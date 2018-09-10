Preview: Novak Djokovic can equal Pete Sampras's record of 14 Grand Slam titles when he faces Juan Martin del Potro in Sunday's US Open final where friendship will be put to one side in pursuit of unfinished business.
Djokovic is into his eighth final in New York where he was champion in 2011 and 2015.
But the 31-year-old Serb has also suffered five heartbreaking defeats in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2016.
Del Potro won his only Slam at the tournament in 2009, memorably defeating Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer back-to-back to achieve the goal.
His career then famously suffered an injury-plagued nosedive which pushed him to the brink of retirement three years ago.
For Djokovic, another appearance in the final at Flushing Meadows looked unlikely just three months ago.
A quarter-final defeat at Roland Garros, where he had completed the career Grand Slam in 2016, left him in deep despair, threatening even to skip Wimbledon.
It was the latest setback to his motivation already dealt bodyblows by an elbow injury which forced him to skip last year's US Open and contributed to a last-16 exit at January's Australian Open.
But the man hardened by the NATO bombing of Serbia in 1999 showed his inner steel by confounding everybody by racing to a fourth Wimbledon title in July.
Just as at the All England Club, principle rivals Federer and Nadal departed New York earlier than expected, paving the way for Djokovic to eat further into their legacy.
Almost perfect
As well as going level with Sampras on Sunday, a win for Djokovic would put him just three majors behind Nadal and six back from Federer who is six years older.
After needing two four-setters in the opening two rounds, Djokovic has glided into the final, his 23rd at the Slams.
He has dropped serve just five times – three of those coming in the first two rounds.
He also enjoys an impressive head-to-head record over the 29-year-old Del Potro, winning 14 of their 18 matches.
That includes all four meetings at the Slams.
"He's a gentle giant," said Djokovic of his giant Argentine opponent.
"He nurtures the right values in life. He cares about his family. He cares about his friends. He respects everyone.
"He fights every match from the first to the last point. He treats others the way he wants others to treat him. I think that's why people love him."
Del Potro will be playing in just his second final at the majors.
When he swept to the 2009 title in New York, he was just 20 years old and expected to establish himself as a permanent rival to Djokovic, Federer and Nadal.
But as those three carved up the Slams between them – 50 in total – Del Potro spent more time on the operating table than on the courts.
Three wrist surgeries caused him to miss 10 Grand Slam events and by the end of 2015, his world ranking had plummeted to 581.
"The worst moment was in 2015 when I was close to quitting because I couldn't find a way to fix my wrist problems," he said.
"I was suffering a lot. I got depressed for a couple of months also."
This year, Del Potro has lurked as a major threat, beating Federer for the Indian Wells Masters title and making the semi-finals at Roland Garros and last-eight at Wimbledon.
"I didn't expect to get this kind of emotions playing tennis again. Reaching finals, winning titles, having my highest ranking ever in this moment, everything is almost perfect," he said.
Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 02:44 AM
Highlights
Novak Djokovic wins the first set!
Del Potro vs Djokovic 3-6, *0-0
Djokovic holds to win the first set 6-3. The Serb started slowly with Del Potro dominating with his booming forehands. But he adapted and looked to keep the rallies to Del Potro's backhand and is rewarded for his approach.
02:38 (IST)
02:31 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic 3-5*
Del Potro races to a 40-0 lead hitting the first ace of the match along the way. However, he lets Djokovic into the game by two uncharacteristic forehands hit long. Djokovic then comes up with a brilliant deep running forehand which Del Potro nets. Djokovic, on the up now, perseveres and gets the break! He will now serve for the first set!
02:24 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic *3-4
But Del Potro can't add to his six points won off the Djokovic serve as the Serb closes out a love-hold with a blazing forehand winner from the net.
02:23 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic 3-3*
Another easy hold for Del Potro. Djokovic has only manged to win two points off Del Potro's serve whereas Del Potro has managed six.
02:17 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic *2-3
A comfortable hold to 15 from Djokovic. He has been challenging Del Potro's forehand, which is the Argentine's weapon, with mixed results so far. But positive play from the Serb.
02:12 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic 2-2*
Del Potro starts off with a 105 mph forehand winner. Djokovic needs to find a solution to Del Potro's serve and forehand combo as the Argentine gets another point off it. Delpo wraps up another easy hold with a backhand winner.
02:09 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic *1-2
Djokovic starts the game with a forehand hit wide. He challenges the call but there was comfortable daylight between line and ball. Delpo makes it 0-30 with a forehand smash at the net. But he follows it up with two backhand slices to the net to get Djokovic back in the game. At 40-30, Del Potro unleashes his forehands and gets the point with a winner beyond Djokovic. Djokovic responds with a pinpoint forehand winner of his own and wraps up the hold with another forehand beyond Del Potro.
02:00 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic 1-1*
Very good service hold for Del Potro. Starts and ends with big serves out which sets up the points in his favour. Gets the hold to love with a booming forehand winner.
01:57 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic *0-1
Djokovic forced to wait to serve as fans in the crowd don't quiet down in time. A short first rally ends with Djokovic nets his forehand but gets it right on the next point to win it. Del Potro, on the backfoot, almost manages to get a backhand past Djokovic at the net but it lands behind the baseline. Djokovic holds to win the first game.
01:52 (IST)
Del Potro vs Djokovic 0-0*
Ready? Play! Novak Djokovic will serve first.
01:47 (IST)
Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic
Del Potro and Djokovic are out at the Arthur Ashe Stadium!
Speaking ahead of the match, Djokovic said, "It is one of the biggest matches of the year. I've worked very hard to get here after injury so I am going to enjoy."
Del Potro, playing in his first Grand Slam final since the 2009 US Open final, said, "It is an amazing feeling and I am glad to be back here. I have to play my best tennis ever to beat Djokovic today. He is the favourite to win today."
01:38 (IST)
History not on Del Potro's side
Juan Martin Del Potro has met Novak Djokovic 18 times in his career but has only won four times. The duo have met four times in Grand Slams with the Serbian winning all four meetings. Will Del Potro's travelling group of supporters from Tandil spur their hometown hero to a second Grand Slam title?
01:23 (IST)
Coco Vandeweghe and Ashleigh Barty are the 2018 US Open women's doubles champions!
01:11 (IST)
Driven by new-found self-belief, Novak Djokovic aims to overcome Juan Martin del Potro challenge in final
This hard court season, fresh off a straight-sets title win at the Cincinnati Masters over Roger Federer, Djokovic will be nothing short of triumphant as he goes into the finals at Flushing Meadows.
Now ranked sixth, Djokovic sees the numbers firmly in his favour as he fights for his third US Open title against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina. Most importantly, Djokovic has perhaps his biggest weapon of all back – his self-belief.
Read Anuradha Santhanam on Novak Djokovic's resurgence.
01:07 (IST)
With recharged batteries, comeback kings Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin Del Potro to fight for glory
The title will mean different things for the two players. For Djokovic, confirmation that he is well and truly back in the big league. For Del Potro, a chance to finally put away his career ghosts of ‘what might have been.' Read Deepti Patwardhan's preview of the final.
01:02 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog for the US Open Men's singles final 2018. Two former champions – Serbia's Novak Djokovic locking horns against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro. After a controersial final in the women's draw on Saturday, here's to hoping that tonight's final goes by without any incidents.