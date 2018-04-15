Unwind: 'Bandana man' Sharath Kamal talks about his long road to recovery from a career-threatening injury

Hyderabad: Colourful bandanas and unprecedented success have made Sharath Kamal synonymous with Indian Table Tennis. But being a table tennis player in a cricket-dominated nation isn't an easy task. The Chennai-born paddler, who gave up the opportunity to study engineering and lead a 'normal' life, to pursue a career in table tennis, has gone through many ups and downs in his stellar career. And at 36, Kamal is not showing any signs of decline. The paddler defeated compatriot Anthony Amalaraj to win the National Championships earlier in 2018 and then carried the momentum to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games where the team scaled new heights.

The latest episode of Unwind features Kamal, who shares with us the secret behind his love for bandanas and how he thought his career was finished when he suffered a hamstring injury in 2015.