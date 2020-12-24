UPPSC PCS Mains 2019 result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; 811 candidates qualify for interview round

The exam was conducted between 22 and 26 September. The recruitment drive is being carried out by the UPPSC to fill 452 vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has declared the result of Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Mains) Examination 2019 on its official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

The result mentions the roll number of candidates who have qualified the UP PCS (Mains) 2019 exam.

According to Hindustan Times, as many as 4,783 candidates had appeared for the examination out of which 811 have qualified. Those who have been shortlisted will have to appear for the interview round.

The examination was conducted by the commission between 22 and 26 September 2020 in two shifts. The recruitment drive is being carried out by the UPPSC to fill 452 vacant positions.

As per a report by The Times of India, the complete schedule of the interview round including date, time, venue will be released by the commission soon on its official website. Candidates should visit the portal to check updates.

Steps to check UPPSC PCS Main Result 2019:

Step 1: Open the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission: uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the Information Bulletin section, tap on the link that reads, "List of Candidates Qualified for Interview in Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (Gen.Rectt.) Exam - 2019."

Step 3: The result will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Check for your roll number in the document.

Here is the direct link to check UPPSC PCS Main Result 2019.

The commission has notified that the result of female candidates who are from outside of Uttar Pradesh shall be subject to final order and judgment of the high court.