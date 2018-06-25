Football world cup 2018

Uruguay vs Russia, FIFA World Cup 2018, LIVE football score, Match 33 at Samara Arena: Hosts eye top spot

Sports FP Sports Jun 25, 2018 13:03:52 IST
  • 13:01 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the 33rd and 34th match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 which will be played between Uruguay vs Russia and Egypt vs Saudi Arabia. 


Preview: Uruguay and Russia will battle for the top spot in Group A and enter the knockout rounds of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in style when they lock horns on Monday.

Saudi Arabia captain Osama Hawsawi, Egypt captain Essam El-Hadary, Uruguay captain Diego Godin and Russia captain Igor Akinfeev. Agencies

Saudi Arabia captain Osama Hawsawi, Egypt captain Essam El-Hadary, Uruguay captain Diego Godin and Russia captain Igor Akinfeev. Agencies

Both teams have won their previous two matches but Uruguay need a win in order to finish the opening round as group winners while a draw will be enough for Russia since they enjoy a superior goal difference.

The most highly rated team in the group with several stars in their line-up, Uruguay have not been at their best during identical 1-0 wins over Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In the other clash of the day, both Egypt and Saudi Arabia will aim to exit the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a win when they meet in their final Group A match on Monday.

Both teams have lost their opening two matches and have no chance of advancing to the next stages.

With their talismanic forward Mohammed Salah struggling with his fitness following a rather hurried return from a left shoulder dislocation, Egypt have struggled in the two matches they played so far.

With inputs from IANS

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 13:03 PM

