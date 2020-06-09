You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

United States Soccer Federation to reconsider policy barring players from kneeling during national anthem

Sports Reuters Jun 09, 2020 00:07:44 IST

The United States Soccer Federation (USSF) will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to consider repealing a policy requiring national team players to stand during the national anthem.

The USSF told Reuters in an email that a vote could come following Tuesday’s conference call or on Friday at the quarterly executive board meeting.

United States Soccer Federation to reconsider policy barring players from kneeling during national anthem

Representational photo. Image credit: Official Facebook page of U.S. Soccer

The USSF passed a rule in 2017 that requires players and team personnel to “stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented”.

The policy was put in place after US women’s national team member Megan Rapinoe took a knee during the playing of the anthem prior to a match against Thailand in 2016.

Kneeling has become a symbol of the fight against police brutality used by protesters who have flooded the streets of US cities in the wake of the death of black man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Colin Kaepernick popularised the gesture of kneeling during pre-game renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” in 2016 while a member of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers.

The move by the USSF to reconsider its position comes after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said last week that the league made a mistake not listening to players and encouraged them to speak out and peacefully protest.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2020 00:07:44 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Food Safety Day 2020: Seven hygienic food practices you should follow for a healthy life

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 08 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres