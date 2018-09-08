Men's semi-final matches on Friday, the 12th day of the US Open (x denotes seeding):
Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Juan Martin del Potro (ARG x3)
Head to head: Nadal leads 11-5
Last four fixtures:
2018 Wimbledon Grass QF Nadal 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
2018 French Open Clay SF Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 6-2
2017 US Open Hard SF Nadal 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2
2016 Rio Olympics Hard SF Del Potro 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/5)
World number one and defending champion Nadal, a three-time US Open champion takes on 2009 winner and world number three Del Potro in their third Grand Slam meeting this year.
Nadal cruised past del Potro in straight sets in the semi-finals of Roland Garros on the way to his 11th French Open crown.
Their quarter-final clash at Wimbledon was another affair altogether although it was again Nadal who emerged victorious after rallying from two sets to one down to win in four hours and 48 minutes.
Nadal has won 11 of their 16 meetings, but they are 5-5 on hardcourts including Del Potro's semi-final US Open win in 2009 and Nadal's semi-final win on the way to the title in Flushing Meadows last year.
"He's a great player everywhere," Nadal said of Del Potro. "I will have to play at my highest level to keep having chances of success."
Del Potro's take: "I like to play always with the number one of the world – doesn't matter the tournament or the conditions or the weather. I just have the chance to play the greatest in this sport, and it's amazing for me."
Kei Nishikori (JPNx21) v Novak Djokovic (SRB x6)
Head to head: Djokovic leads 14-2
Last four fixtures:
2018 Wimbledon Grass QF Djokovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
2018 Rome Clay QF Djokovic 2-6, 6-1, 6-3
2018 Madrid Clay R64 Djokovic 7-5, 6-4
2016 ATP Finals Hard SF Djokovic 6-1, 6-1
Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 US Open champion, will hae a chance to avenge his loss to Nishikori in the semi-finals in 2014– when the Japanese player finished runner-up to Marin Cilic.
The good news for Djokovic: Since losing two of his first three matches against Nishikori he has won all 13. That includes a four-set victory in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, where Djokovic burst out of his malaise to win make his first title in more than a year his 13th Grand Slam crown.
Djokovic continued his impressive form with a Cincinnati Masters title in August.
Nishikori, like Djokovic hindered by injury last year, is also on the upswing as his gritty five-set victory over former champion Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals showed.
"He's got one of the best two-handed backhands in the game and very quick," Djokovic said. "Has phenomenal footwork. He's definitely a top-5, top-10 player. I'm expecting a tough one."
Nishikori's take: "I don't have great record against Novak, but always it's been a tough match last couple of years. I've seen a chance, but I haven't been able to make the last step. Especially after coming from injury, I'm enjoying this challenge."
Novak Djokovic through to the US Open final!
Novak Djokovic is through to the final!
Djokovic beats Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
What a brilliant shot to seal the match! Scrambling to get to the corner, Djokovic stretches and hits a backhand which lands beyond Nishikori and inside the line. The two-time champion will now face Juan Martin Del Potro in the final on Sunday.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, 2-5*
Make that one! The Djoker breaks Nishikori once again and with the match all but done, fans have started to stream out of Arthur Ashe in a bid to beat the traffic. Djokovic doesn't care as he lets out a roar and punches the air after getting the break.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, *2-4
Djokovic is only two games from the final now! Another quick hold to 15 for the Serb.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, 2-3*
Nishikori saves a breakpoint to hold. It has become all too predictable now. Djokovic gets early break, Djokovic grabs easy holds and Nishikori saves breakpoint after breakpoint for the rest of the set.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, *1-3
Djokovic consolidates the break with a quick love-hold! The Serb seems unstoppable now and is all but through to the final.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, 1-2*
Djokovic breaks! The two-time champion is up two sets and break now in the semi-final and is on course to set up a title clash with Juan Martin Del Potro on Sunday. Nishikori, shoulders slumped, doesn't look like he has found a way to turn this match around.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, *1-1
Event though Nishikori won two points in the game, he barely looked like threatening to break the Djokovic serve. The Serbian holds.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, 1-0*
Nishikori begins the third set on a promising note with a love-hold.
Novak Djokovic wins the second set!
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-6, *0-0
Nishikori plants his backhand wide and Djokovic wins the second 6-4! The Serbian raises his arms in the air like he does after winning matches but this time, he is urging the crowd to be more vocal and supportive of him. To be fair to the crowd, it's not as if Djokovic is playing scintillating tennis. Nishikori has not been at his best.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 4-5*
Nishikori holds after Djokovic's crosscourt forehand lands just wide. But the Serbian will serve for the second set.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, *3-5
Djokovic wraps up his hold with a good backhand winner. Moves within a game of going 2-0 up in the semi-final. Nishikori will serve to stay in the set next.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 3-4*
Djokovic threatened to break Nishikori's serve once again but the Japanese star managed to come away with a hold.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, *2-4
Djokovic consolidates his break with a hold to 15.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 2-3*
Brilliant from Nishikori to retrieve Djokovic's drop shot and reply with an angled drop shot of his own to save a break point at 0-40 down. He saves another breakpoint with a blistering forehand winner before winning another net point after Djokovic sends his forehand wide. Three breakpoints saved! Then follows it up with a wild forehand which lands right in front of the line judge to give Djokovic another breakpoint which the Serbian duly converts.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, *2-2
Djokovic makes it 2-2 with a comfortable love-hold.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 2-1*
A much better service hold from Nishikori. Spreading the play across the court and approaching the net to get a couple of volleyed winners. Like in his match against Marin Cilic, Nishikori his growing into the match after a slow start.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, *1-1
That may come back to haunt Nishikori! He gets his first breakpoint opportunity of the match only to hit his backhand to the net. Gets another crack at it with an overhead smash down the line. And once again, he finds the net. Djokovic gets the hold.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, 1-0*
That was an important hold for Nishikori. Saved four break points in a hard-fought 14-minute game.
Novak Djokovic wins the first set!
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-6, *0-0
Djokovic races to a 40-0 lead and then wins the game and the set with an ace. That was easy for Djokovic. Nishikori hasn't played well so far and Djokovic doesn't look like he has moved out of second gear. If things stay as they are, we might see Djokovic wrapping this semi-final in three sets.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 3-5*
Wow! That was unexpected. Djokovic, in control of the rally at 30-30, and seemingly poised to win it after Nishikori scoops the ball high into the air, only to be thrown off by a spectator yelling just as he was about to smash the ball resulting him in blasting the ball into the net. Nishikori then twists his ankle while approaching the net but goes on to win the point and the game. Weird game that. Anyway, Djokovic will now serve for the first set.
Nishikori vs Djokovic *2-5
A quick love-hold from Djokovic to get to within a game of winning the first set.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 2-4*
Nervy hold from Nishikori. He was up 40-15 before allowing Djokovic back into the game with a couple of forehand errors. However, he gets the hold.
Nishikori vs Djokovic *1-4
Another comfortable hold to 15 for Djokovic. Effortless for the Serbian.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 1-3*
Nishikori gets on the scoreboard with a comfortable hold to 15. Much better from the 2014 finalist.
Nishikori vs Djokovic *0-3
At 15-15, Nishikori comes up with a perfectly executed drop shot to win the point. That's the only thing of note in that game as Djokovic holds comfortably.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 0-2*
Djokovic races to a 0-40 lead but Nishikori fights back with two service winners. Djokovic hits a forehand long to make it 40-40. Djokovic takes control of the next rally and makes Nishikori chase the ball around the court before the Japanese concedes the point with a wild forehand. He saves a fourth breakpoint with a backhand winner. Djokovic attacks Kei's second serve and gets another opportunity to break and he converts it.
Nishikori vs Djokovic *0-1
Nishikori, who leads the tournament in return points won, begins by netting two returns before nicking a point. Djokovic holds.
Nishikori vs Djokovic 0-0*
Ready? Play! Novak Djokovic will serve first in the match.
Road to the semi-final: Novak Djokovic
First round: beat Marton Fucsovics 6-3 3-6 6-4 6-0
Second round: beat Tennys Sandgren 6-1 6-3 6-7(2) 6-2
Third Round: beat 26-Richard Gasquet 6-2 6-3 6-3
Fourth Round: beat Joao Sousa 6-3 6-4 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat John Millman 6-3 6-4 6-4
Road to the semi-final: Kei Nishikori
First round: beat Maximilian Marterer 6-2 6-2 6-3
Second round: beat Gael Monfils 6-2 5-4 Monfils retired.
Third Round: beat 13-Diego Schwartzman 6-4 6-4 5-7 6-1
Fourth Round: beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3 6-2 7-5
Quarter-finals: beat 7-Marin Cilic 2-6 6-4 7-6(5) 4-6 6-4
Kei Nishikori vs Novak Djokovic
Djokovic boasts of a 14-2 head to head record against Kei Nishikori with the record at 3-1 to the Serbian in Grand Slam meetings. Nishikori's only victory against Djokovic at a Grand Slam though came at the 2014 US Open at the same stage. So there is hope for Nishikori.
Kei Nishikori takes on Novak Djokovic
Right then! Time for the second semi-final! Kei Nishikori and Novak Djokovic set to clash for a spot in the final.
Get well soon champ!
04:13 (IST)
04:08 (IST)
04:06 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro snares another World No 1
The defending champion departs!
Juan Martin Del Potro through to final
Juan Martin Del Potro through to the final after Rafael Nadal retires!
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 2-6,
That's not what we wanted. The defending champion is forced to retire which means Juan Martin Del Potro is through to his second Grand Slam final. The four-hour long matches against Karen Khachanov and Dominic Thiem clearly took toll on Rafa's body. Del Potro not celebrating and leads the round of applause as the defending champion exits Arthur Ashe.
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *2-5
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *2-5
Del Potro with the easiest of love holds to move within an game of the second set. Nadal looks like he is being hampered by the troublesome right knee. Not moving as freely and quickly as he usually does and that has also affected his shots which have been lacking in accuracy.
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 2-4*
Nervy hold from Nadal. Saved two breakpoints there. He would blame the line judge for conceding it in the first place after they called a Del Potro backhand out causing Nadal to hit a weak return only for the chair umpire to overrule the line judge's call immediately. It all happened in the matter of a few seconds. Nadal, clearly unimpressed, gets the hold nonetheless.
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *1-4
Nadal wins the first point with a forehand smash at the net before getting a 30-0 lead after Del Potro nets his forehand. The Argentine wins the next two points with forehand winners before a scampering Nadal hits the net off his forehand. Del Potro gets the hold with a backhand winner.
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 1-3*
Del Potro breaks! He gets a double breakpoint with a brilliant backhand winner but Nadal comes up with a forehand winner on the line to save one. Del Potro though, gets the break after Rafa sends his forehand long. Cue chants of 'Delpo! Delpo!' from the travelling Del Potro fans from Tandil.
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *1-2
Del Potro gets a love hold with a blistering ace. Nadal calls for a medical timeout and gets his right knee re-taped.
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 1-1*
Good comeback from Nadal to hold. Del Potro lead 40-15 with a couple of winners, including a backhand rocket down the right. However, Nadal clawed his way back and gets the hold. Del Potro dominating at the moment.
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, *0-1
Outrageous from Del Potro! At gamepoint, he attacks the Nadal forehand with a serve out wide and then comes out with the most delicate of drop shots which spins out after landing.
Nadal vs Del Potro 6-7, 0-0*
The defending champion is clearly not happy...