US Open 2018: Juan Martin Del Potro made his own luck; his entry into final not just down to Rafael Nadal's retirement

As Juan Martin Del Potro cracked a forehand Rafael Nadal stood glued to the court, letting the Argentine’s winner whistle past him. Nadal was done. And he was done in, as much by his troublesome right knee as Del Potro’s heavy, forceful shots.

With the scoreline reading 7-6, 6-2 in Del Potro’s favour, Nadal bowed out of the contest due to injury.

There were questions hanging over Nadal’s fitness since prior to the match. The Spaniard had been taken to four sets by Karen Khachanov (third round) and Nikoloz Basilashvili (fourth round), and survived an epic five-setter against Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals. By the time he got to the semi-finals, Nadal had already spent 15 hours and 54 minutes on the court. Even for his iron strength, Nadal now 32, would have been feeling the fatigue.

But Del Potro, who has suffered enough injury setbacks of his own, has made his own luck in New York this year. Nadal’s unfortunate retirement may have eased his path into the final, but he was well set on it even before injury hampered the Spaniard’s movement. The Argentine has been in the form of his life, overcoming all odds to force his way into a major final after nine years.

“Of course, it’s not the best way to win a match,” Del Potro said after the two-hour contest.

“I love to play against Rafa because he’s the biggest fighter in this sport. I don’t like to see him suffering on the court. (But) I’m so happy to be in the final again. It means a lot to me. I didn’t expect to be in another Grand Slam final that’s my favorite tournament, in New York at the US Open. I had my biggest memories playing on this court in 2009. But I was a kid. Now I’m much older.”

Del Potro won his one and only Slam, so far, at the US Open in 2009. That year, he had beaten Nadal in straight sets in the semis and then Roger Federer in five thrilling sets to be crowned a major champion at the age of 20. Even though he had lost to Nadal in three of the last four Slams, including a heartbreaking five-set defeat at Wimbleon, the Argentine has come out roaring at his favourite tournament.

That Del Potro lives for the big stage and champion clashes is evident. He has now scored 10 victories over world No 1s, the highest for any player in history not ranked world no 1 themselves. Having fallen to No 577 in the rankings last year, Del Potro has risen to the third best player in the world. The Argentine had gathered enough momentum through the tournament, dropping only one set in his first five matches, to be a real threat for Nadal, injured or not.

And the stage was set for the much-anticipated clash between Nadal and Del Potro on Friday, as more than 23,000 spectators packed into the Arthur Ashe Stadium to create an electric atmosphere. People pulled for returning star ‘Delpo’ as much as they did for the defending champion. The match was off to a competitive start as the players traded breaks in the first two games of the match.

With his backhand tweaked for more solidity and variety, Del Potro has looked a better-rounded force this year. His supposedly weaker wing held up beautifully in the match, the big man even sending three backhand down the line screaming passes to underline it. Since the beginning of the contest, the pace and weight of his shots had Nadal rattled. Though the Spaniard still defended gamely, squeezing Del Potro’s margin of error thinner, he knew it was the Argentine’s match to make or break.

Del Potro got a crucial game in the ninth game, to go up 5-4. But he threw in an errant service game and squandered two set points. On the second, he flung an inside-out forehand into the net, sent another forehand wide and then down a break point, hit an easy backhand down the line long. Though he took a few moments to recover from that mini-meltdown, the Argentine held on to the set by serving out a nervous 12th game for 6-6. In the tie-breaker he freed his arms yet again, attacking Nadal’s forehand corner relentlessly. He drew an error off it to win another set-point at 6-3. Nadal put a tame backhand into the net on the next point to make life more difficult for him.

The Spaniard had called the trainer onto the court after the seventh game of the opening set and had his knee taped. He had the trainer attend to his troublesome knee again, got his quads massaged and threw frustrated glances at his team box. Nadal struggled to defend against Del Potro’s venom-laced groundstrokes. But the biggest hint of his imminent withdrawal came when while arguing for a line call, Nadal told the umpire that he was going to “retire anyway” in the sixth game of the set.

Across the net, the slow-moving Del Potro, who has made the moniker ‘Gentle Giant’ his own, refused to get distracted. He stuck to his guns, hitting powerfully off both the wings, testing Nadal’s movement by sending him corner to corner. But at 6-2 in the second set and two hours and a minute into the match, Nadal had had enough. He retired from a Grand Slam match for the second time in the year – he had pulled out in the fifth set during the quarter-finals against Marin Cilic at the Australian Open — and 10th time in his career overall.

“I waited as much as I can,” Nadal said. “You could imagine very difficult for me to say good-bye before the match finish. But at some point you have to take a decision. It was so difficult for me to keep playing at the same time that way, having too much pain.”

Even though Nadal’s title defence had ended prematurely, no one could begrudge Del Potro his moment in the sun. His comeback has been nine long years, interrupted by four wrist surgeries and an assortment of strain injuries, in the making. And it is sweeter for it.