US Open 2018: Alexander Zverev's loss a reminder of his unfulfilled promise; Angelique Kerber fails to reprise Wimbledon show

The ‘rush’ of the US Open further intensifies when you consider it’s the last Grand Slam of the season. At this stage though, a good run at Flushing Meadows has different meaning for different players. This was Angelique Kerber’s chance to assert her claim to the top after getting back to title-winning ways at Wimbledon. For the talented Alexander Zverev, it was a chance to do what many expect him to — break the deadlock.

As it panned out though, neither German could make it past the third round.

Kerber, a three-time major winner and fourth seed lost 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Dominika Cibulkova. Zverev, in the upset of the tournament so far, lost to veteran compatriot Phillip Kohlschreiber 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Kerber and Zverev, who had teamed up at the Hopman Cup in Australia in the beginning of the year, are at different stages of their careers. But a defeat in the first week of the Open will be equally difficult to digest.

At 21, Zverev currently sits at World No 4 in the men’s singles rankings. He’s a youngster brimming with talent and has widely been hyped to be the next best player in the world — one who will dominate the Grand Slams. Crucially, for all his potential, it is at the majors where he has faltered the most.

At the French Open in May, the tall 6-foot-6 Hamburg native reached the quarter-finals of the French Open which till date has been his best result at the Slams. But his third round finish at New York is identical to his runs at the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year. It’s also his best result the US Open.

The hype surrounding the youngster is no premature concoction. At the tour level, he was a key element of the ATP’s NextGen program. And he was the first from the pack to start making his name, through titles, at the tour level. In the 2017 season, he claimed five titles, which included the Paris and Canada Masters. This year, so far he has three tournament victories, including the Masters crown in Madrid.

Throughout the regular tour season, Zverev has ticked the right boxes. He’s hit the right shots and powered home accurate serves against the toughest of opponents. That has seen him rise to No 4 in the world rankings. For a 21-year-old, in an increasingly ageing game, he’s done spectacularly well. For an heir apparent to the Big Four — the greatest generation of men’s tennis players — he’s still to prove that he can shine on the biggest of stages.

“In tour events I lose as well. There's just more tour events so you probably recognise it less,” he said after the match. “There's a lot of focus on Grand Slams. I've done well in Paris but not the other Grand Slams this year. Australia, I played against (Hyeon) Chung, he played very well. Wimbledon I was still recovering from injury. Here, I just couldn't find my best game today.”

Zverev’s usual game of remarkable consistency had evaded him at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Sunday. He did manage to hit 39 winners but that was cancelled out by the 53 unforced errors. Kohlschreiber, the world no 34, meanwhile had 42 winners to 41 unforced errors. It was the 34-year-old’s third ever win, in 22 attempts, against a top 10 player at a Grand Slam.

What that result meant is that the world will have to wait another year to see if Zverev can go all the way in a major.

The third round exit for Kerber meanwhile had a different tone.

In the 2016 season, the 30-year-old came up to unexpectedly win at the Australian Open before lifting the trophy at Flushing Meadows as well — in both finals she beat Serena Williams. That was the year she became the first German player since the legendary Steffi Graf to occupy the World No 1 spot.

Getting to the top seemed smoother for Kerber than remaining there. For once she was at the summit, the fall was even more drastic. She struggled for form in the 2017 season and ended the defence of her Australian and US Open titles in the fourth and first rounds respectively.

The 2018 season though saw an improved Kerber take to the courts. In fact, she had made it to the quarter-final of every tournament she has played before August — including the first three majors. At Wimbledon, she met Williams in a repeat of the 2016 final but made amends for the past defeat with a straight-sets win for her third major title. That helped the German claw back to No 4 in the world rankings.

Just when it seemed like the fighting fit ‘Angie’ was back for more Slam success, comes the shock defeat to World No 35 Cibulkova. The Slovakian had a more efficient first serve than Kerber and had also hit 40 winners — 15 more than Kerber.

The German did not have the best tune-up to the US Open. After an impressive run for the first eight months of the season, the German lost early at the Montreal and Cincinnati Masters.

“I was trying to do the best I can, I mean, it was maybe not the best preparation I had before the US Open,” she said. “I didn’t really have a lot of matches on hard court. You sometimes have days where you are trying everything, but it’s not really working out as you wish. I was trying everything until the last point.”

Kerber’s exit from the tournament means there will be a fourth different winner at a major this year after Caroline Wozniacki (Australian Open) and Simona Halep (French Open) lost in earlier rounds. For Kerber though, she simply has to pick up the pieces and get back once the tour resumes after the New York sojourn. She is after all, an accomplished champion.

Her compatriot in the men’s section though, another World No 4, still has some promises to keep.