US Open 2018: Misfiring Roger Federer's loss leaves fans stunned as John Millman awaits another tough contest in QF

The Arthur Ashe Stadium got empty quicker than expected, late on Monday night. Thousands had stayed well past the midnight hour to witness the genius of Roger Federer in the fourth round of the US Open. The internet was still abuzz, before the Swiss could even walk out on court, about that around-the-netpost shot he – almost casually – played against the talented Nick Kyrgios at the same venue a few days earlier.

The audience waited for Federer to put on yet another master class against unheralded Australian John Millman in the fourth round of the year’s last major. What they got instead was a moody, irritable, off-colour, errant Federer whose magical powers seemed to desert him mid-way through the second set as he crashed to a shock 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7), 7-6(3) defeat.

By the time Millman had signed the three match-balls customarily launched into the stands by match winners, there weren’t many left in the stadium to catch the collectable. His player box – which included one of endearing players of the tournament Alex de Minaur – in fact seemed the most crowded section at Arthur Ashe.

It’s not that fans haven’t seen Federer lose before at Flushing Meadows. The last of his five US Open titles came a decade ago, when he beat Andy Murray in the final in 2008.

What was more shocking on the hot and humid September night was how Federer lost.

The odds were overwhelmingly in the Swiss’ favour before the match. Only twice after winning his first US title in 2004 had he failed to reach at least the quarterfinal – in 2013 he lost to Tommy Robredo in the fourth round, and in 2016 he skipped the tournament altogether. And at the major, he had a stellar 40-0 win-loss record against players ranked outside the top 50.

Federer was clearly not up to his astronomically high standards. The consistency and accuracy of his shots were missing. He’d put regulation inside-out forehand winners a few yards from the net into the net. On one instance, his fabled skyhook jump-smash – which was once a part of the great Pete Sampras’ repertoire of shots – crashed into the net. His serves, crucially, had betrayed him, as he’d manage a lowly 49 percent first serves throughout the match and commit 10 double faults.

The number of unforced errors from the Federer racquet was an alarming 76 – enough points to lose over three sets.

“It was very hot tonight. Was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn't get air. There was no circulation at all. I don't know, for some reason I just struggled in the conditions tonight. It's one of the first times it's happened to me,” Federer said after the match. “But John was able to deal with it better. I knew I was in for a tough one. Maybe when you feel like that, as well, you start missing chances, and I had those. That was disappointing. At some point also I was just happy that the match was over, I guess.”

To his credit, Millman the World No 55, competed like an athlete on a mission. The Australian ran his heart out to reach for the shots that Federer did make – be it a drop shot or angled attempts down either flank. Not only would the 29-year-old get to the ball, he’d return it with purpose.

In all he managed to score 47 winners compared to Federer’s 65, but he conceded only 28 unforced errors. By the end of the match he had even covered 400 metres more than the Swiss.

The 20-time Slam champion did have his chances to finish the match early. In the second set, serving for the set at 5-4, 40-15, he failed to convert. In the third set tiebreaker, he was up 6-5 but couldn’t secure the set.

In the fourth set, Federer broke Millman’s serve, celebrated it with an audible ‘come on,’ got the audience on their feet, but was broken back in the very next game. In the following tiebreaker, he double faulted twice in a row to hand his opponent a 4-1 lead. Millman, who has never won an ATP title or beaten a top 10 player till date, won the tiebreak 7-3. With it, he earned himself a spot in the quarterfinal of a major for the first time.

“I’m probably in a little bit of disbelief. I have so much respect for Roger and what he has done for the game,” Millman said after the match. “Today he definitely was not at his best, but I’ll take it. The one thing I can control is the fight in me. It’s the one thing I’ve always done throughout my career. I started to serve really well and probably capitalized a little bit on Roger having an off service day.”

Millman later joked about the NFL Fantasy Draft being the only thing he was looking forward to post the Federer match. For he himself hadn’t expected to get beyond that giant Swiss hurdle. “It’s 1 o’clock (1 am) now, I should probably try to get a recovery,” Millman said to Fox Sports Australia. “I’ve got a 7 am fantasy draft, so I’m going to get up for that.”

Now though, he does have something more to look forward to, a quarterfinal, against Novak Djokovic.

Maybe this time, just maybe, there will be a few more in the stands looking to buck up the Australian.