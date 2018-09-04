US Open 2018: Tracing John Millman's rollercoaster career after his stunning victory over Roger Federer

The men’s singles event of the US Open witnessed a seismic shock of sorts on Tuesday with unheralded John Millman stunning Roger Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3).

The Australian is ranked No 55 in the world and for his heroics will be rewarded by a quarters clash against Novak Djokovic.

Before the match, Millman had told reporters that Federer was his personal hero.

"I've got a lot of respect for Roger. I've got a lot of respect for his team. He's got an aura about him. Definitely a player I've looked up to throughout my career.

"But I have never been a fan of playing to anyone's reputation. I want to start off at 0-All and not already being behind the 8 Ball. If you do that, I think you can get bogged down and you're in a bit of trouble," Millman had said.

On Tuesday, the Brisbane native backed his words with his deeds at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. He beat Federer, who had brushed aside the Australian in their only previous meeting at Brisbane in 2015.

The 29-year-old, who is in his 12th year on the ATP circuit, had never even made it to the fourth round of a Grand Slam before this. In fact, he has never won an ATP event, falling in the final to Marco Cecchinato of the Hungarian Open earlier in April, according to a report on the website of US Open.

He has had something of a rollercoaster career thanks to two shoulder surgeries and another one on his groin. The injury issues led his ranking to fall to 1,101 in August 2014. He soldiered on to climb to 71 within 12 months.

"It's been a bumpy road. I have had three surgeries and every time I had extreme doubts over whether I would get back.

"But I have got great people around me who lift me up when I'm feeling sorry for myself," Millman had said.

But it’s his father Ron, nicknamed ‘The Fox’, who has become somewhat of a social media star, after getting lost on his way to watch his son play at the Wimbledon earlier this year.

So my old man arrived in time to watch me at this years Wimbledon. He also calls himself the :fox_face:... pic.twitter.com/RnGCMzKj8i — John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 29, 2018

Ron did redeem himself by scampering to a department store to buy new underwear for his son when he fell afoul of Wimbledon’s famous all-white rules, according to a report on The New Zealand Herald.

Unfortunately, Ron will be cheering his son’s exploits at the US Open from back home in Australia.