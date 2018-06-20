You are here:
Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: Warriors TTC ride on foreign talent to breeze past Empowerji Challengers

Sports FP Sports Jun 20, 2018 00:56:05 IST

Pune: Foreign players stamped their class to help Warriors TTC record a heart-warming 14-7 victory on points over Empowerji Challengers in the Ultimate Table Tennis at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi.

Warriors, who were languishing at the bottom of the six-team table, rocketed to the third spot (20 points) with this victory and were placed behind leaders Dabang Smashers (31 points) and RP-SG Mavericks (24 points). Challengers continue to languish at the bottom with 15 points after the conclusion of the Pune leg. Maharashtra United are placed fourth (20 points) while defending champions Falcons TTC share the last spot with 15 points.

Sofia Pulcanova and Sharath Kamal.

Warriors' Sofia Pulcanova and Sharath Kamal came from behind to beat Empowerji's Arjun Ghosh and Lee Ho Ching in mixed doubles. Image courtesy: Twitter @warriorsttc

After Warriors’ Sreeja Akula lost the first woman’s singles to World No. 20 Lee Ho Ching 0-3, the Warriors came back roaring into the tie with Aruna Quadri, Chih Huan Chuang, Sofia Polcanova and Hana Matelova winning their singles to wrest the lead. World No. 18 Sofia also partnered with captain Achanta Sharath Kamal to pocket the mixed doubles as Warriors won five matches and lost just two.

Indian players had an off day as Sreeja, Manav Thakkar (Challengers) and Sharath Kamal faltered.

Nigerian Quadri turned in a power-packed display to down the 18-year-old Thakkar 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-3) while the 19-year-old Sreeja showed some sparkle but it was not enough to challenge the Hong Kong player. Sharath Kamal came good in the mixed doubles but struggled to get going against World No. 40 Tiago Apolonia of Portugal 1-2 (5-11, 6-11, 11-6). The Indian veteran, however, gave something for the crowd to cheer by winning the third game with a 24-shot rally.

World No 15 Chih Yuan of Chinese Taipei caused the biggest upset of the evening defeating Challengers’ captain and World No 12 Simon Gauzy 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-8). Austrian Sofia then increased the team’s tally by upstaging Hungarian Georgina Pota 2-1 (10-11, 11-4, 11-2).

Czech Matelova, playing her first singles match this season, completed Warriors’ dominance by defeating Divya Deshpande in straight games 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.

The event now shifts to Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium where Smashers take on Mavericks in the first match on Wednesday. The last leg, including the semis and final, will be played in Kolkata’s Netaji Stadium from June 26.

 

Warriors TTC bt Empowerji Challengers 14-7

Women’s singles: Sreeja Akula lost to Lee Ho Ching (HK) 0-3 (7-11, 5-11, 6-11)

Men’s singles: Aruna Quadri (Nge) bt Manav Thakkar 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-3)

Mixed doubles: A Sharath Kamal/ Sofia Polcanova (Aut) bt Arjun Ghosh/ Lee Ho Ching 2-1 (6-11, 11-10, 11-8)

Men’s singles: Chih Yuan Chuang (Tpe) bt Simon Gauzy (Fra) 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-8)

Women’s singles: Sofia Polcanova bt Georgina Pota (Hun) 2-1 (10-11, 11-4, 11-2)

Men’s singles: A Sharath Kamal lost to Tiago Apolonia (Por) 1-2 (5-11, 6-11, 11-6)

Women’s singles: Hana Matelova (Cze) bt Divya Deshpande 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-9)


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 00:56 AM

