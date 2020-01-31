UNDERSTANDING THE BLIND SPOTS

Speed, thrill, and adrenaline rush are definitely super awesome. But a blind spot may lead you blindly into difficulties. As a driver, there are a lot of things that you need to keep in mind, and it's only after a multitude of hours of practice that you can drive as though it's easy-peasy. However, it is still important that you are aware of your decisions & surroundings, and one of the main things that drivers forget to check is the blind spot.

Here's a list of things about a blind spot that one should keep in mind-

Blindspot is the space around a vehicle which cannot be seen by the driver.

It is mandatory to know in detail about the blind spot for a safe journey. Be it a car or a bike, make sure to measure the blind spot region surrounding your vehicle.

How to Measure: Sit in the driver seat and observe the spaces that are clearly visible to you, either through mirrors or your perpetual vision.

5. The places that are absolutely ignored by your eyesight or mirrors, these areas come under blind spot.



6. It is crucial to carry out a full-field view analysis to drive safely

7.For out of sight areas, one has to do shoulder check frequently to get the status of adjacent vehicles.

8. While carrying-out shoulder check, do not move your entire body; rather just tilt your neck at an angle enough to get the blind spot view.

9. Widening the view: Adjust the side mirrors so that they don’t display any part of your vehicle.

Safety of you, your passengers, and other fellow drivers is the need of the hour. Ensure that you do not turn a blind eye to the blind spot.

Drive safe, Live safe!

Click here to Take the Pledge & join the #RoadToSafety movement in order to #DriveResponsibly

