Union Berlin said Wednesday they have banned one of their supporters for anti-Semitic abuse aimed at visiting fans of Israeli club Maccabi Haifa during a match in Berlin.

"There is no tolerance whatsoever for discrimination at Union Berlin," club president Dirk Zingler said in a statement.

"We have therefore taken all measures available to us to remove this person from our ranks."

Police and European football's governing body UEFA are both investigating after Maccabi Haifa fans were abused by some home supporters during Union's 3-0 win in last Thursday's Europa Conference league match.

Union say a perpetrator had been identified and handed an "unlimited" ban from all club property and matches. Their details have also been given to police.

The Bundesliga club has also registered a "nationwide stadium ban" for the same individual with the German Football Association (DFB).

Zingler praised Union fans who helped identify the perpetrator.