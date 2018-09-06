US Open 2018: Gritty Kei Nishikori works his way past Marin Cilic in five hard-fought, draining sets

Arms outstretched, Kei Nishikori smiled and laughed on the legendary blue court of the Arthur Ashe Stadium like he had never done. He was in no hurry for the customary proceedings that follow a tennis match, he wanted to soak in the moment. He calmly marched up to the net, and hid the smile for a brief moment to shake the hand of his vanquished opponent Marin Cilic.

Next in the list of formalities after a tennis match is to shake hands with the umpire. Nishikori took his time. He stood at the net, both hands on it, head down. Then a look up — the smile was back.

It’s not that Nishikori has never beaten Cilic before. The 28-year-old has a 9-6 head-to-head record against the World No 7. This isn’t even the first time Nishikori — who stands at 5’10” as opposed to Cilic’s 6’6” — has progressed to the semi-final of the US Open. He reached this stage in 2016 and had lost in the final in 2014.

Those few moments of celebration on Wednesday though, will last the 28-year-old a lifetime. For, in the 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 win against Cilic to get to the last-four of the US Open lies a remarkable story of recovery.

On the training courts of the Cincinnati Masters last year, the former World No 6 was hitting a few practice serves till he heard a ‘pop’ in his right wrist. The torn tendon in his playing arm forced him to miss the US Open after competing in 21 successive Grand Slams. Nishikori had dealt with wrist problems before in his career, but this one would put an end to his 2017 season.

“I took maybe a month, you know, doing nothing and just doing rehab,” he said.

When he did get back to the tour, in January 2018, he decided to skip the Australian Open. Instead, the Japanese took a step back onto the Challenger Tour, where he competed for the first time since November 2010.

His first game back — after five months away — was at the Newport Beach Challenger was an opening round loss to World No 258 American Dennis Novikov. The next event he played was the Dallas Challenger. He again faced Novikov in the first round, but went on to win the title.

Nishikori got some much needed match practice from those two Challengers. It helped him jump straight back into the thick of things on the tour, reaching the semi-final at the New York Open in his first ATP event of the year.

Where he truly marked his comeback however, was at the Monte Carlo Masters in April. He beat former World No 4 Tomas Berdych in the opener, beat Cilic — ranked no 3 at the time — in the quarters, talented youngster Alexander Zverev in the semi-final before losing to Nadal in the summit clash.

“Monte Carlo was really (a) surprise for me,” he said. “Even though I had some pain, you know, I played through and that gave me a lot of confidence.”

He has done steadily well through the season, making it to the fourth round of Roland Garros, the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, but at Flushing Meadows in the US, he’s gone one further.

In Cilic, Nishikori had an opponent with a penchant for striking the ball with power on both wings. And the 6-foot-6 Croat’s big serve was a weapon that guaranteed him easy points. That’s how it started in the first set, as Cilic powered his way home to a 6-2 win, and followed it up with a 4-2 lead in the second. That was cue for Nishikori to up the ante.

The Japanese is known to strike the ball early and accurately, and has a reputation of being one of the best defenders in the game. He found his groove in the second set. He dug deep after going down 2-4 and won the next six games.

All through the night, Nishikori frustrated Cilic with his ability to stab back the power serves into uncomfortable areas of the court. No matter how hard Cilic would hit, Nishikori would run down the ball and make the return. It got to a point where the Croat started to over-hit his shots, going for more pace at the risk of losing direction in his shot.

It resulted in him conceding 70 unforced errors. Then there were the double faults that came at crucial junctures.

Up a mini-break in the third set tiebreaker, Cilic double faulted twice consecutively to hand the advantage to his opponent.

Usually a stoic customer on court, Wednesday night saw an animated — not in a good way — Cilic. There was constant muttering towards his box, a flung racquet, arguments with the chair umpire over a review decision he took too long to call for, and then a ball he walloped into the stands after another unforced error.

On the other end of the court, Nishikori kept his cool. And he took his time. Twice in the third set he’d march to his bench to change racquets and grab a sip of water despite it being on even games. On one occasion he’d steal a few moments to tie his shoelaces. And when the match went down to the deciding set, despite not being the fittest among the two, the odds were stacked in Nishikori’s favour.

No player in the Open Era has won more deciding sets than the World No 19. After Wednesday’s win, that record was set at 121-39.

He had to work in each minute of the four-hour-eight-minute marathon, and in each step of the 3km-plus distance he’d cover on court — 315 meters more than Cilic.

The reward was just as great, a spot in the US Open semi-final. Nishikori would take that on any given day. But after that ‘pop’ while training for his favourite Slam last year, this was a moment he could savour.

