US Open 2018: 'If it was men’s match, this wouldn’t happen like this', Twitter reacts to Serena Williams' exchange with umpire

The events and the arguing and the booing that would make this a US Open final unlike any other began when Serena Williams' coach made what she insisted was an innocent thumbs-up, but the chair umpire interpreted as a helpful signal.

It was the second game of the second set on Saturday, in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Williams' bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title already was in real trouble because she was being outplayed by first-time major finalist Naomi Osaka.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos warned Williams for getting coaching during a match, which isn't allowed. She briefly disputed that ruling, saying cheating "is the one thing I've never done, ever." A few games later, Williams received another warning, this time for smashing her racquet, and that second violation cost her a point, drawing more arguing. Eventually, Willams called Ramos "a thief," drawing a third violation — and costing her a game.

"I have never cheated in my life!" Williams told Ramos. "You owe me an apology."

Soon, Osaka was finishing off a 6-2, 6-4 victory that made her the first player from Japan to win a Grand Slam singles title. That is not, however, what will be remembered about this match.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:

Was Patrick Mouratoglou coaching Williams from the box?

Mouratoglou admitted to coaching but used the age-old 'it happens all the time' justification

THIS DOES NOT MAKE IT OKAY, PATRICK. https://t.co/OP9oduXPDg — Nikhila (@kokudum) September 8, 2018

I also agree with what Patrick said that pretty much all players receive coaching on court. The first warning for me is the most questionable one. Also hard that coaching at WTAs and qualies of slams is okay but not MD slams — Liam Broady (@Liambroady) September 8, 2018

Mouratoglou then blamed Carlos Ramos in his post-match tweet

The star of the show has been once again the chair umpire. Second time in this US Open and third time for Serena in a US Open Final. Should they be allowed have an influence on the result of a match ? When do we decide that this should never happen again ? — PMo (@pmouratoglou) September 8, 2018

While some players and fans blamed Carlos Ramos for taking centre-stage...

If it was men’s match, this wouldn’t happen like this.

It just wouldn’t — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

Serena is a champion& doesn’t deserve it- the same way that Naomi is a champion & doesn’t deserve this atmosphere for her first GS title! — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) September 8, 2018

It’s all on the umpire of course..I was sad to see,that Naomi was crying like she lost this final,but she was just playing better today.And no doubt Serena is the greatest champion and GOAT,but that’s https://t.co/lb4LmsqP26 was really heartbreaking final. — Elena Vesnina (@EVesnina001) September 8, 2018

Serena is right. I was there. And worse, he was baiting her. https://t.co/CinW6AJJNo — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) September 8, 2018

Serena Williams was cheated because an umpire you've never heard of, Carlos Ramos, had his feelings hurt, and needed to exert his authority. Serena is right that it was unfair and wrong. Ramos should have been overruled, and his penalty should he never to umpire a match again. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 8, 2018

I feel bad for @Naomi_Osaka_. She outplayed @serenawilliams - her idol - and the actions of Carlos Ramos greatly overshadows her great play in the @usopen. That umpire is despicable. Osaka can’t truly enjoy this win the way she’s supposed to. — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) September 8, 2018

Some supported Ramos' decisions

Mouratoglou admitted to ESPN that he coached. Thus, the warning was correct by Ramos. Then, racket abuse warning was indisputable. Williams felt entitled to having coaching warning retracted, which never happens. So she ranted abusively, and got a third warning. All fair. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 8, 2018

When coaches and players come out and threaten the employment of umpires then it falls to the governing bodies to defend those officials just doing their job. Carlos Ramos was doing his job. And doing it well in my extremely experienced opinion. — Richard Ings (@ringsau) September 9, 2018

With inputs from AP