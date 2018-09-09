You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

US Open 2018: 'If it was men’s match, this wouldn’t happen like this', Twitter reacts to Serena Williams' exchange with umpire

Sports FP Sports Sep 09, 2018 06:55:18 IST

The events and the arguing and the booing that would make this a US Open final unlike any other began when Serena Williams' coach made what she insisted was an innocent thumbs-up, but the chair umpire interpreted as a helpful signal.

It was the second game of the second set on Saturday, in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Williams' bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title already was in real trouble because she was being outplayed by first-time major finalist Naomi Osaka.

Chair umpire Carlos Ramos warned Williams for getting coaching during a match, which isn't allowed. She briefly disputed that ruling, saying cheating "is the one thing I've never done, ever." A few games later, Williams received another warning, this time for smashing her racquet, and that second violation cost her a point, drawing more arguing. Eventually, Willams called Ramos "a thief," drawing a third violation — and costing her a game.

"I have never cheated in my life!" Williams told Ramos. "You owe me an apology."

Soon, Osaka was finishing off a 6-2, 6-4 victory that made her the first player from Japan to win a Grand Slam singles title. That is not, however, what will be remembered about this match.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the incident:

Was Patrick Mouratoglou coaching Williams from the box?

Mouratoglou admitted to coaching but used the age-old 'it happens all the time' justification

Mouratoglou then blamed Carlos Ramos in his post-match tweet

While some players and fans blamed Carlos Ramos for taking centre-stage...

Some supported Ramos' decisions

With inputs from AP


Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018 06:55 AM

Also See






India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores