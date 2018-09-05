US Open 2018: Rafael Nadal aced big moments while Dominic Thiem froze as Arthur Ashe witnessed five-set thriller

Dominic Thiem will remember the day he almost beat Rafael Nadal at a Grand Slam. Everyone who witnessed it will. The day he ran Nadal ragged; the day he blew his chances. The day he was brave enough to take on the mightiest competitor in the land on his terms. And almost beat him. Almost.

At the end of four hours and 49 minutes, at 2:04 am New York time, that’s the word Thiem was left ruing. He had won 171 points, Nadal 166. But the 25-year-old Austrian was ultimately the one bowing out of the US Open; the scoreline reading 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6. For even though Thiem had won more points, been ahead in three of the five sets, powered 74 winners, he froze in the big moments while Nadal flew.

The end of the third set was representative of this dynamic. Thiem had Nadal on the ropes, breaking him for 4-3 and then easily closing out his next service game. But when he came out to serve for the set at 5-4, the Austrian was visibly hesitant, Nadal bounded behind the baseline. The Spaniard, who had been at the receiving end of some of Thiem’s stinging returns, latched on to solid serve by Thiem and whacked it inside out and drew an error from the Austrian. Message sent. One point later, Thiem double faulted, only his second of the match, first of the set.

Nadal was hitting the ball with intent, making Thiem go close to the lines and corners. He drew two more errors from the Austrian’s racquet to level the set. Having seen his lead disappear, Thiem faltered from 40-15 up in the 12th game to concede three straight games at the set to Nadal.

In the fourth set, Thiem was a point away from going a double break up at 3-1. But once again Nadal stepped up the level, saved two break points in the game and then went on to claw back to 4-4.

“Yeah, it's going to be stuck in my mind forever,” Thiem said after the match. “Forever I'm going to remember this match, for sure. It's cruel sometimes, tennis, because I think this match didn't really deserve a loser. But there has to be one. And I would say if we skip the first set, (it) was really open match from the beginning to the end. The way it ended up in the fifth set tiebreaker, there it's 50/50. He made one more point than me.”

Going into the match, Thiem held a 3-7 win-loss record over Nadal. But he is still a rarity in the tennis circles, in that he has beaten Nadal twice on clay: in Madrid last year and Rome this time around. Thiem doesn’t hold back on his shots, powering forehands and throwing himself whole-heartedly in that single-handed backhand. Thiem’s power off both flanks is what had ultimately undone Nadal on clay on those two occasions and seemed like it would prevail in their first hard-court meeting on Tuesday evening as the Austrian stormed to 6-0 in the opening set in mere 24 minutes.

Thiem was the enforcer for the most part of the match. But that's a big ask against a player of Nadal’s class. The 32-year-old Spaniard, a 17-time Grand Slam champion, knows better than anyone how to will a way out. He defends every point like his life depends on it.

Aware that there was no corner on the court Nadal couldn’t get at, Thiem was playing with razor-thin margins. He pulled off some stunners but also had to account for 58 unforced errors in the end. The last of which came at 5-6 in the fifth set tie-break, when Thiem had the open court for a smash but ended up hitting it long.

“Very demanding in all aspects,” Nadal said later. “Had been a very tough start for me. After that first set, then the match became more normal. Tough match against a great opponent.”

Nadal, as is his style, never gave up the chase. He weathered the early storm, stepped further back into the court – almost near the backstop — and set about solving the Thiem puzzle. For all his show of brawn, Nadal is also an incredibly brainy player. On Tuesday, he waited and weaved Thiem around the court, patiently waiting for the moment to strike. He used the backhand slice to counter Thiem’s pace and slow down the proceedings. In the last game of the third set, he ran Thiem from corner to corner before squeezing back-to-back backhand down the line winners and taking the 12th game to deuce.

“The conditions have been tough out there, too. Not crazy, but tough,” Nadal said.

“(I am) sad for him because when [he arrived at] this moment, he did all the things well to win the match. Me, too, I think. I fought until the end. Yeah, it was [a] question of little bit of luck at the end. Happy, of course, to be in semi-finals again, it means a lot to me. It's good to have now two days (without a match) that probably give me the chance to be 100 percent in the semi-finals.”

The Spaniard will come up against another big-hitter Juan Martin Del Potro in the semis. He had beaten the 6’6 Argentine at the same stage of the US Open last year and had ended Delpo’s campaign at the French (semis) and Wimbledon (quarters) this year as well. Del Potro, who has been the most dominant men’s player this year, will have to go full throttle if he has to release Nadal’s stranglehold over him. Almost won’t be good enough.