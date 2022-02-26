Sports

UK cancels Belarus basketball visas over Ukraine invasion

Agence France-Presse February 26, 2022 21:21:08 IST
Representational image. Pixabay

LondonUnited Kingdom: London on Saturday cancelled the visas of the Belarusian Men's Basketball Team, who were set to play in Britain on Monday, due to the country being "complicit" with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The UK will not welcome the national sports teams of those countries who are complicit in (Russian President) Putin's unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine," tweeted interior minister Priti Patel.

The two countries were set to play a World Cup qualifier in Newcastle, north east England, on Monday.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko has drawn international condemnation for allowing Russian troops to use its territory for the invasion of Ukraine.

