Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: Teenager Adriana Diaz beats Madhurika Patkar to send Dabang Smashers into tournament final

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 23:47:09 IST

Kolkata: In a thrilling battle of equals, Dabang Smashers got the better of Maharashtra United to enter the final of the Ultimate Table Tennis at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Friday.

Adriana Diaz won the last match 3-0 to swing victory in favour of Dabang Smashers. Image Credit: Agencies

Adriana Diaz won the last match 3-0 to swing victory in favour of Dabang Smashers. Image Credit: Agencies

Japan's Sakura Mori and young Adriana Diaz of Puerto Rico scored the crucial victories to guide the Smashers to a 11-10 victory. Mori triggered the Smashers fightback by winning the mixed doubles in the company of captain Gnanasekaran Sathiyan against Anthony Amalraj and Lily Zhang 2-1(7-11, 11-5, 11-8). She went on win the singles upstaging Lily Zhang 2-1 (7-11, 11-8, 11-6).

But it was the 17-year-old Adriana who kept her nerve to seal Smashers' final spot with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-9) win over Madhurika Patkar. The Puerto Rican was down 1-7 in the third game but she made a sensational fightback to win it 11-9.

World No 52 Cedric Nuytinck also played a part in Smashers success by upsetting World No 40 Joao Monteiro 2-1 (7-11, 11-5, 11-8).

Earlier, a charged up Anthony Amalraj had put United ahead, stunning World No 27 Yoshida Masaki 2-1 in the second clash of the tie. Romania's Elizabeta Samara and Sweden's Kristian Karlsson made the most of that upset, winning their respective singles to keep United in the hunt.

The 32-year-old Amalraj dominated his opponent, ranked 108 places above him, to win 2-1 (11-4, 11-8, 7-11) while World No 18 Samara battled a troubled ankle to subdue Manika Batra 2-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-10).

Karlsson's 3-0 (11-8, 11-5, 11-8) drubbing of Smashers' captain Gnanasekaran Sathiyan meant United were just one point away from a place in the final (10-8) but teenager Adriana dashed their hopes.

 


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 23:47 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores