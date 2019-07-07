United States vs Netherlands, LIVE SCORE, FIFA Women’s World Cup final 2019: Dutch repel waves of US attacks

Preview: The United States will look to conclude their summer in France with an opportunity to further cement their place as the best team on the international stage.
The US face the Netherlands on Sunday for the Women's World Cup championship. A victory would give the Americans a second straight title and their fourth overall, more than any other nation
"I'm like a kid in the candy store right now," US star Megan Rapinoe said. "This is the absolute best stage. I already feel more anxious and more nervous than in any of the other games."
The United States have won a record 11 straight World Cup matches dating back to 2015 in Canada, surpassing Norway's record from 1995-99. The team has also been undefeated in a record 16 World Cup matches, surpassing Germany's run between 2003 and 2007.
"We've celebrated the amazing moments. We've dug in, looked each other in the eye in the hard moments and gone through things as a team," Rapinoe said. "And we get to this final moment and it's one more game and it's really just about experiencing that game in its fullest for the last time."
The Americans face a Dutch team on the rise. After reaching the knockout round in only their first World Cup four years ago in Canada, the team won the European Championship for the Netherlands' first major trophy. Dating back to the Euros, the Dutch have won 12 straight games in major tournaments.
They have star power in Lieke Martens, who was the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year in 2017. She scored twice in the team's 2-1 upset victory over Japan to open the knockout stage but she injured a toe in the celebration and it's bothered her ever since.
In the Netherlands' 1-0 extra-time victory over Sweden on Wednesday in the semi-finals, Martens said it was painful. The United States defeated England on Tuesday night in their semi, giving the Americans an extra day to recuperate.
"As a player, you always want to play the biggest game of your career and this one of the biggest ones I hopefully am going to play," Martens said.
Jackie Groenen, who became the first overseas signing for Manchester United after the recently formed women's team was promoted to England's Super League in May, scored the lone goal for the Dutch against the Swedes.
"It is amazing to be able to play the final. I am so proud. It is amazing to be playing in a team that gives you self-confidence. We give that to each other," Groenen said. "We never knew this would be possible. It is one more match and we could be world champions. It will be difficult but it will be incredible to win."
The top-ranked Americans pose a considerable challenge for the eighth-ranked Dutch.
The United States had a particularly challenging run to their third straight World Cup final, with a quarter-final meeting against No 4 France before the semi against No 3 England. The Americans won both games 2-1.
They'd been strong from the start, announcing their arrival in France with a 13-0 trouncing of Thailand in the opener. Along the way, the Americans also vanquished nemesis Sweden, the team that knocked them out of the 2016 Olympics in the quarter-finals.
"I think we've come from a tough road in terms of the teams we've played to get to this point, so for sure they're battle-tested. But what I love about this group is that they're locked in and they're still hungry," US coach Jill Ellis said.
Alex Morgan leads the team, and the Golden Boot race, with six goals. Rapinoe has five, including four in the knockout round, but she did not play against England because of a minor hamstring issue. She said she expects to be ready for Sunday's match. Ellis said no one has been ruled out.
"I feel so good about this group," Ellis said. "They have a closeness that you're optimistic to have as a coach but it doesn't always come to fruition. This is a very, very close group, and I think that's been a big part of what's empowered them to this point. And obviously I think we've got talented players as well, you can't do without that."
The teams share a commonality in that both have female coaches, with Ellis guiding the United States and Sarina Wiegman in charge of the Netherlands. It's the first time since 2003 that two women have matched wits as coaches in the World Cup final.
The most recent meeting between the two teams was in September 2016. The United States won 3-1 in Atlanta.
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 21:00:26 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
21:00 (IST)
28` USA 0-0 NED
What a save from Van Veenendaal! The US win a corner which pings around in the box before Ertz pounces on it and blasts it towards goal. Van Veenendaal has less than a second to react but she sticks out both her hands to keep the ball out.
20:58 (IST)
25` USA 0-0 NED
Miedema is playing in deeper role tonight. An unorthodox no 10 role with Beerensteyn playing advance. The Arsenal forward picks up Beerensteyn's run and the Dutch forward is off. Naeher comes off her line and hoofs the ball just as Beerensteyn got to it.
20:55 (IST)
22` USA 0-0 NED
The US have a slight edge in possession as they lead the Dutch 56 percent to 44 percent. But to their credit, the Dutch defence of Bloodworth, Van Der Gragt, Dekker and Van Lunteren have done an excellent job of keeping the US trio of Rapinoe, Heath and Morgan at bay.
20:52 (IST)
19` USA 0-0 NED
A rare Dutch attack is snuffed at the edge of the box with a good steal from Crystal Dunn. The US left-back, who is a winger by nature, has done a stunning job in defence. She is one of the underrated stars of the tournament.
20:50 (IST)
18` USA 0-0 NED
Once again Rapinoe finds herself in acres of space in front of her. However, Dekker steals the ball away. Rapinoe wants a free-kick but is waved away. The Dutch fans make their feelings off Rapinoe clear as boos ring out from the Dutch corner in the stadium.
20:48 (IST)
16` USA 0-0 NED
Rapinoe gallops away on the left and she wins a corner off Dekker. She takes the corner which falls to Heath and then Lavelle, who tries to find a teammate. Van Veenendaal snatches it to relieve some pressure.
20:47 (IST)
15` USA 0-0 NED
15 minutes up and the Netherlands become the first team at the World Cup tp prevent the US from scoring in the opening 15 minutes.
20:44 (IST)
12` USA 0-0 NED
A chance for the Netherlands! Beerensteyn goes chasing after a fizzing through ball from deep and she has Sauerbrunn for company. The US centre-back comes between Beerensteyn and the ball allowing Naeher to come off her line and gather the ball.
20:42 (IST)
10` USA 0-0 NED
Tobin Heath takes the free-kick from the right but the Dutch clear the ball away and Bloodworth gets a free-kick after drawing a foul from Ertz. No cards shown though. The Dutch have started well to keep the US at bay.
20:40 (IST)
YELLOW CARD !
9` USA 0-0 NED
Spitse with a heavy challenge on Lavelle and the US midfielder is flattened. No foul though. Lavelle dusts herself off and a minute later, Spitse lunges with her studs up on Lavelle and she finds herself in the book. Early chance for the US.
20:38 (IST)
6` USA 0-0 NED
Van Lunteren's sloppy play in her own box allows Rapinoe to steal the ball from her. However, her cross isn't near an American shirt and the Dutch survive.
20:35 (IST)
4` USA 0-0 NED
The Dutch launch a counter-attack but Lieke Martens sprays her pass wide and can't wide Vivianne Miedema.
20:33 (IST)
3` USA 0-0 NED
The USA start strongly as is the norm. But play has to be stopped as a second ball is on the pitch. Dunn and Lavelle combine well on the left but the Dutch stand strong, for now.
20:31 (IST)
Kick-off!
The USA get us underway. They have scored inside 15 minutes in each of their matches in the tournament. Can they strike early again?
20:27 (IST)
Countdown to kick-off!
Time for the national anthems. First up, is the Star Spangled Banner which is sung by every US player apart from captain Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe was one of the first athletes to support Colin Kaepernick and has staunchly refused to sing the national anthem ever since. The Netherlands' Wilhelmus van Nassouwe is shorter but sung passionately nevertheless.
20:23 (IST)
Countdown to kick-off!
Carla Overbeck, a two-time winner for the USA in 1991 and 1999 brings out the World Cup trophy to a loud roar around the stadium. The US and Netherlands teams stream out of the tunnel to an even louder roar from the fans at the stadium!
20:07 (IST)
The Netherlands' road to the final
Group Stage
New Zealand 0 - 1 Netherlands
Netherlands 3 - 1 Cameroon
Netherlands 2 - 1 Canada
Round of 16
Netherlands 2 - 1 Japan
Quarter-final
Italy 0 - 2 Netherlands
Semi-final
Netherlands 1 - 0 Sweden (aet)
20:06 (IST)
USA's road to the final
Group Stage
USA 13 - 0 Thailand
Chile 0 - 3 USA
USA 2- 0 Sweden
Round of 16
USA 2 - 1 Spain
Quarter-final
France 1 - 2 USA
Semi-final
USA 2 - 1 England
19:49 (IST)
Can the Netherlands become the third European side to win the World Cup?
19:46 (IST)
Race for the Golden Boot
Alex Morgan is tied with England's Ellen White in the race for the Golden Boot with six goals each. Can she score one and win the title all for herself? Or will we see Megan Rapinoe sneak in a couple of goals and pip Morgan and White for the Golden Boot?
19:38 (IST)
US coach Jill Ellis on what it would mean for them to win their fourth title
19:35 (IST)
The USA are a class apart
19:28 (IST)
19:13 (IST)
United States start as clear favourites, but underdog Netherlands will be no pushover in final
Whoever wins on Sunday, this edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a celebration of women’s football, the much-needed spectacle which would take the sport from the periphery of conversation into the dead epicentre. There have been plenty of flagbearers to enrich the game throughout this past month, and these two teams could only augment the tenet, all the while achieving their own dreams in the process.
Read more from Sreya Mazumder's preview here.
19:07 (IST)
It's time for Le Grande Finale! The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup is upon us and we have a cracker of a final to look ahead to. Defending champions USA take on European champions the Netherlands at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. Team news in a bit!