Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ultimate Table Tennis 2018: Sanil Shetty, Bernadette Szocs power Falcons TTC to big win over Empowerji Challengers

Sports FP Sports Jun 25, 2018 00:02:21 IST

New Delhi: Sanil Shetty and Bernadette Szocs hogged the limelight in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) tie at the Thyagaraj Stadium on Sunday, giving defending champions Falcons TTC a big 15-6 victory over Empowerji Challengers.

Bernadette Szocs and Sanil Shetty.

Bernadette Szocs and Sanil Shetty beat Manav Thakkar and Georgina Pota 11-4, 11-9, 11-8. Image courtesy: UTT

The 28-year-old Sanil lost his singles match 0-3 to France’s Simon Gauzy but bounced back in the mixed doubles, pairing with Bernadette Szocs, to upstage Manav Thakkar and Georgina Pota 11-4, 11-9, 11-8.

The Indo-Romanian pair, who won three of their last four matches, proved their superiority by pocketing the first game 11-4. Thakkar and Hungarian Pota put up a better show in the second but Shetty and Szocs kept things under control and not only won the game but went on to claim the third as well.

The 23-year-old Szocs, ranked 36, extended her winning run in the singles by upsetting World No. 20 Lee Ho Ching 3-0 (11-9, 11-3, 11-10).

Captain Liam Pitchford and Alvaro Robles maintained Falcons’ stranglehold on the proceedings with contrasting victories.

Pitchord continued his winning streak this season with a hard-fought 2-1 (8-11, 11-7, 11-8) victory against Tiago Apolonia while Spaniard Robles downed India’s teen star Manav Thakkar 3-0 (11-10, 11-9, 11-2).

Earlier,World No. 30 Matilda Ekholm gave Falcons a winning start, defeating Divya Deshpande 3-0 (11-9, 11-6, 11-7).

Challengers’ captain and World No. 12 Gauzy levelled the scores with an emphatic 11-5, 11-3, 11-5 victory over Shetty. But Falcons came back strongly by winning the next four matches.Challengers other success came in the last match of the tie when Lee Ho Ching defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee.

 


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 00:02 AM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}