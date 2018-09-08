Men's semi-final matches on Friday, the 12th day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3)
Head to head: Nadal leads 11-5
Last four fixtures:
2018 Wimbledon Grass QF Nadal 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
2018 French Open Clay SF Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
2017 US Open Hard SF Nadal 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2
2016 Rio Olympics Hard SF Del Potro 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
World number one and defending champion Nadal, a three-time US Open champion takes on 2009 winner and world number three Del Potro in their third Grand Slam meeting this year.
Nadal cruised past del Potro in straight sets in the semi-finals of Roland Garros on the way to his 11th French Open crown.
Their quarter-final clash at Wimbledon was another affair altogether although it was again Nadal who emerged victorious after rallying from two sets to one down to win in four hours and 48 minutes.
Nadal has won 11 of their 16 meetings, but they are 5-5 on hardcourts including Del Potro's semi-final US Open win in 2009 and Nadal's semi-final win on the way to the title in Flushing Meadows last year.
"He's a great player everywhere," Nadal said of Del Potro. "I will have to play at my highest level to keep having chances of success."
Del Potro's take: "I like to play always with the number one of the world – doesn't matter the tournament or the conditions or the weather. I just have the chance to play the greatest in this sport, and it's amazing for me."
Kei Nishikori (JPNx21) v Novak Djokovic (SRB x6)
Head to head: Djokovic leads 14-2
Last four fixtures:
2018 Wimbledon Grass QF Djokovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
2018 Rome Clay QF Djokovic 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
2018 Madrid Clay R64 Djokovic 7-5, 6-4
2016 ATP Finals Hard SF Djokovic 6-1, 6-1
Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 US Open champion, will hae a chance to avenge his loss to Nishikori in the semi-finals in 2014– when the Japanese player finished runner-up to Marin Cilic.
The good news for Djokovic: Since losing two of his first three matches against Nishikori he has won all 13. That includes a four-set victory in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, where Djokovic burst out of his malaise to win make his first title in more than a year his 13th Grand Slam crown.
Djokovic continued his impressive form with a Cincinnati Masters title in August.
Nishikori, like Djokovic hindered by injury last year, is also on the upswing as his gritty five-set victory over former champion Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals showed.
"He's got one of the best two-handed backhands in the game and very quick," Djokovic said. "Has phenomenal footwork. He's definitely a top-5, top-10 player. I'm expecting a tough one."
Nishikori's take: "I don't have great record against Novak, but always it's been a tough match last couple of years. I've seen a chance, but I haven't been able to make the last step. Especially after coming from injury, I'm enjoying this challenge."
Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 05:28 AM
Highlights
05:28 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-5, 1-0*
That was an important hold for Nishikori. Saved four break points in a hard-fought 10-minute game.
05:14 (IST)
Novak Djokovic wins the first set!
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-5, *0-0
Djokovic races to a 40-0 lead and then wins the game and the set with an ace. That was easy for Djokovic. Nishikori hasn't played well so far and Djokovic doesn't look like he has moved out of second gear. If things stay as they are, we might see Djokovic wrapping this semi-final in three sets.
05:10 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-5*
Wow! That was unexpected. Djokovic, in control of the rally at 30-30, and seemingly poised to win it after Nishikori scoops the ball high into the air, only to be thrown off by a spectator yelling just as he was about to smash the ball resulting him in blasting the ball into the net. Nishikori then twists his ankle while approaching the net but goes on to win the point and the game. Weird game that. Anyway, Djokovic will now serve for the first set.
05:02 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic *2-5
A quick love-hold from Djokovic to get to within a game of winning the first set.
05:02 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic 2-4*
Nervy hold from Nishikori. He was up 40-15 before allowing Djokovic back into the game with a couple of forehand errors. However, he gets the hold.
04:54 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic *1-4
Another comfortable hold to 15 for Djokovic. Effortless for the Serbian.
04:51 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic 1-3*
Nishikori gets on the scoreboard with a comfortable hold to 15. Much better from the 2014 finalist.
04:46 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic *0-3
At 15-15, Nishikori comes up with a perfectly executed drop shot to win the point. That's the only thing of note in that game as Djokovic holds comfortably.
04:42 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic 0-2*
Djokovic races to a 0-40 lead but Nishikori fights back with two service winners. Djokovic hits a forehand long to make it 40-40. Djokovic takes control of the next rally and makes Nishikori chase the ball around the court before the Japanese concedes the point with a wild forehand. He saves a fourth breakpoint with a backhand winner. Djokovic attacks Kei's second serve and gets another opportunity to break and he converts it.
04:35 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic *0-1
Nishikori, who leads the tournament in return points won, begins by netting two returns before nicking a point. Djokovic holds.
04:33 (IST)
Nishikori vs Djokovic 0-0*
Ready? Play! Novak Djokovic will serve first in the match.
04:30 (IST)
Road to the semi-final: Novak Djokovic
First round: beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0
Second round: beat Tennys Sandgren 6-1 6-3 6-7(2) 6-2
Third Round: beat 26-Richard Gasquet 6-2 6-3 6-3
Fourth Round: beat Joao Sousa 6-3 6-4 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat John Millman 6-3 6-4 6-4
04:29 (IST)
Road to the semi-final: Kei Nishikori
First round: beat Maximilian Marterer 6-2 6-2 6-3
Second round: beat Gael Monfils 6-2 5-4 Monfils retired.
Third Round: beat 13-Diego Schwartzman 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-1
Fourth Round: beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-2 7-5
Quarter-finals: beat 7-Marin Cilic 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4
04:28 (IST)
Kei Nishikori vs Novak Djokovic
Djokovic boasts of a 14-2 head to head record against Kei Nishikori with the record at 3-1 to the Serbian in Grand Slam meetings. Nishikori's only victory against Djokovic at a Grand Slam though came at the 2014 US Open at the same stage. So there is hope for Nishikori.
04:24 (IST)
Kei Nishikori takes on Novak Djokovic
Right then! Time for the second semi-final! Kei Nishikori and Novak Djokovic set to clash for a spot in the final.
04:14 (IST)
Get well soon champ!
04:13 (IST)
Rafael Nadal is already at the press conference
04:08 (IST)
Nine years on, can he make it two Grand Slam titles?
04:06 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro snares another World No 1
04:00 (IST)
The defending champion departs!
03:57 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro through to final
03:55 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro through to the final after Rafael Nadal retires!
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 2-6,
That's not what we wanted. The defending champion is forced to retire which means Juan Martin Del Potro is through to his second Grand Slam final. The four-hour long matches against Karen Khachanov and Dominic Thiem clearly took toll on Rafa's body. Del Potro not celebrating and leads the round of applause as the defending champion exits Arthur Ashe.
03:47 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *2-5
03:45 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *2-5
Del Potro with the easiest of love holds to move within an game of the second set. Nadal looks like he is being hampered by the troublesome right knee. Not moving as freely and quickly as he usually does and that has also affected his shots which have been lacking in accuracy.
03:43 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 2-4*
Nervy hold from Nadal. Saved two breakpoints there. He would blame the line judge for conceding it in the first place after they called a Del Potro backhand out causing Nadal to hit a weak return only for the chair umpire to overrule the line judge's call immediately. It all happened in the matter of a few seconds. Nadal, clearly unimpressed, gets the hold nonetheless.
03:33 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *1-4
Nadal wins the first point with a forehand smash at the net before getting a 30-0 lead after Del Potro nets his forehand. The Argentine wins the next two points with forehand winners before a scampering Nadal hits the net off his forehand. Del Potro gets the hold with a backhand winner.
03:30 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 1-3*
Del Potro breaks! He gets a double breakpoint with a brilliant backhand winner but Nadal comes up with a forehand winner on the line to save one. Del Potro though, gets the break after Rafa sends his forehand long. Cue chants of 'Delpo! Delpo!' from the travelling Del Potro fans from Tandil.
03:20 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *1-2
Del Potro gets a love hold with a blistering ace. Nadal calls for a medical timeout and gets his right knee re-taped.
03:18 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 1-1*
Good comeback from Nadal to hold. Del Potro lead 40-15 with a couple of winners, including a backhand rocket down the right. However, Nadal clawed his way back and gets the hold. Del Potro dominating at the moment.
03:12 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *0-1
Outrageous from Del Potro! At gamepoint, he attacks the Nadal forehand with a serve out wide and then comes out with the most delicate of drop shots which spins out after landing.
03:04 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 0-0*
The defending champion is clearly not happy...
03:01 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro wins the first set!
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 0-0*
Del Potro gets the mini-break in the first point but Nadal breaks back with a backhand winner on the inside corner. Del Potro gets another break before Nadal makes it 2-3 with a little help from the net. His drop shot hit the tape and gently land inside. Nadal nearly gets a break back of his own but his incredible lob misses the line by centimetres. Del Potro goes 5-2 with a forehand winner and the pressure is on Nadal. Delpo gets another break after Nadal hits his forehand wide with Del Potro having given up on the point. Del Potro holds and wins the first set 7-6 (3)!
02:52 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro *6-6
Bizzare from Del Potro. He serves and Nadal hits a backhand winner on his return. Del Potro challenges his own serve thinking it's out. It clipped the line and Delpo has no challenges remaining. Nadal comes up with an amazing running forehand winner which whips and dips in. Del Potro responds with a forehand winner off his own which whizzes past Nadal at the net and lands right on the line. He holds his serve and we go into a tie-breaker to decide the winner of the first serve.
02:45 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-5*
Nadal follows up the breaks with another love hold. A blistering forehand winner to end the game.
02:44 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro *5-5
Del Potro squanders two set points and Nadal breaks back! Del Potro should be furious with himself. He had two chances at winning the set but missed on both occasions with poor shots. Nadal is pumped up after getting the break.
02:33 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 4-5*
Del Potro breaks! And what a time to get it! The Argentine will now serve for the first set!
02:30 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro *4-4
Del Potro responds with a hold to 15. Despite the two breaks at the start of the match, it hasn't really kicked into top gear so far.
02:25 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 4-3*
Brilliant from Nadal there! After getting first point with a forehand winner at the net, he somehow manages to return a blistering 101 mph Delpo forehand off his ankles and gets the point after Del Potro sends his volley long. He gets the break with a very good forehand winner deep from his left corner. Calls for the physio and gets his right knee taped up.
02:21 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro *3-3
Del Potro holds. He was 030 down after a couple of unforced errors but came back in the game and got his hold with a backhand winner.
02:13 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 3-2*
Nadal hits the first ace of the match. At 30-15 and on second serve, he comes up with a brilliant serve down the middle which Del Potro can't get over the net. Nadal then seals the game with a forehand volley at the net.
02:11 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro *2-2
02:09 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro *2-2
Brilliant backhand from Del Potro to get things started. Flat and pacey enough to get past Nadal at the net. Nadal approaches the net again on the next point and this time gets a point after Delpo sends a lazy half-volley wide. He does get the hold with a forehand winner.
02:04 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 2-1*
Nadal holds. Comfortable one for the Spaniard despite netting a couple of forehands.
01:59 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro *1-1
Insane from Nadal to get a shot past Del Potro at the net! The Argentine, with his reach looked favourite to win the point there but Nadal somehow managed to sneak his backhand past the Delpo. That takes him to 30-0 and then gets two breakpoints after Delpo nets his forehand. Nadal gets the break after Del Potro hits a regulation forehand just a bit long. We are back on serve.
01:55 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro 0-1*
Del Potro breaks! Nadal starts off with two forehands to the net but then brings out a sweet forehand winner down the line. A loose backhand from Nadal gives Del Potro a double breakpoint. Then the Spaniard brings out a cleverly disguised drop shot to save a breakpoint. But Del Porto gets the break after Nadal's backhand slice hits the net. Delpo with a good start!
01:49 (IST)
Nadal vs Del Potro *0-0
Ready? Play! Juan Martin Del Potro wins the toss and asks Rafael Nadal to serve first in the semi-final.
01:43 (IST)
Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro enter the court
Del Potro says that it is always an honour to play the World No 1 and that is why he needs to play his best tennis ever to beat Nadal.
Nadal, who has spent 16 hours on the court so far in the tournament, said, "It has been a tough week and a half for me with some tough matches but it was worth it because I get to play at one of the best stadiums in the world in front of an amazing crowd."
01:31 (IST)
Who will come out on top tonight?
01:19 (IST)
Throwback to when Del Potro swept past Nadal!
00:54 (IST)
