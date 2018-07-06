Uruguay vs France, LIVE football score, FIFA World Cup 2018, Quarter-final at Nizhny Novgorod: Edinson Cavani likely to miss France clash LIVE News, Latest Updates, Live blog, Highlights and Live coverage - Firstpost}

France's lightning quick attack will be put to their toughest test when they take on Uruguay's unbreachable defence in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash on Friday.

Uruguay are sweating on the fitness of star striker Edinson Cavani, who picked up a knock against Portugal in their Round of 16 tie. Cavani scored a brace in that game.

France will once again pin their hopes on teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe, who will be under immense pressure to uncork a backline led by Diego Godin.

Besides Godin, the likes of Jose Gimenez, Martin Caceres and Diego Laxalt, along with goalkeeper Fernando Muslera, means Uruguay possess the joint-best record at the World Cup.

They passed through the group stage without conceding a goal, and the only player to score against Uruguay was Portugal's Pepe in the last-16, and that was ultimately in vain.

Brazil are the only other team to have conceded just a solitary goal so far.

Uruguay have conceded three fewer goals than France. Both teams have scored seven times.

Cristhian Stuani is likely to replace Cavani in attack if needed, alongside the veteran Luis Suarez.

Cavani trained gently, but apart from the rest of the squad, in a session open to media at Uruguay’s base just outside Nizhny Novgorod not far from the stadium.

“He’s a very important player for us and he was really playing very well. As soon as he got injured, he has worked hard to recover and fulfil his dream,” Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez told reporters.

“I’m not going to say anything more about Cavani, I don’t want to get into games... Soon you will know who will play and who will be on the bench... Forgive me that you’re not going to have all the information, as I have neither about the French.”

France found their mojo against Lionel Messi's Argentina, largely because of Mbappe. Antoine Griezmann also looked good as the French beat Argentina 4-3.

Coming back from two goals down, Benjamin Pavard scored a wonder goal of his own to make it 2-2, before the irrepressible Mbappe scored twice in four minutes. Argentina replied yet again late on through substitute Sergio Aguero, but it was too little, too late for the South Americans.

Didier Deschamps, France's coach, has already indicated that he is expecting a different kind of game from "solid" Uruguay from the seven-goal thriller in Kazan.

With inputs from agencies

Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018