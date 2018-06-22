Football world cup 2018

Ulaanbaatar Cup 2018: Shiva Thapa, Mandeep Jangra make it to semi-finals; India's medal tally rises to eight

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 22, 2018 18:17:30 IST

New Delhi: Shiva Thapa (60kg) and Mandeep Jangra (69kg) were among the four Indian boxers to make the semifinals as country's tally of expected medals swelled to eight at the Ulaanbaatar Cup in Mongolia on Friday.

File picture of Shiva Thapa. Getty

File image of Shiva Thapa. Getty

Shiva, a world bronze-winner and multiple-time Asian championships medallist, notched up a clinical unanimous win over Kyrgyzstan's Ravshanbek to make the semifinals. He will square off against local hope Battumur Misheelt in the last-four stage.

Also advancing was former Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Mandeep. He defeated Mongolian Batkhuyag Sukhkhuyag in his quarterfinal bout.

Joining the established duo after recording victories in the afternoon session were debutant Vanhlimpuia (75kg) and Etash Khan (56kg).

However, the experienced L Sarita Devi (60kg), a former world and asian champion, lost a closely-contested quarterfinal bout to Chinese Taipei's Shih Yu Wu to go out of the tournament.

In the men's draw, Salman Sheikh lost a close quarterfinal contest to local favourite Gankhuyag Gan-Erdene.

Vanhlimpuia, competing in his maiden international tournament, defeated Korea's Song Myong Su in a unanimous verdict, producing a power-packed performance.

Etash, on the other hand, had to slog it out a bit against China's Jia Wei Lu before fetching a split verdict in his favour from the judges.

Shiva was dominant in his bout, producing a trademark calculated show, punctuated with lusty combination blows.

His right hooks stood out and so did the fluent movement of the feet, which denied his rival any clear shot.

India were earlier assured of earlier four medals through world and Asian silver-winner Sonia Lather (57kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Himanshu Sharma (49kg) and Ashish (64kg) advanced to the semifinals.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 18:17 PM

