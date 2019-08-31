US Open 2019: Alex de Minaur takes a big step in his evolution with stunning win over Kei Nishikori

We often hear talk about how the Big 3 are pushing the boundaries of tennis by continuing to lord over the sport well into their 30s. Those three legends are (successfully) fighting against time, and in the process giving us new ideas of what is physically possible for an athlete of a certain age.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are players who have to fight within time, rather than against it. They don’t need to show us what is physically possible for them; we already know that players of their age are capable of some pretty darned incredible stuff. But we don’t expect players to evolve their psyche before turning 21. That kind of mental growth is not supposed to happen in such a short span of time – just the way the Big 3’s dominance is not supposed to go on for such a long period of time.

In that sense, Alex de Minaur is doing something truly extraordinary. At the age of just 20 he has already made such large-scale changes to his mindset, and turned into a player that’s almost unrecognizable from what he was just a year ago.

When De Minaur first burst on to the scene as a skinny teenager in early 2018, he looked like a lightweight version of Lleyton Hewitt. He could run all day, but he didn’t seem to have any weapons capable of hurting the top dogs.

Fast forward to 18 months later, and we saw De Minaur spending an entire afternoon bullying a top dog. In the third round on Friday the Australian defeated Kei Nishikori in four routine sets, and the 6-2, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 scoreline was actually a little flattering to the World No. 7.

De Minaur was all over Nishikori right from the start. This wasn’t a defensive player content to just get the ball back and wait for an error from the opponent. This was a creative, aggressive player who wanted to take charge with whatever tools he possessed, and force the opponent into backing off the baseline.

De Minaur still doesn’t have the raw firepower to outhit the very best, but he has learned to make up for that with a change in attitude and court positioning. A year ago he would have hit a backhand slice when pushed wide on that side; on Friday, he was rifling down-the-line change-ups from there. A year ago he would have stood 10 feet behind the baseline and tried to retrieve every one of Nishikori’s bullet groundstrokes; now, he was taking the ball early and redirecting it with pace.

It has to be said that Nishikori was far from his best in the match. He ended with 60 unforced errors, and many of them came on big points. But the Japanese was never really allowed to play in his comfort zone for long, which may have contributed to his erroneous ways.

Nishikori is used to playing at a quicker pace than his opponents, and taking time away from them with his on-the-rise hitting. But he was given a dose of his own medicine by De Minaur, who not only out-defended him but also out-attacked him. Nishikori never seemed to have time to play his strokes, and that proved to be his undoing.

This loss breaks an impressive streak for Nishikori; he had reached the quarterfinals or better of the previous five Slams, dating back to Wimbledon 2018. Not many would have bet that the streak would end at the US Open, which has been Nishikori’s most successful Slam. But then again, not many would have expected him to run into a player as inspired as De Minaur either.

The 20-year-old was better than his experienced opponent in pretty much every department of the game. And aside from showing off his newfound aggression, De Minaur didn’t shy away from displaying his original strengths either – which proved to be particularly useful when he hit a snag in the middle of the match.

Nishikori had gained a bit of a foothold by winning the third set, and mid-way through the fourth it seemed like he was ready to take the match the full distance. But when he was serving at 3-3, 0-30, De Minaur turned the court into a Ripley’s Believe it or Not episode.

I just MUST to post it... De Minaur (🎥@Eurosport_RU ) pic.twitter.com/kcXx2Iold1 — doublefault28 (@doublefault28) August 30, 2019

He scampered up to the net to retrieve an excellent drop shot which nobody thought was humanly possible to reach. He wasn’t done yet; Nishikori managed to hit a brilliant pass that seemed destined to end as a winner, but the Australian lunged to his right and reflexed a winner into the open court.

Just in case we had forgotten, De Minaur reminded us that he has the wheels of an Olympian sprinter.

This is easily the biggest win of the Australian’s career, and by all accounts it seems like the start of something special. He is one of the youngest Next Gen stars to have made a mark for themselves, and now he has a Slam breakthrough to go with his two tour-level titles. How much further can he climb?

The lack of outright power will likely always be a stumbling block for De Minaur. But in nearly every other aspect, he seems equal to (if not better than) his peers. He has the movement, the court sense, the fighting spirit; can those things make up for lack of size?

There can be no clear answer to that right now, but it would certainly be fascinating to find out. De Minaur has already pushed the boundaries of what is mentally possible for a rank greenhorn; he may yet find new ways to overcome his physical limitations, expanding our horizons even further.