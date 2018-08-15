You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

US Open 2018: Former champions Stan Wawrinka, Svetlana Kuznetsova get wildcard entry to showpiece event

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 15, 2018 12:27:51 IST

Washington: Former US Open champions Stan Wawrinka and Svetlana Kuznetsova received wildcards into the event on Tuesday along with two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka, tournament organisers announced.

Stan Wawrinka in action against Cameron Norrie. AFP

Stan Wawrinka in action against Cameron Norrie. AFP

Switzerland's Wawrinka, who beat Novak Djokovic to win the title in New York in 2016, has dropped to 151st in the world after a knee injury that ruled him out of the second half of last year.

The 33-year-old Kuznetsova, US Open champion as a teenager in 2004, has fought her way up to 88th after battling back from left wrist surgery but missed the 16 July cut-off for direct entry.

Former world number one Azarenka, twice a runner-up to Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in 2012 and 2013, has yet to return to her best after taking time off for maternity leave and personal matters.

Reigning girls' singles champion Amanda Anisimova and Claire Liu were also given wildcards, as well as Asia Muhammad, Whitney Osuigwe and France's Harmony Tan.

One final women's wildcard will be announced at a later date.

Americans Tim Smyczek, Michael Mmoh and Noah Rubin were handed spots in the men's field, with the other wildcards going to Corentin Moutet, Jason Kubler, Bradley Klahn and Jenson Brooksby.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 12:27 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores