flushing Meadows while turning down an opportunity of a wildcard in singles. But now he has overturned his decision by saying "doubles is done for me for the time being."

Instead of focusing his energy on doubles alongside Feliciano Lopez, Murray — who is making his way back to the field following a second hip surgery earlier in the year — will play singles at the Winston-Salem tournament next week before possibly a Challenger Tour event during the US Open.

"I'm not going to play doubles at the US Open," Murray was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"My goal is to get back playing at the level that I want to on the singles court, and I've decided that I need to focus all my energies on that right now," Murray said after he and Lopez reached the doubles quarter-finals in Cincinnati. He will meet brother Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski next.

Murray accepted a wildcard into Winston-Salem main draw which features Kevin Anderson, Denis Shapovalov, Tomas Berdych and Dan Evans among others. Most of the draw features players outside the top-50 in the world with some outside the top-100.

Murray claims he would have entered the qualifying draw had he not progressed in Cincinnati. The focus for the Briton is on getting as many matches before recharging batteries for the next year.

"It doesn't feel like I need to play the main draw of every single tour event. I've hardly played the last couple of years and, having discussed with my team, after this week I think doubles is done for me for the time being."

"Andy will be playing singles, but he will not be playing doubles," Bill Oakes, tournament director for the Winston-Salem tournament, said over telephone.

"It's amazing to have a guy who has won three Grand Slams, been ranked number one and maybe the fiercest competitor coming to Winston-Salem."

The North Carolina event starts on Sunday, and Murray, who will not be seeded, could play his first match on Monday, Oakes said, adding that he had met with Murray's team two weeks ago in Washington and talks had continued this week.

Murray will be making his first appearance in the Winston-Salem tournament, though his brother Jamie has played there.

With inputs from Reuters