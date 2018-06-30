Superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez will go toe-to-toe when Uruguay and Portugal lock horns in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup at the Fisht Stadium on Saturday.
The marquee match will see two teams who repeatedly punch above their weight looking up to their celebrated talismen to deliver the goods and keep the entire bunch together using their reservoir of experience.
Portugal's Ronaldo has scored 85 goals in 153 appearances and looks in inspiring form, the last group game where he missed a penalty and was involved in a VAR-influenced decision getting away with a yellow card after pulling down an Iran defender.
At the other end is Suarez with 53 goals from 101 games but numerous controversies behind him including a nine-game international ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini four years ago.
Portugal qualified for the last-16 after an unconvincing group stage in which they tried to repeat the "solid defence and pace-on-the-break" strategy that won them the 2016 European Championships.
A narrow victory against Morocco was their only win in their first three matches and they will have to improve against Uruguay, who are unlikely to allow spaces behind their defence.
Portugal's shrewd tactician Fernando Santos would not be too concerned about their draws against Spain and Iran en route to the Round of 16 as he is known to be happy with the tag of ugly ducklings.
Santos, 63, is at his second World Cup, having led Greece to the last 16 four years ago.
In attack, Ronaldo will need the support of Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma and Andre Silva in attack, while Jose Fonte and Pepe will be at the central defence in front of goalkeeper Rui Patricio. William Carvalho, Jao Mario and Adrien Silva are expected to feature in midfield.
Coming to Uruguay, before their 3-0 win over Russia, the talk in the Uruguayan press was that the side may have beaten Egypt 1-0 and Saudi Arabia 1-0 but they were hardly very impressive.
Uruguay may have looked disjointed going forward, but they were imposing in defence and hardly gave their rivals a chance in their first two games. Suarez, along with Edinson Cavani will threaten the Portuguese defence.
Uruguay have yet to concede a goal in Russia, although going forward they have relied mainly on set pieces to score their goals.
Veteran coach Oscar Tabarez is at his third World Cup in his current stint with Uruguay.
Like Santos, the 71-year-old, has also won a continental title, the Copa America in 2011.
Uruguay, going by their form in the group stages, will have the edge over Portugal. But if Ronaldo is in full tilt, the charismatic Real Madrid forward can take the game away from his opponents and take Portugal to their second quarter-final.
To stop Ronaldo, Uruguayan central defensive partnership of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez, who is set to comeback after missing the third match due to a thigh injury, need to be at their best.
Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt are expected to be full-backs and the midfield will see Rodrigo Bentancur and Matias Vecino starting.
Highlights
7' URU 1-0 POR
A terrific start for Uruguay!
Cavani is the man! He gives pin-point diagonal cross to Suarez on the left. The Barcelona man takes few steps and delivers a brilliant cross to Cavani again in the box and the PSG forward makes no mistake in heading the ball into the net.
Previous meetings:
This will be the third encounter between Uruguay and Portugal and their first at the World Cup.
They have not faced each other since July 1972, when they drew 1-1 at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium. Portugal are so far unbeaten in their two previous meetings (won one, drew one).
00:15 (IST)
44' URU 1-0 POR
00:13 (IST)
42' URU 1-0 POR
00:10 (IST)
38' URU 1-0 POR
00:07 (IST)
36' URU 1-0 POR
00:04 (IST)
31' URU 1-0 POR
00:01 (IST)
Best in the forward business!
23:59 (IST)
28' URU 1-0 POR
23:57 (IST)
26' URU 1-0 POR
Bernardo Silva wins a free kick on the right flank and the delivery is a piercing one, but nobody manages to get a touch on the ball in the crowded box.
23:57 (IST)
26' URU 1-0 POR
23:55 (IST)
25' URU 1-0 POR
23:53 (IST)
22' URU 1-0 POR
23:52 (IST)
21' URU 1-0 POR
23:51 (IST)
20' URU 1-0 POR
23:49 (IST)
Ferocious forward!
23:48 (IST)
17' URU 1-0 POR
23:47 (IST)
14' URU 1-0 POR
23:43 (IST)
12' URU 1-0 POR
23:40 (IST)
9' URU 1-0 POR
23:39 (IST)
23:37 (IST)
6' URU 0-0 POR
23:35 (IST)
5' URU 0-0 POR
23:33 (IST)
2' URU 0-0 POR
23:30 (IST)
1' URU 0-0 POR
The national anthems are at Sochi. It's kick-off time. Both nations are lining up in variations of a traditional 4-4-2 setup as it remains to be seen who gets the upper hand over other among Santos and Tabarez.
23:22 (IST)
The changes
Portugal have made three changes to the team which started against Iran while Uruguay have made just the one change to their starting eleven from their game against Russia. For Uruguay, it is Jose Gimenez returning to the fold but Portugal have chosen to start with Goncalo Guedes, Bernardo Silva and Ricardo Pereira to add a bit of teeth into their attacking setup.
23:10 (IST)
Stat Alert!
23:08 (IST)
Key stats
Uruguay are the only one of the 32 teams who started the World Cup not to have conceded a goal yet.
Only two members of the Uruguay squad play their club football in the country - defender Guillermo Varela and midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, both with Penarol.
Seven members of Portugal’s squad were born abroad - Anthony Lopes, Raphael Guerreiro, Adrien Silva (all France), Pepe (Brazil), Cedric (Germany), William Carvalho (Angola), Gelson Martins (Cape Verde).
Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal’s most capped player and record scorer with 85 goals from 152 appearances.
Luis Suarez is Uruguay’s leading scorer with 53 goals in 101 appearances.
Portugal have lost only one out of 27 competitive matches since Fernando Santos took over as coach in September 2014.
Oscar Tabarez has been in charge of Uruguay for a remarkable 12 years and is now at his third World Cup of that spell. He also led them to the 1990 tournament in a previous stint in charge.
Uruguay finished fourth at the 2010 World Cup and were knocked out in the round of 16 last time.
Uruguay have won the World Cup twice (1930 and 1950) and were fourth in 2010. Portugal have never won it but were third in 1966 and fourth in 2010.
Previous meetings: They have met twice before, the last time in 1972, with one win for Portugal and a draw.
23:07 (IST)
How will Uruguay vs Portugal play out?
The teams are out at Sochi warming up before a potentially tactical thriller between Uruguay and Portugal. After the goalfest at Kazan, this game is expected to be a cagey affair.
22:47 (IST)
The teams have arrived!
22:40 (IST)
22:38 (IST)
22:36 (IST)
16:26 (IST)
Suspension concerns
Seven players involved in this game are in danger of a suspension. If any of them get a yellow card, they will be unavailable for the quarter-finals.
Uruguay: Rodrigo Bentancur
Portugal: Bruno Fernandes, Adrien Silva, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Quaresma, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cedric
15:54 (IST)
Tale of the tape for Uruguay vs Portugal
14:40 (IST)
"If you lose, you are going home."
14:33 (IST)
14:32 (IST)
Weather report
According to reports in Sochi, the weather is very hot. It is currently 30 degrees and 70 per cent humidity. For today's match, 29 degrees is expected. We will see how the players adapt to these conditions.
14:28 (IST)
Can Cristiano Ronaldo add to his tally of four goals at this World Cup?
Ronaldo is Portugal’s most capped player and record scorer with 85 goals from 152 appearances.
Only Eusebio (nine) has scored more World Cup goals for Portugal than Ronaldo (seven). All of Eusebio's goals came at the 1966 tournament, making him the only Portuguese player to win the World Cup Golden Boot. Ronaldo will be aiming to follow in Eusebio's footsteps in Russia.
Currently, Harry Kane is the top goal-scorer with five goals. Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku are second with four each.
14:06 (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2018: Tactical interplay, temperamental stars in focus as Uruguay meet Portugal in Round of 16 - Firstpost}
Uruguay, with Oscar Tabarez's decade-long pedagogy, are one of the only two teams to boast of a cent percent record in the group stages, while Portugal boast of an interesting mix of youth and experience.
14:06 (IST)
Read Sreya Mazumder's preview of Uruguay vs Portugal's Round of 16 clash
"Portugal and Uruguay are not familiar foes, but they base their individual gameplay on similar tenets.
Fielding variations of the traditional 4-4-2, both these nations prefer to apply pressure all over the pitch but prioritise caution over everything else — their modus operandi dominated by a strong defensive outlook which transitions into a deadly, rapid attack heralded by some of the game’s finest forwards."
13:17 (IST)
Can Uruguay repeat history?
Uruguay could win each of their opening four matches at a World Cup for the second time. In the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930, they lifted the trophy after being victorious in all four fixtures.
Longevity is key
Oscar Tabarez (71 years and 119 days) will become the oldest manager to take charge of a World Cup knockout match. The only previous manager aged 70 or older in a knockout fixture at the tournament was Cesare Maldini (70 years and 130 days) for Paraguay in the 2002 Round of 16 (lost 1-0 versus Germany).
Tabarez has been in charge of Uruguay for a remarkable 12 years and is now at his third World Cup of that spell. He also led them to the 1990 tournament in a previous stint in charge.
12:42 (IST)
Uruguay are the team at the World Cup not to have conceded a goal yet.
While Portugal have managed only one win out of their three group stage matches, Uruguay have a 100 percent winning record so far.
Uruguay have won the World Cup twice (1930 and 1950) and were fourth in 2010. Portugal have never won it but were third in 1966 and fourth in 2010.
11:25 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the FIFA World Cup!
Stay tuned as we countdown to the second Round of 16 match -- Uruguay vs Portugal.
La Liga rivals Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo will look to guide their teams into the quarter-finals when they meet at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.