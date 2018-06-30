Key stats

Uruguay are the only one of the 32 teams who started the World Cup not to have conceded a goal yet.

Only two members of the Uruguay squad play their club football in the country - defender Guillermo Varela and midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, both with Penarol.

Seven members of Portugal’s squad were born abroad - Anthony Lopes, Raphael Guerreiro, Adrien Silva (all France), Pepe (Brazil), Cedric (Germany), William Carvalho (Angola), Gelson Martins (Cape Verde).

Cristiano Ronaldo is Portugal’s most capped player and record scorer with 85 goals from 152 appearances.

Luis Suarez is Uruguay’s leading scorer with 53 goals in 101 appearances.

Portugal have lost only one out of 27 competitive matches since Fernando Santos took over as coach in September 2014.

Oscar Tabarez has been in charge of Uruguay for a remarkable 12 years and is now at his third World Cup of that spell. He also led them to the 1990 tournament in a previous stint in charge.

Uruguay finished fourth at the 2010 World Cup and were knocked out in the round of 16 last time.

Uruguay have won the World Cup twice (1930 and 1950) and were fourth in 2010. Portugal have never won it but were third in 1966 and fourth in 2010.

Previous meetings: They have met twice before, the last time in 1972, with one win for Portugal and a draw.