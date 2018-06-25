Preview: Uruguay and Russia will battle for the top spot in Group A and enter the knockout rounds of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in style when they lock horns on Monday.
Both teams have won their previous two matches but Uruguay need a win in order to finish the opening round as group winners while a draw will be enough for Russia since they enjoy a superior goal difference.
The most highly rated team in the group with several stars in their line-up, Uruguay have not been at their best during identical 1-0 wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
In the other clash of the day, both Egypt and Saudi Arabia will aim to exit the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win when they meet in their final Group A match on Monday.
Both teams have lost their opening two matches and have no chance of advancing to the next stages.
With their talismanic forward Mohammed Salah struggling with his fitness following a rather hurried return from a left shoulder dislocation, Egypt have struggled in the two matches they played so far.
Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 20:23 PM
Highlights
HT! Egypt 1-0 Saudi Arabia
In the other game, Salah has been the difference between the two sides with his 22nd-minute goal. It's been a pleasant enough afternoon so far! Well, hold on, another penalty! This World Cup is heading for a penalty record. Can the Saudis get past El Hadary from the penalty spot this time? There is an on-field review and Wilmar sticks to his decision, even though it takes him 735 years to do so. Salman equalizes. No clean sheet for El Hadary.
HT! Uruguay 2-0 Russia
It's HT and Uruguay have enjoyed a nice first 45 minutes, 2-0 up and playing against ten men. Russia will be looking to do damage limitation in the second half.
45+6` Saudi Arabia score!
Yes they can! El-Hadary dives the wrong way this time as Salman Al-Faraj scores Saudi Arabia's first goal at the World Cup!
45+2` Saudi Arabia get another penalty!
Late drama as Saudi Arabia win another penalty as Ali Gabr brings down Fahad! There is a long delay as the referee consults with the VAR. The decision stands! Can they score this time around?
39` El-Hadary saves the penalty!
What a stunning save from the oldest player to ever play at the World Cup! He dives the right way and pushes Fahad Al Mulwallad's penalty onto the bar and Egypt clear the ball away! Brilliant scenes as his teammates pounce on him even as El-Hadary points to the skiy.
38` Saudi Arabia win a penalty!
The referee spots a handball in the Egyptian box and the Saudis have a penalty!
36` Igor Smolinikov has been sent off!
Smolinikov, on his World Cup debut, picks up a second booking and he's off! Meanwhile, FIFA has officially awarded Uruguay's second goal as a Denis Cheryshev own-goal.
23` Diego Lexalt scores!
Laxalt doubles Uruguay's lead as his shot from outside the box gets a lucky deflection off Cheryshev. The deflection wrong foots Akinfeev and sneaks into the bottom corner.
22` Mohamed Salah scores for Egypt!
Salah chases down a long ball and with two defenders and the keeper closing him down, he chips the keeper to score his and Egypt's second goal of the tournament.
10` Luis Suarez gives Uruguay the lead!
Suarez gets his 53rd international goal with a well-drilled free-kick into the bottom corner! Akinfeev has to take the blame because it was well within his reach but he took ages to react.
Team news
Saudi Arabia: Al-Mosailem, Al-Breik, Osama Hawsawi, Motaz Hawsawi, Al-Shahrani, Bahbir, Al-Faraj, Otayf, Al-Moqahwi, Al Dawsari, Al-Muwallad
Egypt: El Hadary, Fathi, Gabr, Hegazi, Abdel-Shafy, Elneny, Hamed, Salah, Said, Trezeguet, Mohsen
Team news
Uruguay: Muslera; Coates, Godin, Caceres; Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino; Suarez, Cavani.
Russia: Akinfeev; Smolnikov, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kurdjasov; Samedov, Gazinskiy, Miranchuk, Zobnin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba.
Kick off!
Off we go! Just a reminder that there are two matches going on simultaneously. Russia taking on Uruguay and Saudi Arabia playing Egypt.
Uruguay vs Russia
Stat alert: Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera wins his 100th cap, Russia defender Sergei Ignashevich gets his 125th cap. Ignashevich turns 39 on July 14, a day before the final.
The teams are out!
Both sets of teams are out and after the rendition of the national anthems, we're ready to go!
Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Egyptian goalkeeper El Hadary will make World Cup history today. On Sunday he spoke about the special moment. He said: “Obviously for any player to be involved, especially in a World Cup, is a high achievement. Even if it is a record set by myself, Essam El-Hadary, it will also be an achievement for Egypt.”
Uruguay vs Russia
Sun bathes the stadium in Samara and it's hot, topping 30 degrees. The locals were on the beaches of the Volga river in the hours leading up to the game. The teams march out and there is a lot of flag waving going on. I can tell you Russian summer is hot. Nizhny Novgorod was boiling yesterday.
Saudi Arabia vs Egypt
Egypt have been in turmoil this week. Plenty of controversy around Salah and that banquet, but there is no denying that it has been such a disappointing World Cup for the team of Hector Cuper. In fact, all Arab teams have faltered in Russia - Tunisia, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. The Falcons never recovered from a Russian onslaught in the opening game. Juan Antonio Pizzi, the Saudi Arabia coach, said he has no specific plan to combat the threat of Salah, much like he employed no particular man-marking plan against Uruguay’s Luis Suarez. To be fair, that is not a very reassuring approach.
Team news
Saudi coach Juan Antonio Pizzi has made three changes to his lineup to face Egypt, giving a start to goalkeeper Yasser Almosailem. Both teams are aiming to avoid a last-place finish in Group A. The Saudis lost the World Cup opener to host Russia 5-0 and followed up with a loss to Uruguay.
Egypt are aiming for their first-ever win at the World Cup and will start with Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah up front and 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary.
Final Group A fixtures to get underway!
Hello and welcome from Russia. Permutation time is upon us this week. It's one of our favourite pass times at the World Cup: who will finish first and second in the group? How will the round of sixteen pan out? Alas, no such thing in group A, where the hosts and Uruguay have already qualified for the second round. Still, the clash in Samara should be interesting and will determine who finishes top of the group. Clement Turpin from France is the VAR. He had quite the 90 minutes the other night, monitoring Germany - Sweden.
Essam El-Hadary becomes the oldest-ever player at the World Cup!
Team news
Saudi Arabia: Al-Mosailem, Al-Breik, Osama Hawsawi, Motaz Hawsawi, Al-Shahrani, Bahbir, Al-Faraj, Otayf, Al-Moqahwi, Al Dawsari, Al-Muwallad
Egypt: El Hadary, Fathi, Gabr, Hegazi, Abdel-Shafy, Elneny, Hamed, Salah, Said, Trezeguet, Mohsen
Team updates:
Uruguay are opting for a 3-5-2 formation for this particular clash. Change in personnel too. Sebastian Coates, Diego Laxalt, Lucas Torreira and Nahitan Nandez in for Guillermo Varela, Jose Gimenez, Carlos Sanchez and Cristian Rodriguez.
Hosts Russia make three changes to the side that beat Egypt. Igor Smolnikov replaces Mario Fernandes, Fedor Kudriashov comes in for Yuri Zhirkov, and it's a World Cup debut for Aleksey Miranchuk, who steps in for Aleksandr Golovin.
Team news
Uruguay: Muslera; Coates, Godin, Caceres; Laxalt, Nandez, Torreira, Bentancur, Vecino; Suarez, Cavani.
Russia: Akinfeev; Smolnikov, Kutepov, Ignashevich, Kurdjasov; Samedov, Gazinskiy, Miranchuk, Zobnin, Cheryshev; Dzyuba.
What to expect from Day 12
This set of matches will lack the edge you would expect from a World Cup due to the fact that Russia and Uruguay have already clinched berths in the Round of 16. The day’s two clashes then are only to decide placings. While Uruguay’s clash with Russia will determine which team tops the group, eliminated Egypt and Saudi Arabia are meeting to save some face.
Meanwhile, a cloud hangs over the Egyptian team with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah reportedly telling Egypt team officials and teammates that he is considering retirement from international play because he is angry about being used as a political symbol while the World Cup squad was based in Chechnya. Salah has been irked by a team banquet hosted by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who used the dinner to grant Salah "honorary citizenship”.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 33rd and 34th match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 which will be played between Uruguay vs Russia and Egypt vs Saudi Arabia.